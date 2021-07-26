How To Fax From iPhone – 3 GREAT Ways

LOL. Yeah, it’s 2021 and some companies still demand you use fax.

Wondering how to fax from iPhone? We feel your pain.

You know what made a company high tech in the 1980s? A fax machine. But god knows why some companies still insist you send your documents to them via fax today (OK, there are a few reasons). Still, fax technology is pretty out of date in today’s world.

But you’re probably reading this precisely because some company has asked your to fax them documents. Companies most likely to ask you to fax a document to them include insurance companies and financial institutions.

The good news is you don’t need to scour the web to find a used fax machine to buy. You CAN fax from your iPhone. Though Apple hasn’t built in fax capabilities to iOS 15 or any other version of the operating system, it is possible to fax from the iPhone using third-party apps.

Here’s three apps that you can use to send fax right from your iPhone.

eFax App–Send Fax from iPhone

The app’s description: “Need to send a fax now? Start faxing in minutes with our award-winning fax app. eFax is the world leader in online faxing with millions of users worldwide!

“Send, edit, sign and receive faxes wherever you are, hassle free. The eFax faxing app provides the easiest and fastest way to turn your iPhone and iPad into a portable fax machine. No set-up fees or long-term commitment required. The eFax app is free to use with any eFax Plus or eFax Pro subscription.”

Download the eFax app here.

How to fax from eFax:

Open the app. Tap Send Faxes. Select the document you want to fax and your recipient. Tap the send fax button.

iFax: Fax from iPhone ad free

The app’s description: “Need to send a quick fax? Trying to receive a fax but don’t have a fax machine? iFax is the first and original fax app that turns your iPhone or iPad into a portable fax machine.”

Download the iFax app here.

How to fax from iFax:

Open the app. After registering an account, tap the Send Fax tab. Enter the recipient’s fax number in the “to” field. Tap Add File to attach the document to be faxed. Tap Send.

FAX.PLUS – Receive & Send Fax

The app’s description: “Receive and send fax from iPhone or iPad with FAX.PLUS. Using this secure and reliable online fax service, you can turn your iPhone or iPad into a powerful fax machine and send free fax from your device. You can get an online fax number and receive faxes on your phone as well.

“• FAX.PLUS recognized as the best online fax service! •

“Send fax from iPhone or iPad: On your iPhone or iPad device, you just need to use the built-in scanner to scan the document you wish to fax, add the recipient’s fax number and send your fax right away. There is also the option to attach documents from your local storage or iCloud Drive.”

Download the FAX.PLUS app here.

How to fax from FAX.PLUS:

Open the app. Tap on Send Fax. Enter the recipient’s number in the “to” field. Tap Add File to select documents to fax. You can also arrange your files in order of priority. Tap the send button.

As you can see, these apps make it easy to fax from the iPhone. But don’t hold out hope Apple is ever going to add fax support built-in to iOS or iCloud. That’s just not going to happen. Thankfully, apps like these exist for those who find themselves in the position of needing to fax.

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.