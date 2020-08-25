Apple’s 7th generation iPad, the iPad, has had its price cut over at Amazon; you can now pick one up for just $279 – down from $329…

Apple’s entry-level iPad, the iPad, is one of the company’s best-selling iPad devices. Priced aggressively compared to the iPad Air and iPad Pro range, the iPad offers everything you’d expect from an iPad, including Apple Pencil and mouse/keyboard support, just at a much lower price point.

And right now Amazon is running something of a sale on Apple’s iPad – you can pick one up for just $279, down from its usual retail price of $329. And if you’re after a great deal on an iPad, maybe as an early Xmas gift, this is a pretty killer offer for a very good tablet.

iPad 7th Generation Specs:

10.2-Inch Retina Display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11AC Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning Connector for charging and accessories

Support for smart keyboard and Apple Pencil

As you can see from the specs listed above, the iPad doesn’t really pull any punches when it comes to specs and overall performance. You have a gorgeous 10.2in IPS LCD display, Apple’s powerful A10 chipset, and 3GB of RAM and that will give you all the power you need to run a myriad of apps and games.

iPad Battery Life – It’s Awesome!

Battery life is great on the iPad too; you’re looking at 1o+ hours of solid usage before you’ll need to recharge it. In real-world usage, you could be looking at a few days between charges, though it will all depend on how much you use the iPad.

I have an iPad Pro and I use it pretty sparingly; in an average week, I’d say I charge it maybe once or twice. Generally, it lives in my bag or on the sofa, and I use it to browse the web and finish off work that needs doing in the evenings. If I don’t use it, though, the battery life just stays as it is – Apple’s iPad, like its iPhones, have incredible idle performance.

The entry-level iPad is no exception; like the iPad Pro has killer battery life. Chuck in support for trackpads, a mouse, and the Apple Pencil and you’re looking at one of the best value iPad options on the market right now.

And for just $279, the new iPad is basically the best value iPad you can currently buy.