How To Redeem Your Apple Gift Card – On iPhone, PC & Android!

You’ve got an Apple gift card and this is how you redeem it – on PC, iPhone, Mac, and Android!

It wouldn’t be a birthday or Christmas Day without getting a gift card. And one of the most popular gift cards for gadget lovers is the Apple gift card (previously called the iTunes gift card). As its new name suggests, an Apple gift card can buy much more than music through the iTunes store.

When you add an Apple gift card to your account you can use the funds in any store Apple owns, including the iTunes Store, the App Store, the Book Store, the Movies store, etc. But first, you gotta add the funds from the gift card to your account.

And truthfully, Apple could make the process more straightforward than it is. That’s why we have created this guide to tell you how to redeem your Apple gift card so you can start buying apps, music, movies, books, and more.

Pin

Redeem Apple Gift Card On An iPhone Or iPad

The most immediate way you can redeem an Apple gift card is via your iOS device, which you almost always have with you. So after grandma gives you that card, whip out your iPhone or iPad and do the following:

Open the App Store app. Tap your Apple ID photo in the upper-right corner. Tap “Redeem Gift Card or Code.” On the next screen, tap “Use Camera” and then place the back of your Apple gift card within view of your iPhone’s or iPad’s camera. Line up the gift card so the 16-digit code beginning with X is visible. After a few seconds, the camera will scan the code and enter it into the field on your iOS device’s screen. Now tap the Done button and your funds will be added to your Apple ID account ready to be spent by you.

Redeem Apple Gift Card On An Android Phone

Believe it or not, you can also redeem Apple gift cards on Android devices. I know, if you use an Android device, why would you need an Apple gift card? It’s because Apple makes the Apple Music app and streaming service for Android devices too, so you can use Apple gift cards to pay for it.

To redeem an Apple gift card on an Android device:

Open the Apple Music app and your Android phone. Tap the menu button (the three dots). Tap Account. Tap “Redeem Gift Card or Code.” Enter the code from the back of the Apple gift card and then tap Redeem.

Redeem iTunes Gift Card On iTunes On A Mac Or PC

You can also redeem a gift card through iTunes/Music app on your Mac or PC. Here’s how to do that.

Open the iTunes/Music app on your Mac or PC. From the menu bar choose Account > Redeem. Sign in with your Apple ID. Now from the next screen, enter your Apple gift card 16-digit code beginning with X in the box provided, or click the “Use Camera” button. If you use the camera option, place the back of your Apple gift card within view of your PC’s camera. Line up the gift card so the 16-digit code beginning with X is visible. After a few seconds, the camera will scan the code and enter it into the field in iTunes/Music app. Click Redeem and now you are done. The credit has been added to your account and can be used as you like.

Now enjoy those credits and be sure to spend them on something good!

And check out When Does iTunes Have Sales?