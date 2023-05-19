Verizon Unlimited Plans 2023: What You Need To Know…

Pin

How much are Verizon’s Unlimited Plans? How many plans does it have? Which is best for you? Read on to find out everything you need to know about Verizon Unlimited Plans…

Historically, Verizon’s Unlimited Plans were bloated, confusing mess. You had what seemed like a million different options, although there were only six, and an entire universe of “extras” and “tweaks” that could be made, allowing for myriad customization options.

The ability to customize things is great, but sometimes – like when you’re shopping around for a data plan – you just want to a bloody data plan. Making it impossible to decide which one to get is not great for conversion rates.

With the rise of MVNOs like Mint Mobile and Verizon’s own VISIBLE, simplicity is now the order of the day when it comes to data plans. Well, someone FINALLY got the memo at Verizon HQ.

The carrier has now implemented a much more stream-lined and less confusing approach to its unlimited plans which kicked into action on May 18 2023 as part of its new “myPlan” initiative.

So, what’s the deal with Verizon’s “myPlan” unlimited plans in 2023? Here’s a complete overview of everything you need to know about Verizon’s new and improved unlimited plans for 2023 and beyond.

New Verizon Unlimited Plans

What is Verizon’s Unlimited Welcome Plan?

The Unlimited Welcome plan is one of the new customizable plans offered by Verizon under their myPlan initiative. It is a base wireless service option that offers customers unlimited data on Verizon’s 5G network.

Under this new myPlan setup, customers can then add on various “perks” for an additional fee, such as subscriptions to Apple One, Apple Music Family, the Disney Bundle, or Walmart+.

Keep in mind that Verizon notes in the fine print that under the Unlimited Welcome plan, during times of network congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. Furthermore, the Unlimited Welcome plan does not provide Mobile Hotspot availability.

The cost for the Unlimited Welcome plan starts at $30 per line per month (assuming four or more lines and a $10/line Auto Pay discount), but it increases if fewer lines are subscribed: $65 for a single line, $55 per line for two lines, $40 per line for three lines, etc.

These costs are before the addition of any chosen perks and exclusive of taxes and fees.

What is Verizon’s Unlimited Plus Plan?

The Unlimited Plus plan offers a more advanced wireless service compared to the Unlimited Welcome plan, featuring not only unlimited data, but also 5G Ultra Wideband, which is Verizon’s fastest 5G network.

In addition to this, the Unlimited Plus plan includes 30 GB of premium mobile hotspot data per month. This means users can use their device to create a Wi-Fi hotspot, sharing their cellular data with other devices.

A notable benefit of the Unlimited Plus plan is a discount of up to 50% on a watch, tablet, hotspot, or Hum plan. Hum, in case you were wondering, is a vehicle safety and security system provided by Verizon.

For a limited time, Verizon is also offering a three-year price guarantee on the Unlimited Plus monthly plan (this guarantee excludes taxes and fees).

The cost for the Unlimited Plus plan varies depending on how many lines are subscribed to: it’s $80 for a single line, $70 per line for two lines, $55 per line for three lines, etc.

These costs increase if fewer lines are subscribed and are before the addition of any chosen perks and exclusive of taxes and fees. You can check out all the options here.

What Does Verizon Unlimited Plan Include?

If you’re thinking of switching to Verizon this year, you couldn’t have timed it better.

You now basically have two options (compared to SIX earlier this year): the first is a bare bones, cheaper plan (Unlimited Welcome) that caters to people who just want unlimited data and nothing else, and the second one is a more premium plan (Unlimited Plus) that caters to people who want unlimited data with some additional extras.

Unlimited Welcome offers fast, reliable 5G, and a base price starting at $30 per line per month (for four or more lines with a $10/line Auto Pay discount, plus taxes and fees).

offers fast, reliable 5G, and a base price starting at (for four or more lines with a $10/line Auto Pay discount, plus taxes and fees). Unlimited Plus offers Verizon’s fastest 5G, referred to as 5G Ultra Wideband, along with 30GB of premium mobile hotspot data, and up to a 50% discount on a watch, tablet, hotspot, or Hum plan Plans start from $80 per month for a single line.

The price for the Unlimited Plus monthly plan varies depending on the number of lines and includes a three-year price guarantee (excluding taxes and fees).

Both these unlimited plans allow customers to choose additional perks, such as Apple One, Apple Music Family, Disney Bundle, and Walmart+, for an extra $10 per month per perk.

And, best of all, if you’re not happy with your plan or you get yourself a serious case of FOMO, you change and customize your plans anytime inside the MyVerizon App.

What Is The Cheapest Verizon Unlimited Plan?

Pin

The cheapest Verizon unlimited plan is the Unlimited Welcome plan, which starts at $30/line/month when you sign up for four or more lines with a $10/line Auto Pay discount, plus taxes and fees.

For a single line, the Unlimited Welcome plan starts from $65 per month which is still significantly more expensive than both Mint Mobile and VISIBLE’s unlimited plans.

Surprisingly, by choosing VISIBLE, a Verizon-backed MVNO, you receive unlimited data and access to Verizon’s Ultra Wide Band 5G network at a lower price than Verizon itself. At Verizon, to get both of these things – unlimited data and access to the fastest 5G speeds – you need to cough-up for its Unlimited Plus plan.

And people wonder why more and more users are switching from the big carriers over to smaller, cheaper MVNOs…

Wrapping Up

One of the key features of the new myPlan offering is that customers are not locked into their plan and can change it anytime. For the Unlimited Plus plan, Verizon is offering a three-year price guarantee (excluding taxes and fees), so you won’t get any surprises with costs for the next three years.

This is a smart move, especially with the cost of everything going up at the moment, as you can effectively lock-in your monthly data costs for the next three years.

Again, you’ll want to consider other options before doing this. Mint Mobile and VISIBLE offer cheaper unlimited plans that run for 12 months or less, so if you’re worried about “costs” you’re probably better off going with an MVNO carrier than Verizon.