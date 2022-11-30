Best Family Phone Plans: Our #1 Picks For 2022
If you’re looking for the best family phone plans, look no further – we tested out of bunch of plans, crunched the numbers, and found the best options right now…
Key Takeaways – TL;DR Overview
- Verizon’s 5G Get More plan offers truly unlimited data, premium network access and extras such as 50GB of mobile hotspot data, one travel pass per day per month and free access to streaming applications like HULU and Apple Music.
- VISIBLE is an MVNO powered by Verizon’s network that offers low cost unlimited data plans at around 50% less than Verizon’s plan.
- Mint Mobile’s unlimited data plan is the cheapest on the market, starting from $30 a month and powered by T-Mobile’s network with 5G LTE speeds. It doesn’t offer any extras however.
- The best option right now for families is VISIBLE’s unlimited plan, you get all the power of Verizon’s network for a fraction of the cost.
If you have a family, you’ll know ALL about monthly outgoings – the more kids you have, the more money disappears from your bank account every month.
Most of the time, life is more expensive with a family – and it doesn’t matter if you have two kids or five kids. But when it comes to family phone plans, this is one area where it pays to have a larger family.
How so? Well, most of the time, and I’m talking from experience here, doing anything with a large family is cripplingly expensive – from flying to places on holiday to doing your weekly grocery shopping.
But when it comes to family phone plans, the opposite is true: the more lines you activate with a carrier, the cheaper your overall monthly bills which means everyone gets unlimited data and you pay less for it.
Pretty sweet, right? It is – but carrier phone plans can be VERY confusing. I know because I spend a good junk of most of my days looking at them.
In this post, we’ve done all the legwork for you; we crunched the numbers, compared notes, and accessed all the current family phone plans on offer right now.
The list of plans we concluded were the best are based on the following factors:
- The Overall Cost of The Plan;
- Extras Included With The Plan;
- MVNO vs Carrier;
- And, Finally, Coverage
Best Family Phone Plans
|
|
|
|
|
- Excellent 5G Speeds
- Best Coverage
- Free Streaming Subscriptions
Plans includes access to fast 5G, plus subscriptions to Hulu, ESPN Plus and Disney Plus and 25GB of LTE hotspot data.
- Very Affordable
- Group Paying Scheme
- Powered By Verizon's Network
This plan is one of the cheapest unlimited data plans in the USA. It also runs on Verizon's network, so coverage and speed are excellent. It also includes a group paying scheme
- Low cost
- Includes 5G
- Cheaper Than Verizon
AT&T touts three main unlimited plans with prices starting from $50 per month. All plans include 5G and come with additional perks and incentives.
- Unlimited Calls and Texts
- 4G & 5G Data
- Free Mobile Hotspot Access
- Free WiFi Calling
- Free Calls To Mexico & Canada
If you’re already running a perfectly good phone and you want to reduce your monthly outgoings, I’d strongly recommend you switch over to one of Mint Mobile’s plans – its unlimited plan is cheaper than most of the big carrier’s 10GB plans.
- Low Cost
- Discounts For More Lines Added
- Powered By Verizon's Network
You have to be a Comcast customer, but if you are Xfinity Mobile is one of the best options on the market – prices start low and decrease as you add more lines.
Which Plan Should You Go With?
These are our top picks for the best unlimited plans (as of right now, so late 2022). Just don’t go thinking this is an arbitrary list – quite a bit of planning (and debate) went into selecting just five unlimited plans.
We choose these plans because they A) offer unlimited data, B) offer additional extras, things like free access to HULU and ESPN, as well as free hardware like AirPods, and C) because they all have excellent coverage and very impressive 5G and 4G speeds.
Now, let’s dig into the nitty gritty, the plan you should go with based on your current wants and needs…
Go With Verizon’s Unlimited Plan If…
Go with Verizon’s Unlimited Plans if you want to avoid data throttling and data deprioritization; its 5G Get More offers truly unlimited data with no trolling up to 100GB p/m and it comes with unlimited premium network access, so you never experience data deprioritization even in built-up and congested areas.
Verizon’s unlimited plans, notably its 5G Get More, come with the most extras of any plan on the market right now as well.
Go with this plan and you’ll get 50GB of mobile hotspot data, one travel pass per day per month, 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage, and 50% discounts for Verizon Home Internet services, as well as free access to the following services and streaming apps:
- HULU
- Disney+
- ESPN
- Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass
- Apple Music
Go With VISIBLE’s Unlimited Plan If…
VISIBLE is an MVNO that offers very low cost unlimited data plans. You’ll pay $40 a month for unlimited data from VISIBLE, and its network is powered by Verizon’s network. That means rapid 5G and LTE speeds and great coverage.
You don’t get all the bells and whistles that you get with Verizon’s unlimited plans – stuff like premium network access and loads of free streaming applications – but it does cost around 50% less. If you’re price sensitive and you can live with “extra goodies” then VISIBLE is a great option.
Go With Mint Mobile’s Unlimited Plan If…
Mint Mobile’s unlimited data plan starts from $30 a month, making the cheapest plan overall. Mint is powered by T-Mobile too, so you’re getting access to one of the fastest, most reliable networks in America with brilliant 5G and LTE speeds and coverage.
Again, you don’t get any extras with Mint Mobile but its unlimited data plan prices are one of the cheapest you’ll find on the market.
Richard GoodwinRichard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.
Keep Reading
Vodafone, EE, Three & O2 Will Carry OPPO Find X3 Pro In UK
If you’re looking at buying the newly launched OPPO Find X3 Pro, you’ll have plenty of contract options in the UK from Vodafone, EE, Three & O2
Three Mobile Black Friday Phone Deals | All The Latest Offers…
Three is one of the best UK phone networks for data and price, and we’ve pulled in ALL of its Black Friday deals in one place…