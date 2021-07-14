iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack Alternatives? Cheaper Options…

Apple’s iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery is now official and it costs a bomb ($99/£99). That’s way too much. Here are some cheaper (and better) alternatives…

I might be in the minority here, but I think Apple’s newly launched iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack looks completely stupid. Who in there right mind would want a white block strapped to the back of their iPhone 12?

Save

Worse still, for $99 you don’t even get the protection of a case – just some additional battery performance and reverse wireless charging. And the battery inside it is woefully small at just 1460mAh.

The damn thing will only do 15W charging as well which is pitiful. My VIVO X60 Pro does 65W fast charging.

I get that you need additional battery power for the iPhone 12, its battery life sucks, but I definitely would not recommend Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack.

Why? The first reason is that it is ludicrously expensive. It’s a battery with some magnets. How on earth does that cost $99? For that kind of money, I’d also want some kind of protection too, like you get from a case.

iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack Alternatives

My advice? Avoid Apple’s newly minted iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack and do yourself a favor, save some money, and get an actual iPhone 12 case with a battery pack built into it.

I know, I know, the iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack has reverse wireless charging, but so what? It’s so slow, you might as well not bother using it anyway – 15W won’t charge anything up in a hurry.

And because there are SO MANY iPhone 12 charger cases on the market, cases that not only protect your iPhone 12 from bumps and drops but also pack in huge external batteries that’ll keep your phone running for days, I have no idea why anyone would buy this $99 battery.

Save

Take PunkJuice’s iPhone 12 battery case, for instance. It ships with a full case that is designed to protect your iPhone 12 from everything life can throw at it. The case also features a 4800mAh battery inside it that’ll provide you with an extra 24 hours of battery life.

The case benefits from a military-grade PE back cover with a hard Aluminum Alloy frame for superior shock absorption. And it has a USB Type C port for charging the case up once it is depleted. And, handily, this port will charge your iPhone too, not just the case.

And you can buy one of these cases for £37.

Or, around 66% cheaper than Apple’s crazy-expensive, semi-useful iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack. Oh, and if you have a pacemaker, this case won’t kill you either. Always handy, right?

And if you want an alternative to the PunkJuice case, there are LEGIONS of iPhone 12 battery pack cases on Amazon – and they’re all pretty decent.

Just don’t go too cheap and stick to a good brand like the GIN FOXI which comes with a 7000mAh battery inside it and you’ll be much better off.

$99 for a battery with a magnet! Nice try, Apple.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.