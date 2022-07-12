Can MagSafe Charge AirPods? + The Best MagSafe Accessories

Considering buying the latest AirPods but not sure if your Magsafe charger will be able to charge them? Let’s find out what the Magsafe is capable of…

Apple’s MagSafe magnetic technology was included in iPhone 12 and then on in later models’ internal architecture in order to establish a new ecosystem of accessories for simple connection and quicker wireless charging.

The iPhone’s internal charging coil is surrounded by a system of magnets called MagSafe, which detects other MagSafe-compatible products and snaps effortlessly and securely into place.

There’s no need to be concerned about other magnets interfering or sticking to your phone since MagSafe will only adhere to other approved MagSafe accessories.

The MagSafe snap-on attachment makes interesting accessories like magnetic fitness mounts, facial motion trackers, and power banks, in addition to simplifying and improving wireless charging, to broaden the experience with iPhone and make life easier.

If you own a pair of AirPods – or you’re thinking of purchasing some soon – you may be interested to know if they are compatible with the MagSafe charger.

Are AirPods Compatible With MagSafe?

Since the introduction of Apple’s MagSafe technology, they have in fact added the required magnets to the cases of their AirPods, meaning AirPods and MagSafe charging is now compatible.

The new case only features the magnets required to link to Apple’s MagSafe charging puck for simpler alignment while charging; it makes no claims that it would charge Apple’s AirPod gadgets any quicker.

It’s encouraging to see Apple bringing MagSafe to additional items even though AirPods already functioned with it owing to the more expansive Qi charging standard.

Although MagSafe seems to be the ideal occasion and method to accomplish so, Apple is regrettably not using this situation to include a reverse wireless charging function in its AirPods series.

You’ll need to buy a new set of headphones in order to use the magnetic charging feature as it currently seems that Apple isn’t offering the new MagSafe Charging Case as a standalone accessory.

Accessories That Are Compatible With MagSafe

Since Apple’s inclusion of the MagSafe port on the iPhone in the year 2020, users have had access to a broad variety of accessories, both from Apple and from third-party manufacturers.

You will need a MagSafe charger to get started, and, in addition, anybody who intends to protect their iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with a case has to double-check that the cover is compatible with the new technology.

If you are looking for something further afield, you are also in luck because many other devices, such as vehicle phone holders, kickstands, 2-in-1 chargers, and wireless power banks, cleverly make use of the powerful magnetic grip. If you are looking for something closer to home, you are also in luck.

The following are some accessories for your MagSafe device that are absolutely necessary to have.

MagSafe Silicone Case

The Silicone Case with MagSafe, created by Apple to go with the iPhone 13, is a lovely method to safeguard your iPhone.

The silicone exterior’s velvety, soft-touch quality feels wonderful in your hands. For further security, there is a soft microfiber lining on the inside.

This case consistently provides a magical attach experience and quicker wireless charging thanks to built-in magnets that exactly match with the iPhone 13. Simply leave the case on your iPhone when it’s time to charge and attach your MagSafe charger or place it on your Qi-approved charger.

It goes through many hours of testing throughout the design and production phases, much like every case made by Apple. It is designed to shield your iPhone from drops and scratches, so it looks fantastic too.

MagSafe Charger

Picking up Apple’s certified charger is probably your first step if you’re just starting to use MagSafe accessories. You receive all the advantages that come with buying directly from Apple, including increased dependability and peak performance.

This can provide the full 15W power of Apple’s MagSafe technology, unlike alternatives that aren’t specially created with that technology.

MagSafe Cardholder

Since most of us can’t leave the house without both our phone and wallet, there is no better way to take advantage of Apple’s ground-breaking MagSafe technology than with the practicality of a MagSafe wallet.

Ingeniously embedded magnets in these practical wallets enable MagSafe, which has given rise to a new ecosystem of accessories including chargers, wallets, and protective cases.

MagSafe Magnetic Car Mount

The magnetic car vent mounts with MagSafe are designed to be easy to install and use while keeping your iPhone 12 or newer securely placed and easily accessible.

Place an iPhone 12 or later with MagSafe against the vehicle mount, then drive away. With the help of clever cable management, your cable is always close at hand for speedy charging.

With only one hand, you can easily switch the Car Vent Mount’s position from portrait to landscape thanks to its very sturdy ball joint. To use Apple Maps for navigation, set your Apple Music playlist in portrait mode and switch to landscape.

This is a fantastic way to maintain uninterrupted playback of your music, phone conversations, and navigation. Convenient cable management is part of thoughtful design, ensuring that a charge is always available.

MagSafe Magnetic Power Bank

Although wireless battery packs using Apple’s MagSafe technology provide a simpler and more practical alternative for owners of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, portable power banks that charge your phone are still popular.

Having a portable charging source is now essential since phone batteries often run out just as you are leaving a power source. Unfortunately, most power banks also need you to carry a cord with you.

While eliminating connections, wireless power banks have a significant drawback: due to the inefficiency of wireless charging, a high-capacity power bank is required to properly recharge an iPhone that has run out of juice.

All iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, from the small to the Pro Max, can use the MagSafe technology. It enables magnetic accessory attachment to the iPhone’s back.

