Best Unlimited Data Plans For 1 Line

Which Plan Should You Go With?

Save

These are our top picks for the best unlimited plans for 1 line (as of right now, so late 2022). Just don’t go thinking this is an arbitrary list – quite a bit of planning (and debate) went into selecting just five unlimited plans.

We choose these plans because they A) offer unlimited data, B) offer additional extras, things like free access to HULU and ESPN, as well as free hardware like AirPods, and C) because they all have excellent coverage and very impressive 5G and 4G speeds.

Now, let’s dig into the nitty gritty, the plan you should go with based on your current wants and needs…

Go With Verizon’s Unlimited Plan If…

Go with Verizon’s Unlimited Plans if you want to avoid data throttling and data deprioritization; its 5G Get More offers truly unlimited data with no trolling up to 100GB p/m and it comes with unlimited premium network access, so you never experience data deprioritization even in built-up and congested areas.

Verizon’s unlimited plans, notably its 5G Get More, come with the most extras of any plan on the market right now as well.

Go with this plan and you’ll get 50GB of mobile hotspot data, one travel pass per day per month, 600GB of Verizon Cloud Storage, and 50% discounts for Verizon Home Internet services, as well as free access to the following services and streaming apps:

HULU

Disney+

ESPN

Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass

Apple Music

Go With VISIBLE’s Unlimited Plan If…

VISIBLE is an MVNO that offers very low cost unlimited data plans. You’ll pay $40 a month for unlimited data from VISIBLE, and its network is powered by Verizon’s network. That means rapid 5G and LTE speeds and great coverage.

You don’t get all the bells and whistles that you get with Verizon’s unlimited plans – stuff like premium network access and loads of free streaming applications – but it does cost around 50% less. If you’re price sensitive and you can live with “extra goodies” then VISIBLE is a great option for 1 line.

Go With Mint Mobile’s Unlimited Plan If…

Mint Mobile’s unlimited data plan starts from $30 a month, making the cheapest plan overall. Mint is powered by T-Mobile too, so you’re getting access to one of the fastest, most reliable networks in America with brilliant 5G and LTE speeds and coverage.

Again, you don’t get any extras with Mint Mobile but its unlimited data plan prices are one of the cheapest you’ll find on the market.