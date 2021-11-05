Does Apple’s Leather Wallet Have MagSafe & Find My Support?

Apple’s leather wallet is beautiful, but does it have the latest tech?

Wondering does Apple’s leather wallet have MagSafe and Find My support? You’re not alone! Plenty of people have been enamored with Apple’s leather wallet case since Apple introduced it in 2020.

The iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe comes in five different colors: golden brown, dark cherry, sequoia green, midnight, and wisteria. It attaches to the back of your iPhone and can contain three credit cards. The case is also shielded, so your cards are protected from interference from the iPhone itself.

How Does The Leather Wallet Attach To The iPhone?

When people hear Apple makes a leather wallet for the iPhone, they assume it’s some type of folia case or a pound that’s attached to the back of a regular iPhone case. But the iPhone Leather Wallet isn’t much bigger than your average credit card in area and it most definitely does now provide protection to the iPhone like a regular case does.

The iPhone Leather Wallet attaches to the back of the iPhone via Apple’s MagSafe technology. That means the iPhone Leather Wallet has Apple MagSafe built-in. You just bring the iPhone Leather Wallet up to the back of the iPhone and it will snap into place and perfect alignment on the iPhone.

When Apple introduced the iPhone Leather Wallet in 2020, some people felt the magnetic connection was too weak. However, many say it seems like the 2021 iPhone Leather Wallet case has a stronger magnetic attachment, though we were unable to confirm this.

Can You Use The iPhone Leather Wallet With A Case?

Because the iPhone Leather Wallet isn’t a case, it doesn’t provide much protection to the iPhone. Thankfully, Apple designed the iPhone Leather Wallet to work with select Apple iPhone cases. This means you can connect the iPhone Leather Wallet via MagSafe to the back of a compatible Apple iPhone case.

In order for this to work, the Apple iPhone case must be a MagSafe case.

Does The iPhone Leather Wallet Support Find My?

One of the big complaints about the original 2020 iPhone Leather Wallet was that if it falls off the iPhone or is knocked off when slipping the iPhone into the pocket, not only do you lose the iPhone Leather Wallet, but you lose any of the credit cards it contained.

Apple attempted to alleviate any of these fears and scenarios by adding Find My support to the 2021 iPhone Leather Wallet. With Find My support, the 2021 iPhone Leather Wallet will now show up as an item in the Find My app.

This means that if the iPhone Leather Wallet becomes detached from the iPhone you now at least have a chance of tracking it down thanks to Find My support.

However, it’s important to note that the 2020 iPhone Leather Wallet does not have Find My support. Only the 2021 iPhone Leather Wallet has Find My Support.

What iPhones Does The iPhone Leather Wallet Work With?

The iPhone Leather Wallet – both the 2020 version and the 2021 version – will work with any iPhone that has a MagSafe connection. As of right now, this includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

All iPhone Leather Wallets have MagSafe. This includes the 2020 iPhone Leather Wallet and the 2021 iPhone Leather Wallet. However, only the 2021 iPhone Leather Wallet has Find My support. The 2020 iPhone Leather Wallet does NOT have Find My support.

