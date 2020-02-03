How To Bring A Dead iPad Back To Life (4 Simple Steps)

If your iPad is dead and not responding, all is not lost. You can, potentially, fix a dead iPad by following the steps listed below. If there’s nothing terminally wrong with your iPad, then one of the four fixes below should work and get your iPad back to its usual functional self once again.

However, it is worth noting that older iPad models can simply stop working. The #1 cause of this is that the battery has died. If this happens, you will need to get a replacement battery. Check out the steps outlined inside our battery replacement for iPhone post for more details on this (and, yes, all the steps outlined in that post can be used for your iPad).

Another option, if you’re running a super-old iPad, is to simply get a new one. New iPad models are less likely to break (for obvious reasons). Or, if you want to get super-savvy and save some money, buy a refurbished one. We have a full guide on the INS and OUTS of buying refurbished iPads, so check that post out if you want to save some money on your next iPad purchase.

OK, back to the topic at hand: bringing a dead iPad back to life.

This is a worst-case scenario: your iPad is dead. Now what? Well, you’ve got 4 options – and here they are:

1. Recharge The iPad

If you see the red empty battery icon, your iPad will not be able to reboot until there is a certain amount of charge in the battery.

Plug the iPad into a power source such as the mains charger or one of the main USB ports on a computer that is plugged in.

If you see the red section of the battery image flash three times and then the screen goes black, it means that the iPad is not receiving power to charge.

If the iPad battery is totally drained you may not see the battery recharge image for several minutes. If the display is blank when you plug it in, wait a while to see if the image appears.

2. Reboot The iPad

To reboot or restart your iPad press and hold down the Sleep/Wake button on the top until the red slider appears. Slide it across to turn it off. Repeat the process to turn the phone back on.

If the iPad is frozen and can’t be restarted in the normal way do the following.

Press and hold the Sleep/Wake button and the Home button simultaneously for at least 10 seconds. The red slider may appear and the screen may dim but don’t release the two buttons until the Apple logo appears.

3. Reset The iPad

Click on Settings then General then Reset All Settings

This will reset all the settings to the factory defaults. None of the data or content on the iPad will be deleted.

4. Back up and Restore The iPad

If all else fails, you will need to back up and Restore your iPad.

First, make sure you have upgraded to the latest version of iTunes. Then connect your iPad to your computer and select it when it appears under Devices in iTunes.

If you haven’t performed a Sync recently do so now to make sure all your contacts, photos and videos are in sync.

Click on the Summary tab and then click Restore. If you haven’t already backed up your iPad you will be prompted to do so now. This will back up all the settings on your iPad.

At the next prompt click on Restore. If you have completed all the steps above you need not worry about your data and settings.

Wait until your iPad completes the restore process and returns to the home screen.