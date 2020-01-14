iPad Pro 2020: Latest News & Rumors (In One Place)

Spread the love







What does 2020 hold for Apple’s iPad Pro line-up? Join us as we collate and access all the latest iPad 2020 rumours…

Apple’s iPad Pro hasn’t been updated since 2018, so we’re expecting to see some pretty big updates in 2020 for the iPad Pro range. 2019 was all about Apple’s non-Pro iPad models; it released a couple of new slates with slimmer bezels and bigger displays.

In 2020, the iPad Pro range will likely get the same treatment – only this time we’re expecting bigger, more significant changes. A lot can happen in two years, so if you’re in the market for a new iPad Pro in 2020, then keep on reading, as things are about to get very interesting…

What We’re Expecting From Apple’s iPad Pro 2020 Range

Apple’s iPad Pro has moved around quite a bit over the years. To date, there have been multiple sizes, so it’s hard to say for certain what 2020’s models will look like. They could follow 2018’s lead with two models; the iPad Pro 11 and the iPad Pro 12.9. Or, we could see a 12.9in iPad Pro launched alongside a smaller 9-10in model. Perhaps even all three?

Apple’s A13 CPU series will almost certainly power the iPad Pro 2020 models. However, it’s likely to be an upgraded CPU model – the A13X. An A13X would likely be much faster than the A13 and also have better power management features.

Storage will likely follow a similar track to 2018’s models, meaning anything from 64GB for the base model to 1TB for the flagship version. There will also be mild updates to its internal specs too, so more RAM, an improved front-facing camera for video-calling, and perhaps even some updated display technology.

That updated display tech could come in the form of a mini-LED display. Mini-LED displays use up to 10,000 LEDs to produce images on the display. Mini-LED tech uses both less power than traditional LCD displays and they also feature brighter colors, not to mention the mini-LED displayer are thinner than their LCD counterparts, leading to thinner devices.

There are also rumors at least one 2020 iPad Pro could feature an OLED display from Samsung. Currently, the iPhone 11 Pro series features OLED displays. However, an OLED display the size of 12.9 inches could add significant costs to the iPad Pro, so it’s not clear if Apple would add a model with an OLED dimply this year or wait until 2021 when prices fall further for the technology.

It’s also likely the 2020 iPad Pro lineup could be the first Apple product to feature 5G cellular support. Apple currently sells 4G cellular iPad Pros, but as 5G technology is finally supposed to catch on in 2020, it’s likely the 5G tech could hit select iPad Pro models before it hits the iPhone Pro 12 this autumn.

But perhaps the biggest change to the 2020 iPad Pro will be the rear camera. Until now the iPad Pro has always had a somewhat basic single-lens rear camera. Reports say this will radically change with the 2020 iPad Pro. The new models will sport triple-lens rear camera setups, like the ones found on the iPhone 11 Pro.

These new lenses would include a wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. But then new lenses aren’t the only thing new about the rear camera. It’s also said to sport a new time-of-flight (TOF) sensor.

A TOF sensor will allow the iPad Pro’s camera to map out the distance between the iPad and whatever its photographing, and to create a 3D map of that distance. This TOF tech could make AR games and applications much better on the iPad Pro.

2020 iPad Pro: Release Date & Cost

The good news is we won’t need to wait long for the 2020 iPad Pros. Apple should announce them sometime in March–maybe as late as the 31st of the month. If so, they should ship by the first week of April.

As for the cost, expect them to remain pricey–but probably not go up in price. Current iPad Pro models cost between $799 and $1,499 for the 11-inch model (depending on storage capacity and cellular option) and between $999 and $1,699 for the 12.9-inch model (depending on storage capacity and cellular option).