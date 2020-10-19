iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 Pro – Should You Upgrade?

For the last several years, much of the technology from the previous “pro” model of iPhone for any given series gets passed along to the newer “regular” generation of iPhone when the new series debuts. For example, some of the tech from the 2018 iPhone “pro” model, the iPhone XS, made its way into the non-pro model of the 2019 iPhone 11.

But if you bought an iPhone 11 Pro last year, is it worth upgrading to the iPhone 12 this year? Or would that be a step back? Let’s take a look at both phones to find out.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 Pro Quick Comparison

Design

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro featured a glass front and back and a surgical-grade stainless steel rounded-corner edge.

The iPhone 11 Pro featured a glass front and back and a surgical-grade stainless steel rounded-corner edge. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a glass and aluminum body. However, its glass is a new kind of material called Ceramic Shield, which means it’s 4x more drop-resistant than the iPhone 11 Pro’s glass.

Winner? iPhone 12 – Though the aluminum body of the iPhone 12 can’t match the stainless steel edge of the iPhone 11 Pro, that Ceramic Shield glass is a major upgrade when it comes to durability.

Displays

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro featured an OLED Super Retina XDR display that is 5.8in and has a 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution.

The iPhone 11 Pro featured an OLED Super Retina XDR display that is 5.8in and has a 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features an OLED Super Retina XDR display that is 6.1in and has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution.

Winner? iPhone 12 – While the underlying display tech is the same–both have Super Retina XDR OLED displays–the iPhone 12 has the better resolution and larger display.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 11 Pro – the iPhone 11 Pro featured the A13 Bionic chipset.

the iPhone 11 Pro featured the A13 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 – the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset.

Winner? iPhone 12 – No contest. The A14 is up to 25% faster than the A13.

Camera

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro featured a 12MP selfie camera. Its rear camera was a triple-lens array with a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, all of which are 12 MP.

The iPhone 11 Pro featured a 12MP selfie camera. Its rear camera was a triple-lens array with a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens, all of which are 12 MP. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a 12MP selfie camera as well. However, on the rear camera, you only get a dual-lens wide-angle and telephoto array, both of which are 12MP.

Winner? iPhone 11 Pro – There’s no denying that the iPhone 11 Pro still has the superior camera array even though the phone is a year older.

Storage Options

iPhone 11 Pro – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

64GB, 128GB, or 256GB iPhone 12 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro’s battery gets you about 18 hours of battery life. It features regular wireless charging.

The iPhone 11 Pro’s battery gets you about 18 hours of battery life. It features regular wireless charging. iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12’s battery will get you about 17 hours of battery life. It too features wireless charging, but it supports Apple’s new MagSafe tech.

Winner? iPhone 12 – Even though it’s got an hour less battery life, the new MagSafe charging feature is just too cool.

Price

iPhone 11 Pro – The iPhone 11 Pro is no longer sold by Apple.

The iPhone 11 Pro is no longer sold by Apple. iPhone 12 – The 6.1in iPhone 12 costs $799 (64GB) and $849 (128GB) and $949 (256GB).

Verdict?

There is much to love about the new iPhone 12. And it beats the iPhone 11 Pro on multiple fronts, including having the better, stronger display; having the superior processor that is up to 25% faster; and the MagSafe charger.

Unfortunately, the iPhone 12–though the newer phone–can’t compete with the iPhone 11 Pro on one major front: the camera. The iPhone 11 Pro still has the better camera array by a long shot. The triple-lens system just can’t be beaten by the dual-lens system found on the iPhone 12.

So, if you are wondering about whether you should ditch your 5.8in iPhone 11 Pro for the iPhone 12–I would say don’t do it. You’ll gain 5G and MagSafe charging, but you’ll lose one of the biggest benefits to owning a Pro model–that amazing triple-lens camera system.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11 Pro: Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 11 Pro:

Display: 5.8in OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 144 mm x 71.4 mm x 8.1 mm

Weight: 188 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Telephoto, and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out.

Battery: Up to 18 hours (video playback)

Other: 4G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP68 waterproof (4m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone 12:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina SDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 164 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging with MagSafe, IP68 waterproof (6m)