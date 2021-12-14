iPad Set Up Tips: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide

Stumbled across the iPad your spouse or parents were gifting you for Christmas? Or treating yourself to one after another year of hard graft? This article will explain everything you’ll be needing to do as soon as it’s in your possession.

New iPad inbound, which is fantastic news! – but you’re probably not here for congratulations, as you’ll likely want to set up your new tablet as quickly as possible. Whether it’s a cutting-edge beauty like the new iPad Pro, a super-fast iPad Air, or an ultra-portable iPad mini, we’re sure you’re chuffed and we’re chuffed for you.

We’re here to help you get up and running with your new iPad as quickly as possible, with a variety of helpful ideas and adjustments that will have you up and running in no time. From backing up your prior iPad (if you had one) to setting up a brand-new iPad from scratch, we’ve got you covered.

First Things First…

If you’ve bought, or you’re going to buy, yourself a new iPad, you’re likely already committed to Apple with your phone or computer as well.

If you already have an Apple gadget, setup is going to be an incredibly smooth process, thanks to the ‘Automatic Setup’ feature.

If both of your devices are running the most recent version of iOS, automatic setup will operate just as intended. Automatic Setup allows you to replicate your Apple ID and home Wi-Fi settings from another gadget to your new iPad by just placing them near each other.

If your previous iPad or alternative Apple device is running iOS 11 or later, you may connect them together, follow the instructions, and skip entering in all your Apple ID information and Wi-Fi passwords etcetera. The initial setup flows considerably more effortlessly as a result of this.

Automatic Setup will also import all of your applications and other content, making the process of getting started as simple as possible. You will not need to actively download any applications as once your shiny new iPad is active, they’ll be there, ready to continue using just like before.

Setting Up Your New iPad From Scratch

Setting up a new iPad is undoubtedly as simple as you’d anticipated, but we’re still delighted you’re here because we have a few extra suggestions that we know will help you out even more.

To get everything set up, go through the setup screens one by one. After that, select your language and nation or area. You’ll next be asked to select your Wi-Fi network and enter its password. Then, enable location services, and then set up Touch ID or Face ID – be ready for that front-facing camera!

After that, you’ll need to input a passcode, which is now a six-digit number by default. Tap Passcode choices at the bottom of the screen if you wish to use a four-digit code or a password/passphrase. Or, simply key in your chosen six digits twice for verification.

Setting Up Apple Pay On Your New iPad

Now that you’ve created an Apple ID, you’ll be able to set up Apple Pay, too.

If you have an Apple Pay card set up in iCloud, the Add Card page will be populated with your default Apple Pay credit card when you hit the Next button in the top right-hand corner of your iPad screen.

When asked, just enter the Security Code. If you haven’t set up Apple Pay yet, just input a card in the areas given, or go to Settings and press Set Up Later.

Whether you plan on taking your new iPad out and about or not, setting up Apple Pay is always a good idea as it will still make online shopping a much more efficient process, too.

Setting Up Siri On Your New iPad

Next, we’re able to get our good friend Siri set up.

Tap the ‘Turn On Siri’ panel to activate Apple’s personal digital assistant, or tap ‘Turn On Siri Later’ towards the bottom to switch it on later.

You may also give diagnostics to Apple to help them improve their services; I typically do, but other privacy advocates would prefer not to. It’s all up to you. App Analytics should be shared with app developers in the same way.

Now, Siri will be ready to utilise. Use voice commands to browse the web, send messages, set reminders and much more.

Advanced iPad Setup Tips

You’ll notice all of the applications that come bundled with your new iPad are on the immediate Home screen, including Messages, Mail and Reminders etc.

If you tap and hold any icon, it will begin to wiggle so that you can drag the icon around your Home screen to rearrange them all into the positions you choose. Or, slide them off the right edge of the screen to move them to a second, third, or fourth page. This allows for a fantastic level of organisation for your favourite apps.

Finally, go to the App Store and choose the ‘Purchased’ button to recover and download any previously purchased applications from prior or alternate current devices such as your iPhone, which may then be transferred to your brand new iPad. While you’re in the App Store, keep an eye out for the newest and most popular apps and games so you don’t lose out on your amazing new device’s full potential.

Save Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.