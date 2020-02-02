iPhone Battery Replacement: Does Your iPhone 6 Or iPhone 7 NEED A New Battery?

If there’s anything that is going to need repair or replacement on the iPhone during its lifetime it’s going to be the battery. Talk to anyone you know and if you ask someone if they’ve replaced their iPhone’s screen or their iPhone’s battery, they’ll almost always say the battery.

But just when do you need to replace an iPhone battery and how do you go about it? Read this before you do anything first!

Why Do iPhone Batteries Need To Be Replaced?

OK, first things first: ALL smartphone batteries eventually need to be replaced. It doesn’t matter if it’s an iPhone, a Samsung Galaxy, a Google Pixel, or any other smartphone out there. After a long enough timeline, you’ll need to either buy a new phone or get the battery in your current phone replaced.

But why? Simply put, as powerful as Apple and Google and other tech companies are, they still have to obey the laws of physics and chemistry. And batteries are dependent on physics and chemistry. Matter of fact, all a battery does is use chemical processes to store energy.

The reason batteries hold less charge as time goes on is because those chemical processes naturally deteriorate as time goes on, meaning the battery can hold less and less of a charge. In other words, every battery in any device out there today will ultimately degrade and fail over time. It is 100% completely normal.

How Long Do iPhone Batteries Last?

The battery in your iPhone (and any other smartphone) should hold a stated charge (such as an 18-hour battery life) for at least 12-18 months considering you haven’t caused any physical damage to the battery.

After that timeframe, the storage charge capacity (the time it can keep the device running) will naturally begin to degrade. This means that even though the battery is “fully charged” it won’t be able to power your device as long. For example, if you bought a new iPhone with an 18-hour battery life, after 19 months you may find it only has a 15-hour battery life. And after 3-4 years it’s possible the battery life could be down to 10-12 hours.

But again, that’s just the natural course batteries take.

Can You Repair An iPhone Battery?

Technically we’re sure scientists and engineers can on an individual level, but “repairing” a battery isn’t viable or economically feasible for users or tech companies. It’s just cheaper and faster to buy a new battery.

Will A New Battery In My iPhone 6 Or iPhone 7 Be As Good As The Original?

In theory, yes. That depends on a few factors: the quality of the replacement battery used and who did the replacement.

There are plenty of third-party shops and online services that will offer to rel=place your iPhone battery for cheap. And while many of those services are on the up and up, there are plenty of technician services who will rope you in by low costs, but replace your original iPhone battery with a cheaper, newer one.

Cheap battery replacements could mean the replacement battery will wear down sooner than the original–and in extreme cases could be dangerous. Why dangerous? If iPhone replacement batteries aren’t in good shape or installed incorrectly, they could heat up and explode.

Where Should I Get My iPhone Battery Replaced?

If you have an option, go to an Apple Store. Apple is going to use Apple-approved batteries to replace your old iPhone battery. Plus Apple technicians are trained by Apple so you know it’s being installed correctly.

How Much Does An iPhone Battery Replacement From Apple Cost?

If your iPhone is still covered by its warranty or if you bought AppleCare+ Apple will replace your battery for free.

If your iPhone is out of warranty and you don’t have AppleCare+ it will cost $69 for a replacement battery if you have one of the following iPhones: iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro, or the iPhone 11.

If your iPhone is out of warranty and you don’t have AppleCare+ it will cost $49 for a replacement battery if you have one of the following iPhones: iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and all other eligible models.