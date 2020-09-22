Google Pixel Phone Sizes: A Simple Comparison Chart (ALL MODELS)

What’s the biggest Pixel phone? How have the sizes of Pixel phones changed over the years? How big is a Pixel 4 XL? All of these questions and more will be answered in full below…

Google Pixel phone series replaced the Nexus series in 2016. The Pixel series all come in slightly different specifications in terms of features and size.

This chart will provide you with an up-to-date comparison of all Google pixel phone series and their differences in specs in terms of features and size.

Google Pixel Phone Size Comparison Chart

Model Display size (Inches) Display Type Dimensions Release Date Pixel 4a 5.8 OLED 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm 20th August 2020 Pixel 4XL 6.3 P-OLED 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm 22nd October 2019 Pixel 4 5.7 P-OLED 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm 22nd October 2019 Pixel 3a XL 6 OLED 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm 15th May 2019 Pixel 3a 5.6 P-OLED 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm 15th May 2019 Pixel 3XL 6.3 P-OLED 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm 18th October 2018 Pixel 3 5.5 P-OLED 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm 18th October 2018 Pixel 2 5 AMOLED 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm 17th October 2017 Pixel 2 XL 6 P-OLED 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm 17th October 2017 Pixel XL 5.5 AMOLED 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5 mm 20th October 2016 Pixel 5 AMOLED 143.8 x 69.5 x 8.5 mm 20th October 2016 Pixel C 10.2 LTPS IPS LCD 242 x 179 x 7 mm 8th December 2015

Google Pixel Phone Sizes Breakdown

Here is a more in-depth breakdown on Google Pixel phone sizes from the most recent to the oldest:

1. Pixel 4a Size & Dimensions

Google Pixel 4a, announced on 3rd August 2020, is Google’s latest phone release. The phone has a power-efficient OLED capacitive touchscreen display with 16M colors, 5.8 inches screen size, and a high display resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. The device features an Octa-core processor made of 2 Kryo 470 Gold at 2.2GHz each, and 6 Kryo 470 Silver at 1.8GHz each, with an Adreno 628 GPU. Hence, it handles gaming and other demanding tasks easily, and it is powered by a Li-Po 3140 mAh, non-removable battery.

2. Google Pixel 4XL Size & Dimensions

Google Pixel 4XL was announced on 15th October 2019. The device remains one of Google’s best selling device. Pixel 4XL comes in 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm dimension with a P-OLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, a screen size of 6.3, and a higher display resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels.

Additionally, the Google Pixel 4XL device features an Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) processor, an Adreno 640 GPU for the smoothest gaming experience, a non-expandable ROM of 128GB, and 6GB of RAM, a 16MP dual back camera, and powered by a 3,700mAh Li-Po battery. This device has a price tag of $607.07.

3. Google Pixel 4 Size & Dimensions

Google Pixel 4 was announced on 15th October 2019. The device comes in a 147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm dimension, with a power-efficient P-OLED capacitive touchscreen display of 16M colors for a brighter and more realistic color display, a high display resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, a screen size of 5.7 inches, a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Also, it features an Octa-core processor made of 1 Kryo 485 at 2.84GHz, 3 Kryo 485 processors at 2.42GHz each, and 4 Kryo 485 at 1.78GHz, with an Adreno 640 GPU. Hence, it handles gaming and other demanding tasks easily, and it is powered by a Li-Po 2800 mAh, non-removable battery. The Google Pixel 4 phone comes with a price tag of $489.99

4. Google Pixel 3a XL Size & Dimensions

Google Pixel 3a XL was released in May 2019, five months earlier than Google Pixel 4. The device features a 160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm dimension with an OLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, a screen size of 6.0 inches, and a high display resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels with an 18:9 aspect ratio for a more interactive experience.

It is powered by an Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) processor, an Adreno 615, with a non-expandable ROM of 64GB, and 4GB of RAM, a 12MP dual back camera, and powered by a 3,700mAh Li-Po battery. The device has a price tag of $289.99.

5. Google Pixel 3a Size & Dimensions

Google Pixel 3a was released the same day with Google Pixel 3a XL, but both devices have slightly different specs, and Pixel 3a comes with a price tag of $339, a somewhat higher price than pixel 3a XL. The device has a smaller dimension of 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm compared with Pixel 3a XL; however, it uses the same OLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, but with a higher display resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels, a screen size of 5.6 inches, and a higher aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

While comparing both 3a and 3a XL, they have the same Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz 360 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) processor Adreno 615 GPU. However, Pixel 3a comes with a non-expandable ROM of 64GB and 4GB of RAM, a 12MP dual back camera, and powered by a 3,000mAh Li-Po battery, a lesser battery power than the Pixel 3a XL.

6. Google Pixel 3 XL and Google Pixel 3 Size & Dimensions

Both devices were released simultaneously in 2018, but both are slightly different in dimension, screen resolution, battery capacity, and price tags. Pixel 3XL has a 158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm dimension, a P-OLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, a screen size of 5.5 inches, and a 1440 x 2960 pixels display resolution with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Pixel 3a has a similar OLED screen, but with a lower display resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels, a bigger screen size of 6.3 inches, and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of battery size, Pixel 3XL comes packed with a 3,430mAh battery power, while Pixel 3 is packed with a lesser battery power of 2,915mAh. Both devices are powered by the same Octa-core (4×2.5 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 385 Silver) processor, and the same Adreno 630 GPU, and are adorned with the same 12MP rear camera type.

7. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL Size & Dimensions

Google Pixel 2 and its variant Pixel 2XL were released at the same time in October 2017. However, both devices differ in screen size, dimension, display type and resolution, and battery capacity. Pixel 2 has a smaller dimension of 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm, while its XL variant has a larger dimension of 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm. Also, both devices feature different display technology. Pixel 2 uses an AMOLED screen display technology with 16M color and a screen size of 5.0 inches. Its XL variant features a P-OLED screen with 16M colors, a screen size of 6.0 inches, a higher resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels, and an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Although the same type of octa-core processor powers both devices, they feature a wide disparity in price tag with Pixel 2 obtainable for $189.99. Its variant is available at a higher price tag of $254. This price discrepancy is accountable for XL’s higher battery capacity and more advanced display technology.

8. Google Pixel and Pixel XL Size & Dimensions

Both Pixel and Pixel XL were Google’s first pixel a series. Google Pixel XL has a larger dimension of 154.7 x 75.7 x 8.5 mm, an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 16M colors, a 5.5 inches screen size, and 1440 x 2560 pixels display resolution, with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

At $99.99, the device features a battery capacity of 3,450mAh. Google Pixel has smaller dimensions of 143.8 x 69.5 x 8.5 mm, an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen of 16M colors, 5.0 inches screen size, and a display resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels, the same aspect ratio with its XL variant. Both devices feature the same type of CPU Octa-core processor (2×2.15 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo), Adreno 530 GPU, similar storage, and similar camera features.

9. Google Pixel C Size & Dimensions

Google Pixel C is Google’s only tablet released since 2015. The device features similar dimensions with Apple’s iPad at 242 x 179 x 7 mm dimensions. The device uses an LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16M colors, a gigantic screen size of 10.2inches, and a display resolution of 2560 X 1800 pixels. Other features and specifications are an 8MP back camera, 3GB RAM, 32/64GB ROM, and a high-capacity Li-Po battery of 9240mAh, the highest in Google’s Pixel series.

Wrapping Up…

Google Pixel will release a new Google Pixel 5 series enabled with 5G network technology in the later part of 2020. Nevertheless, Google’s yet-to-be released 5G enabled Google Pixel 5 series will compete for Apple’s iPhone XR, 11, and 12 users.