Save £432 on Galaxy S23 Ultra w/ EE’s New Pay Monthly Deals

Looking to buy a Pixel 7, Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 13 or Galaxy Watch5? Check out EE’s latest pay month deals for May and June – you could save hundreds of pounds…

If you’re looking to upgrade your current smartphone, get a new smartwatch, or buy a brand new laptop, hold your horses until you’ve seen EE’s newly published pay monthly deals for May and June.

For fans of Samsung, EE’s latest pay month Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal could save you £432 – check out all the options here.

EE also has deals for the Pixel 7 Pro, where you could save £336, the Sony Xperia 10 IV 5G, with a saving of £192, and loads of other top-tier flagship phones, as well as plenty of wearables too.

Here’s a complete breakdown of EE’s latest pay monthly deals…

EE Pay Monthly Deals For Phones, Smartwatches & Laptops Available until 25th May: Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Save £336 – £30 upfront cost, £53 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of data, unlimited calls and texts

– – £30 upfront cost, £53 a month for 24 months on an Essentials plan with 125GB of data, unlimited calls and texts Sony Xperia 10 IV 5G – Save £192 – £0 upfront cost, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– – £0 upfront cost, £42 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung S23 5G 128GB – Save £384 – £30 upfront cost, £55 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– – £30 upfront cost, £55 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung S23 Ultra 5G 256GB – Save £432 – £30 upfront cost, £73 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– – £30 upfront cost, £73 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm – Save £48 – £0 upfront, £20 a month on an Essentials plan

– – £0 upfront, £20 a month on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Watch5 – 40mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £18 a month on an Essentials plan

– – £0 upfront, £18 a month on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Watch5 – 44mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront cost, £20 a month on an Essentials plan

– – £0 upfront cost, £20 a month on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go – Save £172.80 – £0 upfront, £28.80 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

– – £0 upfront, £28.80 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 – Save £216 – £0 upfront, £90 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

– – £0 upfront, £90 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite – Save £129.60 – £0 upfront, £21.60 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Available until 1st June: Lenovo M10 Plus [3rd Gen] – Save £129.60 – £0 upfront cost, £16.20 a month a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Available until 15th June: iPhone 13 5G 128GB – Save £144 – £30 upfront, £60 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Available until 29th June: Samsung Flip 4 5G 128GB – Save £240 – £30 upfront cost, £68 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– – £30 upfront cost, £68 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Google Pixel Watch – 41mm – Save £96 – £0 upfront, £18 a month on an Essentials plan

– 41mm – – £0 upfront, £18 a month on an Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra – Save £216 – £0 upfront cost, £72 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan Available until further notice: Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB – Save £144 – £10 upfront, £48 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan

– – £10 upfront, £48 a month for 24 months on an Unlimited Essentials plan Samsung Galaxy Book – Save £302 – £0 upfront cost, £32.40 a month for 24 months with 5GB of monthly data on an Essentials plan

Need Help Deciding On Which Phone To Buy?

Buying or choosing which new phone to buy can be tricky. If you’re an iPhone user, you have three options: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max – I wouldn’t bother with the iPhone 14 Plus.

We have a detailed buyer’s guide for Apple’s iPhone 14 series of smartphones, so make sure to check that out for a complete overview of all the different iPhone 14 models and how they’re different.

With Samsung’s latest and greatest series of Galaxy S phones, it is, of course, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. Check out the helpful posts below for more information on all of the phones in this series:

