Best iPad Black Friday Deals: How To Snag A Killer Deal…

A quick and simple guide for anyone that is planning on buying an iPad this Black Friday, including buying tips, which models to go for, and where all the best discounts will be available…

Apple doesn’t do Black Friday deals via its official channels. Never has done. And it probably won’t start during Black Friday 2021. This is frustrating, but it isn’t the end of the road when it comes to finding EPIC iPad Black Friday deals.

The iPad is not like the iPhone. They’re similar, of course, but as products, they’re used differently and they work differently. Most people don’t tend to take their iPads with them everywhere they go. And if they do, the iPad usually lives in a bag or satchel. Whereas your iPhone is ALWAYS active and in use.

For this reason, iPads tend to last A LOT longer than iPhones. You use them less, they’re less prone to getting smashed, dropped, and broken. The upshot of this is that you can buy an iPad today and use it for years to come, especially if you get the right model. And you don’t even need to buy a “new” iPad either – Apple’s older iPad models are still great.

Best iPad Black Friday Deals

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the current best way to get a killer Black Friday deal on an iPad. Building on what I said above, let’s assume that you want a powerful, modern iPad. Maybe a Pro model. That’s fine. But I’d advise that you look at an older model – like the iPad Pro 2018 – over a newer, more expensive iPad.

Why? The iPad Pro 2018 or the iPad 7th Generation are still massively potent devices. They might be a couple of years old but as tablets, they’re still brilliant devices. But because they’re not brand new, they’re quite a bit cheaper – and this is what makes them so appealing.

For instance, you can pick up the 10.5in iPad Pro (2018) for $339 via Gazelle. That is a huge saving on a device that cost close to $1000 when it first hit the market. Add in a 20% Black Friday discount and you’re looking at one of the best iPad deals on the planet.

iPad Pro 2018 Deals: Is It Still Worth It?

Is the iPad Pro (2018) still good? Hell yes, it is! The iPad Pro was designed to replace a laptop. It was kitted out with a ton of high-end specs, as well as support for the Apple Pencil, and while it is now a couple of years old, it is still an absolute powerhouse by 2021 standards.

It is also considerably cheaper than the 2020 iPad Pro which retails for over $1000 in most cases. If you’re a casual user, I would 100% recommend picking up an older, refurbished iPad Pro over a newer, new model like the iPad Pro 2020. A saving of almost $600 is an enormous difference and you’ll hardly notice any difference with respect to performance on Apple’s newer model.

The newer iPad Pro is more powerful, obviously, and there will almost certainly be some Black Friday deals on these via B&H Photo and Best Buy, as well as Amazon. But you’ll still get way more bang for your buck going with a refurbished iPad Pro (2018) via Gazelle – it’s a no-brainer for casual and normal users.

And Gazelle will have HUGE savings on all of Apple’s iPads this Black Friday – it always goes all out during Black Friday with savings anywhere from 20% to 30% on all models.

As soon as its deals land, we’ll update this post and advise which models to go for based on your specific needs…

Top Black Friday Retailers To Watch

