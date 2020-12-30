Looking for a Nokia phone size comparison chart? We’ve got you covered!

This post contains the comparison of Nokia’s best phones judging by screen size, dimension, screen technology, chipset, and battery. Therefore, based on this post, you can make the best choice of a Nokia smartphone.

Nokia was once the largest phone manufacturer before the Android revolution, which it managed to miss. Presently, we see a comeback with the launch of several low-end and mid-range phones, which boasts of quality and nostalgic features.

We still love to have our old Nokia around, although now taken over by HMD Global. Hence, I have decided to make this Nokia phone size comparison chart to help you make up your mind on the best Nokia phone model to buy.

Nokia Size Comparison Chart

Model Display Size (inches) Display Type Dimensions Camera Pixel Storage Battery capacity Release Date Nokia 9 PureView 5.9-inch P-OLED, HDR10 155 x 75 x 8mm 5 X 12MP rear camera, 20MP selfie camera RAM: 6GB, ROM: 128GB 3,320mAh February 2019 Nokia 6.2 6.3 inches IPS LCD 159.9mm x 75.1mm x 8.3 mm 16MP, 8MP, 5MP rear, 8MP Selfie RAM: 3/4GB, ROM:32/64/128GB 3500 mAh September 2019 Nokia 8.3 5G 6.81-inch IPS LCD 171.9mm x 78.6mm x 9 mm 64MP Main Camera + 12MP, +2(2MP) Selfie: 24MP RAM: 6GB/8GB, ROM: 64GB/128GB 4,500mAh October, 2020 Nokia 8.1 6.2-inch IPS LCD, HDR10 155 x 76 x 8mm 13MP, 12MP rear camera, 20MP selfie RAM: 4GB, ROM: 64GB 3,500mAh December 2018 Nokia C1 Plus 5.45 inches IPS LCD 149.1mm x 71.2mm x 8.8 mm 5MP rear and selfie camera RAM: 1GB, ROM: 16GB 2500 mAh December 2020 Nokia 7.2 6.3 inches IPS LCD, HDR10 159.9mm x 75.2mm x 8.3 mm 48MP, 8MP, 5MP rear, 20MP selfie RAM: 4/6GBRAM, ROM:64/128GB 3500 mAh September 2019. Nokia 7 Plus 6.0 inches IPS LCD 158.4mm x 75.6mm x 8 mm 12MP, 13MP rear, 16MP selfie RAM: 4/6GB, ROM: 64GB 3800 mAh February 2018. Nokia 6.1 5.5 inches IPS LCD 148.8mm x 75.8mm x 8.2 mm 16MP rear, 8MP selfie RAM: 3/4GB, ROM: 32/64GB 3000 mAh January 2018. Nokia 5.3 6.55 inches IPS LCD 164.3mm x 76.6mm x 8.5 mm 13MP, 5MP, 2 X 2MP rear camera, 8MP selfie RAM: 3/4/6GB, ROM: 64GB 4000 mAh March 2019

This year, we see Nokia in a battle to capture the budget and mid-range phone markets with the release of pocket-friendly phones. There is an exception to this as we also witnessed Nokia releasing flagship 5G devices, with emphasis on camera pixels and quality.

This trend is observed in the previous two years, and we are hopeful that in the next coming year, Nokia will release more flagship high-end phones to capture more market share.

A crucial observation about Nokia mid-range phones is the camera pixel and picture quality. Nokia is improving its camera pixel and picture quality to attract the younger generation of users with its quality multi-rear camera design, power-efficient Android OS, and average battery juice to last a whole day of activity.

We also see a tradeoff of AMOLED and other more recent screen technology for a cheaper IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen to make its devices more affordable. This is not the case for Nokia 9 PureView as it comes with the more advanced P-OLED screen type.

Nokia is focusing on making quality phones affordable for all classes of people. Hence, even if you’re a game lover, you can get a Nokia phone of your choice packed with more processing power and an average to high refreshing rate to support gaming and heavy tasks. Therefore, you do not have to deplete your account to get an affordable Nokia phone capable of meeting your needs.

Although the chart above is detailed enough to serve as a quick guide based on Nokia phone size and specs, I have also decided to give you a brief review to capture additional details not included in the chart above.

Nokia Phone Sizes And Additional Features

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView is one of Nokia’s flagship devices, released in February 2019. This device is fitted with five 12MP rear cameras, a rare and much-loved feature for picture lovers. The device also features an Octa-core CPU of 4×2.8 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver and an Adreno 630 GPU for seamless gaming or multitasking experience.

Its P-OLED HDR10 screen type with a screen size of 5.99 inches and 1440 X 2880 pixels gives it a resolution and picture quality perfect for gaming and capturing the moment. This device features an Android 9 OS upgradable to Android 10 OS, and it is available with a price tag between $538 to $602.

Nokia 6.2

Released in September 2019, the Nokia 6.2 packs a 3,500mAh Li-Po non-removable battery for the energy-consuming IPS LCD 6.3 inches touchscreen with a display resolution of 1080 X 2280 pixels.

The device also features an Octa-core CPU of 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 260 Silver, and an Adreno 509 GPU to support gaming and multitasking. The device features an upgradable Android 9 OS, and it is available at a price tag of $249.

Nokia 8.3 5G

A price tag of $500 makes the Nokia 8.3 5G released in October 2020 an affordable mid-range device. This device packs in a 4,500mAh Li-Po non-removable battery to support 5G network connectivity, a bigger 6.81 inches display size, an IPS LCD screen type with a screen resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels, an Octa-core CPU, and an Adreno 620 GPU for smoother gaming, or multitasking experience.

The device also comes fitted with a 64MP primary camera supported with 12MP, a dual 2MP camera, and a 24MP selfie camera. Amazingly, this device also features the power-efficient Android 10, Android One supporting a future upgrade.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1, also dubbed Nokia X7, was released in October 2018. The device features a 6.1 inches IPS LCD HDR10 touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 X 2280 pixels. It also comes fitted with an Octa-core CPU of 2×2.2 GHz 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver, and an Adreno 616 GPU supporting heavy gaming or multitasking.

The device comes packed with a 3,500mAh non-removable Li-ion battery for long-lasting performance, and it runs on Android 9, upgradable to Android 10. The device is available starting from $435.08.

Nokia C1 Plus

The Nokia C1 Plus, announced in December 2020, is a budget phone that features an Android 10 OS with a CPU of 1.4GHz. The device is a moderately-sized, handy device with a 5.45 inches IPS LCD touchscreen and screen resolution of 480 X 960 pixels. The device comes packed with a single removable, long-lasting 2500mAh Li-ion battery, and it is available for $85.98.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2, released in September 2019, features an IPS LCD screen type with a 6.3 inches screen size and resolution of 1080 X 2280 pixels. It also features a non-removable 3500mAh Li-Po battery type as a lasting energy source to support longer screen time and meet up with power consumption by its Octa-core CPU of 4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver, and an Adreno 512 GPU, during heavy usage. The device supports an Android 9 OS upgradable to Android 10, and it is available starting from $296.60.

Nokia 7 Plus

For $140, you did be amazed at what you can get out of the older Nokia 7 Plus. The Nokia 7 Plus features a non-removable 3800mAh Li-ion battery type that provides enough juice to support a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen type with 1080 X 2160 pixels.

The device also features an Octa-core CPU of 4×2.2 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver, and an Adreno 512 GPU supporting seamless gaming and multitasking. Nokia 7 Plus supports an Android 8 OS upgradable to Android 10, and it has two rear cameras and a 16MP selfie camera.

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1, released in January 2018, has a price tag starting from $105, making it one of the cheapest mid-range devices. The device is packed with a non-removable 3000mAh Li-ion battery type to provide enough juice for an IPS LCD screen, an Octa-core processor of 2.2 GHz Cortex-A53, and an Adreno 508 GPU.

Its 5.5 inches screen with a resolution of 1080 X 1920 pixels makes the device handy and gives it a quality display to make users immersed in hours of usage and multitasking. The device supports Android 8.1 OS upgradable to Android 10.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 5.3, released in March 2020, features an IPS LCD touchscreen with 6.55 inches screen size and resolution of 720 X 1600 pixels. The device also features an Octa-core CPU of 4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver and an Adreno 610 GPU supporting heavy usage or multitasking.

For about $219.99, you get more than you bargained for with a rear quad-camera and a single 8MP selfie camera for clearer and sharper picture quality. The device is packed with a whopping 4000mAh Li-Po non-removable battery type, and it runs on the Android 10 OS, upgradable to future Android versions.

Wrapping Up – What Nokia Phone Model Is The Biggest?

This Nokia phone size comparison post features the Nokia 8.3 5G as one of Nokia’s biggest screen sized devices. There are Nokia phone brands with smaller screen sizes, of which popular examples are the Nokia C1 and 6.1 with 5.45 and 5.5 inches screen sizes, respectively.

In 2021, we believe we will see Nokia rolling out more qualitative and affordable devices featuring the more advanced AMOLED or P-OLED screen types, larger screen sizes, 5G technology, and more battery power to support heavy usage.

So, which Nokia phone model would you prefer?