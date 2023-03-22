Best Prepaid Phone Plans [2023]: Unlimited Data For Less…

Prepaid phone plans give your more control over your monthly outgoings versus standard phone plans. Here’s the best prepaid phone plans for 2023…

Far too many people avoid prepaid phone plans and, frankly, this is utterly insane. With the right pre-paid plan, you’ll not only save money but also have more flexibility with your monthly outgoings.

Here’s how:

Firstly, prepaid plans are significantly cheaper than standard phone plans. And second, if you find a better deal somewhere else, you can switch – there are no contractual obligations with (most) prepaid plans.

You also do not need to worry about coverage issues either, as all major carriers and MVNO carriers now offer a host of prepaid phones plans too, so you’re good to go with respect to connectivity and coverage.

So, rather than letting your finances get spanked by inflation in 2023. Maybe it’s time to take action and start reducing come of your monthly costs, starting with your phone bill.

Here’s our pick for the best prepaid phone plans for all budgets possible budgets…

Best Best Prepaid Phone Plans

Mint Mobile

When it comes to value for money, it is seriously hard to not like how Mint Mobile operates. Or the fact that it is owned by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.

If you want the cheapest possible prepaid plan with an excellent amount of data, Mint Mobile is our #1 choice for 2023.

Here’s why:

Mint Mobile offers the best value among prepaid phone plans.

You can lower your costs by buying service in bulk.

For the first three months, rates start between $15 and $30 depending on the plan size.

After the initial three months, the low rate continues if you commit to another year of service.

The 10GB plan is a good balance between data and price at $20/month.

Every line on your Mint plan receives the same discounted price if you add multiple lines.

A current promotion offers three months of service for free when you buy any three-month plan.

Verdict: Pros: Affordable prices, free hot spot

Cons: Requires longer commitment

VISIBLE

Visible is owned by Verizon; it’s an MVNO and it runs on the Verizon network. For unlimited data without a year long commitment (as is required with Mint Mobile), Visible’s prepaid phone plans are more or less unbeatable.

As a side bonus, and yet another reason NOT to go with a big-name carrier like Verizon, all Visible prepaid plans get access to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G network.

If you’re a fan of having lots of data and want to access the fastest 5G speeds, you’ll want to go with Visible.

Here’s why:

Visible offers an unlimited data plan for $30/month, which is a great value compared to other providers.

The unlimited plan doesn’t require a year-long commitment like Mint Mobile’s unlimited plan.

Visible also offers a Visible Plus plan for $45/month, which includes additional perks.

Visible Plus subscribers can access Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network for 5G coverage, which is faster than regular 5G.

Visible Plus subscribers can also make calls to over 30 countries from the U.S. at no extra cost.

Verdict: Pros: Affordable unlimited data, no year-long commitment required, access to Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network

Cons: No discounts for additional lines

Verizon

Verizon is arguably the biggest and most popular carrier in the USA. Its phone plans, the more costly ones, come with a raft of goodies like free access to popular streaming platforms and things like Apple Music.

But if you go the prepaid route with Verizon, there’s still plenty of value to be had, just without the massive monthly cost you’ll pay for one of its usual phone plans (which start from around $80 a month).

With excellent nation-wide coverage and a rock-solid, constantly evolving 5G network, Verizon is an excellent choice for anyone that wants the best possible coverage possible.

Although, I’d advise you go with VISIBLE instead as it runs on the same network, is cheaper, and comes with much faster data.

Here’s why:

Verizon has changed its prepaid plan pricing, with the starting price of its 15GB plan lowered to $45/month.

Enrolling in autopay can save you $10/month off your bill, so $35 per month.

The plan includes nationwide 5G coverage.

Verdict: Pros: Lots of data, outstanding coverage, and fast 5G speeds

Cons: Not as cheap as Mint Mobile and Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G is not included on prepaid plans.

That’s three plans from three of the best carriers and MVNOs operating in the United States today. You have costs ranging from $20 per month up to $45 per month, options for ultra-fast 5G, and even family plans.

But if you’re something of a skim reader or are someone that likes their information in bite-sized chunks, here’s a quick “key takeaways” of everything just discussed above.

Specific Types of Prepaid Plans

Free Prepaid Plans

What if you’re completely strapped for cash? What if even $10 is a stretch for you on a monthly basis?

This is a reality of millions of Americans, so it is fortuitous that there are free prepaid plans available, allowing those of us suffering through hard-times to remain connected to those around them.

If you’re after a free prepaid plan, TextNow offers a great solution. You’ll have to pay $0.99 for the SIM, but after that you get unlimited calls and texts on your phone.

Best Prepaid Plan For Students

If you’re a student and you’re watching your monthly bills but you cannot afford NOT to have access to mobile data when out and about, the best prepaid plan right now has to be Mint Mobile’s.

For $20 a month, you’ll get unlimited calls and texts as well as 10GB of data per month, more than enough to ensure you’re connected round the clock without breaking the bank.

Mint Mobile’s prepaid phone plans include both 4G and 5G and, for those on stricter budgets, represent the best value prepaid plan option on the market right now.

Best Family Prepaid Plan

If you’re a family looking for a cost-effective (translation: affordable) unlimited data plan, Metro by T-Mobile is one of the best options on the market right now.

he T-Mobile-owned carrier is now running a promotion that gives you a discount on a four-line unlimited data plan – down from $160/month to just $25 per line per month, saving you quite a tidy sum.

So, if you want cheap, fast and unlimited 5G data for your entire family, you should probably go with this deal before it is pulled – discount deals like this DO NOT last forever.

As a side bonus, once you’re signed up, you’ll get access to T-Mobile’s Tuesday giveaways which offer freebies and discounts on various products and services which, in theory, could save you even more cash on other things like phones and peripheral devices like smartwatches and tablets.

The Best Prepaid Plans (Overview)