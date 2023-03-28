OnePlus Phone Size Comparison: Ranking Them ALL In One Place…

All the sizes and dimensions of every single OnePlus phone EVER released. All in one handy table…

OnePlus is growing in popularity worldwide due to its consistency in producing excellent smartphones with price tags way below its competitors. To capture a larger market size, OnePlus has made various phones with different specs and sizes.

And its latest phone, the OnePlus 11, is currently one of the best Android phones you can buy – it comes with a market-leading four years’ worth of Android updates (and a much nicer price tag of $699.99)

This OnePlus comparison chart will serve as a handy guide for your choice of OnePlus phone based on screen size and specifications.

This chart shows a trending advancement in display sizes, a change in display technology from LCD to fluid AMOLED, and a corresponding improvement in camera technology.

In between the low-end and the high-end specs are midrange OnePlus phones that will perform optimally well compared with high-end OnePlus phones.

Note: OnePlus has got a wide range of phone options that fit low-end to high-end budgets. Hence, irrespective of your budget, you will be able to afford any OnePlus phones of your choice using the chart above as a guide.

OnePlus Phone Sizes – From OnePlus One to OnePlus 11

Here is a quick breakdown of each phone model from low-end to high-end:

OnePlus One Size & Dimensions

The release of OnePlus 1 in June 2014 brought the OnePlus phone manufacturer to the limelight. The device features a 5.5″ LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Also, it has a screen resolution of 1080 X 1920 pixels. Its handy 5.5″ size with a 2.5GHz speed makes it a desirable smartphone for those wanting a phone small enough to fit snugly into their pockets; and smart enough to perform all tasks thrown at it.

OnePlus 2 Size & Dimensions

OnePlus 2 was released in August 2015, 10 months after the release of OnePlus. The device has similar specs with OnePlus 1, except that it is slimmer and it packs more battery juice than the previously released OnePlus 1.

However, the OnePlus 2 comes with an Android 5.1 upgradable to 6.0.1. Its different Android version is abysmal since OnePlus 1’s Android 4.4 is upgradeable to 6.0.1.

OnePlus X Size & Dimensions

OnePlus was released in November 2015, two months after the release of OnePlus 2. The device sports noticeable differences from its predecessors with a change from the LCD to AMOLED screen display with 16M colors, screen resolution of 1080 X 1920 pixels, and a 5.0 inches screen size.

However, it packs a lower battery juice and lower processing power than its first and second predecessors but has the same Android version with the OnePlus 2 and is upgradable to 6.0.1.

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Size & Dimensions

OnePlus 3 was released in June 2016, while its counterpart the OnePlus 3T was released in November 2016. Both devices feature a change in screen technology from the traditional AMOLED to Optic AMOLED reputable for low power consumption.

Both devices have similar screen sizes of 5.5 inches, an aspect ratio of 16:9 with a resolution of 1080 X1920, which seems to be the standard for some of the OnePlus series.

Both devices are powered by a quad-core processor of double 2.15GHz Kryo, double 1.6GHz Kryo, and an Android OS 6.0.1 upgradeable to version 9.0.

However, OnePlus 3 is available in one variant of 4GB RAM/64GB, while OnePlus 3T is available in two variants of 6GB RAM/128GB and 6GB RAM/64GB. OnePlus 3 also packs a lower battery juice of 3000mAh compared with OnePlus 3T’s 3,400mAh.

OnePlus 5, 5T Size & Dimensions

OnePlus 5 was released one year after the release of OnePlus 3T. The device features an optic AMOLED screen type with 16M colors, a 5.5-inch screen size, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Plus, it has a screen resolution of 1080 X 1920 pixels. The device is powered by an octa-core processor made of quadruple 2.45GHz Kryo processors and quadruple 1.9GHz Kryo processors, giving it more gaming power, and an Android 7.1.1 version upgradeable to Android 10 with a battery capacity of 3300mAh.

In the 5T version released in November 2017, we see an advancement in screen size as OnePlus takes the bold step to manufacture bigger-screen devices starting with OnePlus 5T with a screen size of 6.1.

OnePlus 6, 6T, and 6T McLaren Size & Dimensions

OnePlus 6, released in May 2018, features a bigger optic AMOLED display of 6.28 inches, an aspect ratio of 19:9, a higher resolution of 1080 X 2280 pixels against the conventional 1080 X 1920 pixels of predecessor devices.

OnePlus 6 is powered by an octa-core processor of four 2.85GHz Kryo 385 Gold and four 1.7GHz Kryo 385 silver to take on higher-end games and tasks effortlessly, with an Android OS 8.1 upgradable to Android 10, and a battery capacity of 3,300mAh.

The OnePlus 6T features a longer screen at 6.41 inches screen size, similar screen technology, but with a bit higher resolution at 1080 X 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It has more battery power of 3,700mAh but runs on Android OS 9.0 upgradable to version 10.

OnePlus 6T is available in 6GB RAM/128GB, 8GB RAM/128GB, 8GBRAM/256GB variants, giving users more options.

OnePlus 6T McLaren has similar features and dimensions with OnePlus 6T; however, unlike 6T, 6T McLaren has a memory capacity of 10GB RAM/256GB with no variant.

OnePlus 7 PRO 5G Size & Dimensions

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was released in May 2019. The device is enabled with 5G network connectivity. Hence it features more battery juice of 4000mAh. In the OnePlus 7 series, we see an advancement in screen technology.

It has a fluid AMOLED 6.67 inches capacitive touchscreen display and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Plus, it has a higher resolution of 1440 X 3120 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz, thus making it more fluid.

The device also comes with more processing power as it features a single 2.84GHz Kryo 485, triple 2.42GHz Kryo 485, and quadruple 1.78GHz Kryo 485 processors, and an Android 9.0 upgradable to Android 10. The device comes in 6GB RAM/128GB, 8GB RAM/256GB, 12GBRAM/256GB variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro Size & Dimensions

OnePlus 8 was released in April 2020. The device features a 6.78 inches fluid AMOLED display type with 16M colors, an aspect ratio of 1440 X 3168 pixels, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The device is powered by an Octa-core CPU of a single 2.84GHz Kryo 585, triple 2.42GHz Kryo 585, and quadruple 1.8GHz Kryo 585 processors, and more battery power of 4,510mAh to keep you going for long under extreme use. The device comes in 2 variants of 8GB RAM/128GB, and 12GB RAM, 256GB.

OnePlus Nord Size & Dimensions

OnePlus Nord was released in August 2020. The device also features a fluid AMOLED display technology with a 6.44-inch screen size and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Plus, it has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In terms of power, the device is powered by an Octa-core CPU of a single 1 X 2.4GHz Kryo 475 prime, a single 2.2GHz Kryo 475 Gold, and six 1.8GHz Kryo 475 Silver, and it runs on Android 10. It has a slightly lesser battery power at 4115mAh compared with OnePlus 8 Pro’s 4,510mAh battery power.

OnePlus 9 Size & Dimensions

The OnePlus 9 was released in March 2021 and features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a high refresh rate of 120Hz, making it smooth and responsive.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which includes an Octa-core CPU with a single 2.84GHz Kryo 680 prime core, a single 2.42GHz Kryo 680 Gold core, and four 1.80GHz Kryo 680 Silver cores. It runs on the Android 11 operating system with OxygenOS 11 on top.

The OnePlus 9 has a triple camera setup on the back, including a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. It also has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The device features advanced camera technology including Hasselblad color tuning and a 3-hdr video recording mode.

In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 9 has a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support of up to 65W, allowing it to charge from 0 to 100% in just 29 minutes. It also has 5G connectivity and is available in two storage variants: 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage or 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10 Pro Size & Dimensions

The OnePlus 10 Pro, announced on January 11, 2022, is a high-performance smartphone with an array of advanced features. The device features a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

The device’s screen has a peak brightness of 1300 nits, making it one of the brightest displays on the market. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone runs on Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, with OxygenOS 13 (International) or ColorOS (China) overlay. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) chipset with an Octa-core CPU and Adreno 730 GPU.

It comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 48MP wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens with a 150-degree field of view.

The camera features Hasselblad Color Calibration, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, and OIS, allowing for crisp and detailed photos and videos. The device is also capable of shooting 8K videos at 24fps and 4K videos at up to 120fps.

On the front, the phone has a 32MP wide lens for selfies and video calls, which also supports Auto-HDR. The device features stereo speakers and 24-bit/192kHz audio, providing high-quality sound.

Other features of the OnePlus 10 Pro include an under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS with GLONASS, BDS, and GALILEO.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging, with the device capable of charging from 1 to 100% in just 32 minutes with the 80W wired charger.

The phone also supports 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, as well as reverse wireless charging. The device has IP68 dust/water resistance and comes in three color options: Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, and Panda White (Extreme Edition).

OnePlus 11 Size & Dimensions

The OnePlus 11 is a high-end smartphone that was announced on January 04, 2023, and released on January 09, 2023. It features a 6.7-inch LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

The display has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The phone runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 (International) or ColorOS 13 (China) overlay. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) chipset with an Octa-core CPU and Adreno 740 GPU.

It comes with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 or 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The OnePlus 11 has a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP wide lens, a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens with a 115-degree field of view.

The camera features Hasselblad Color Calibration, multi-directional PDAF, and OIS, allowing for crisp and detailed photos and videos. The device is also capable of shooting 8K videos at 24fps and 4K videos at up to 60fps.

On the front, the phone has a 16MP wide lens for selfies and video calls, which also supports Auto-HDR and panorama. The device features stereo speakers and 24-bit/192kHz audio, providing high-quality sound.

Other features of the OnePlus 11 include an under-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, and QZSS.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging, with the device capable of charging from 1 to 100% in just 25 minutes with the 100W wired charger.

The phone also supports 80W wired charging and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The device comes in three color options: Titan Black, Eternal Green, and Jupiter Rock.