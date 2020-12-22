Xiaomi Phone Size Comparison Chart: All Models Listed…

In this post, we’ll look at the sizes of Xiaomi’s most popular phones to give you an idea of how big they are and which is the best option for you…

Xiaomi is the third-biggest phone manufacturer in the smartphone market, with over 6 million phones shipped in February 2020.

Xiaomi produces high-quality, sleek, yet affordable phone brands worth considering as a smartphone of choice. Hence, I have decided to make this Xiaomi size comparison chart to help you decide on the best Xiaomi phone model to consider.

Xiaomi Size Comparison Chart: All Xiaomi Phones Manufactured In 2020

Model Display size (Inches) Display Type Dimensions Camera pixel Storage Battery capacity Release Date Redmi 9i 6.53″ IPS LCD 164.9 x 77.1 x 9 mm 13MP main camera/5MP selfie 4GB RAM/64GB/128GB ROM 5000mAh 18-Sep-20 Poco M2 6.53″ IPS LCD 163.3 x 77 x 9.1 mm 28MP main camera (Quad)/8MP selfie 6GB RAM/64GB/128GB ROM 5000mAh 8-Sep-20 Poco X3 6.67″ IPS LCD 165.3 x 76.8 x 10.1 mm 81MP main camera (Quad)/20MP selfie 6GB RAM/64GB/128GB ROM, 8GB RAM/128GB ROM 6000mAh 29-Sep-20 Mi 10 Ultra (5G) 6.67″ OLED 162.4 x 75.1 x 9.5 mm 130MP main camera (Quad)/20MP selfie 8GB RAM/128/256GB ROM, 12GB RAM/256GB ROM, 16GB RAM/512GB ROM 4,500mAh 16-Aug-20 Redmi K30 Ultra (5G) 6.67″ AMOLED 163.3 x 75.4 x 9.1 mm 84MP main camera (Quad)/20MP selfie 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, 8GB RAM/128/256/512GB ROM, 4,500mAh 14-Aug-20 Black Shark 3S (5G) 6.67″ AMOLED 168.7 x 77.3 x 10.4 mm 83MP main camera (Tripple)/20MP selfie 12GB RAM/128/256GB ROM, 4,729mAh 4-Aug-20 Redmi 10X Pro (5G) 6.57″ AMOLED 164.2 x 75.8 x 9 mm 69MP main camera (Quad)/20MP selfie 8GB RAM/128/256GB ROM 4,520mAh 6-Jun-20 Redmi K30i (5G) 6.67″ IPS LCD 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.8 mm 60MP main camera (Quad)/22MP selfie (Dual) 6GB RAM/128GB ROM 4,800mAh 7-Jun-20 Mi 10 Youth (5G) 6.57″ Super AMOLED 164 x 74.8 x 7.9 mm 66MP main camera (Quad)/20MP selfie 6GB RAM/64/128GB ROM, 8GB RAM/128/256GB ROM 4,160mAh 4-May-20 Redmi Note 9S 6.67″ IPS LCD 165.8 x 76.7 x 8.8 mm 63MP main camera (Quad)/16MP selfie 4GB RAM/64B ROM, 6GB RAM/128GB ROM 5020mAh 30-Apr-20

This year, we see Xiaomi releasing more phones in the market. Therefore, this chart does not show all of Xiaomi phone brands because of the large number of smartphones released by Xiaomi so far.

Also, we make a crucial observation about Xiaomi, in order to make high-end phones affordable for more people, Xiaomi traded off AMOLED for IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen and 5G for 4G connectivity. Hence, it is not surprising to see a Xiaomi phone brand with desirable specs released in September 2020, but with an IPS LCD and 4G enabled rather than the mostly used AMOLED display and 5G connectivity. To compensate, we also see Xiaomi packing way more battery juice between 4,500mAh to 6000mAh to make up for high power consumption by IPS LCDs.

Hence, you don’t have to go after Xiaomi’s high-end phone to get a killer performance. However, you can still rock a Xiaomi flagship without having to create a dent in your pocket if you would consider settling for Xiaomi’s trade-off, which obviously, are irresistible offers.

Although the chart above will provide you with a quick view of Xiaomi’s phone sizes and specs, I have decided to do a quick breakdown of each Xiaomi brand mentioned above.

Xiaomi Phone Sizes & How Each Model Is Different

Redmi 9i

Redmi 9i has an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen size of 6.53 inches, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a resolution of 720 X 1600 pixels. The phone packs a whopping battery juice of 5000mAh to make up for LCD’s high energy consumption. Released in September 2020 with an Android 10 OS version, the phone features an Octa-core CPU with quad 2.0GHz Cortex-A53 and quad 1.6GHz cortex-A53 processors to give it enough processing power. This device is available with a price tag ranging between $110 to $139.

Poco M2

Poco M2 was released in September 2020. Like Redmi, it also features an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 6.53 inches display size and a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. The device is powered by an Octa-core CPU of two 2.0GHz Cortex-A75, six 1.8GHz Cortex-A55 processors, and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU for handling heavy tasks seamlessly. Poco M2 runs on Android 10 OS. The device also packs a whopping battery juice of 5000mAh to provide long hours of heavy tasking and screen display. The device is also available in the ‘pro’ version.

Poco X3

Xiaomi smartphones are known to pack way more battery power than is necessarily needed. This is evidenced in the Poco X3, which comes with a 6000mAh Li-Po battery to power a 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a high resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels. Poco X3 runs on the latest Android version 10. This is not surprising for a phone released in September. The device is an affordable high-end gaming phone powered by an Octa-core CPU of double 2.3GHz Kryo 470 Gold and six 1.8GHz Kryo 470 Silver, and an Adreno 618 GPU.

Mi 10 Ultra (5G)

With Mi 10 Ultra, you have the chance of laying your hands on a 5G device. The Mi 10 Ultra features a 6.67 inches OLED display with a high resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels. Mi 10 Ultra is a high-end phone that comes with a price tag between $1000 – $1,200. Hence it comes packed with an out of range features that includes more processing power provided by an Octa-core CPU and an Adreno 650 GPU, and a 128MP quad-camera. The device runs on the latest Android OS version 10 and was released on August 16, 2020.

RedMi K30 Ultra (5G)

RedMI k30 Ultra features a 6.67 inches AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Redmi K30 Ultra also runs on Android version 10, powered by an Octa CPU of Quad 2.6GHz Cortex-A77 & Quad 2.0 GHz cortex-A55, and a Mali-G77 MC 9 GPU. The device has a 4,500mAh battery juice because AMOLED displays consume lower energy than LCDs. The device sells for $389.99 to $529.99.

Black Shark 3S

In Black Shark 3S, we see an AMOLED display backed by more battery power of 4,729mAh for a longer screen time than other AMOLED phones. BlackShark has a 6.67 inches screen size and resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device runs on Android OS version 10, and it is powered by an Octa-core CPU made of a single 2.84GHz Kryo 585, triple 2.42GHz Kryo 585, and quad 1.80GHz Kryo 585 processors, with an Adreno 650 GPU.

Redmi 10X Pro (5G)

Released in June 2020, Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro proves to be a desirable device with a large screen size of 6.57 inches, an AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Other features, including Android 10 choice of OS, Octa-core CPU of quad 2.5GHz Cortex-A76 and quad 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 processors, a Mali-G57 MC5 GPU, and a battery capacity of 4,520mAh makes it come with a price tag between $389 to $450; quite affordable and moderate for a device with high-end features.

Redmi K30i (5G)

Redmi K30i was released in May 2020. The device features a 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device runs on Android 10 OS, and it is powered by an Octa-core CPU and an Adreno 620 GPU, which gives it enough power to handle high-end tasks seamlessly. In this device packed with a battery power of 4,500mAh, we see a unique combination of an IPS LCD with a 5G network connectivity. Redmi K30i sells for about $322.

Redmi 10 Youth (5G)

Also released in May 2020 is the 5G enabled Redmi 10 Youth. This Xiaomi smartphone features a Super AMOLED display with ultra-low power consumption. Hence, it has a lower battery juice capable of giving you more extended screentime than you can imagine. Other Xiaomi standards include a screen size of 6.57 inches, resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels, Octa-core CPU, an Adreno 620 GPU, and a Windows 10 OS. The device sells for about $330.

Redmi Note 9S

Redmi Note 9S, released on April 30, 2020, features a 6.67 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 X 2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The device is also powered by an Octa-core CPU and an Adreno 618GPU for a seamless heavy-tasking experience. Like other 2020 Xiaomi smartphones, the Redmi Note 9S runs on Android 10 OS, and it is powered by a big battery of 5020mAh. Redmi Note 9 has a price tag between $185 to $250.

Wrapping Up – What Xiaomi Phone Model Is The Biggest?

Phones released by Xiaomi in 2020 have large screen sizes, the least of which is the Redmi 9i and Poco M2 with a screen size of 6.53 inches. In other Xiaomi phones, we see larger screen sizes of 6.67 e.g., Redmi Note 9S and K30i.

Xiaomi will continue to sustain this standard in its future phone releases. Hence, we are looking forward to seeing more phones with a minimum screen size of 6.57 inches, 5G, more battery power of above 5000mAh, and also featuring AMOLED display types.

