What is The Newest Samsung Phone? A Complete Guide…

Thinking about getting yourself a Samsung phone? Want to know what the newest Samsung phone is? Read on for everything you need to know…

Unlike Apple, Samsung makes A LOT of phones. In fact, Samsung makes a phone for pretty much every price niche there is – from ultra-expensive flagship phones to foldable phones and ultra-budget options.

This is why Samsung is the world’s #1 smartphone brand by sales; it is not because it makes the best flagship phones but because it makes so many cheaper models that are incredibly popular too.

If you go with a Samsung phone, you have a ton of options – although most in the West tend to look at Samsung’s flagship models mostly. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, for instance.

But what are the latest and newest Samsung phones?

Let’s take a look at what Samsung’s newest phone is and then cover off some additional things you’ll probably want to know before committing to buying one…

The Newest Samsung Phone

Samsung’s latest flagship release is its Samsung Galaxy S21 range which includes the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – the Ultra is the most expensive and the best from a hardware and technical specifications perspective.

Save Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Colors

But, as I noted earlier, Samsung makes a huge range of phones. This means the Galaxy S21 range isn’t the only new phone Samsung released in 2021. You also have the following options to choose from:

Galaxy Note Series – The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be the last Galaxy Note phone released. There will be no Galaxy Note 21 released in 2021. Instead, Samsung will focus on its FE editions and merge some of its Note-exclusive features inside its Galaxy S and Galaxy Fold phones.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be the last Galaxy Note phone released. There will be no Galaxy Note 21 released in 2021. Instead, Samsung will focus on its FE editions and merge some of its Note-exclusive features inside its Galaxy S and Galaxy Fold phones. Samsung Galaxy FE – The latest Samsung Galaxy FE phone is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This phone launched in 2020 and will be replaced by the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE inside 2021. And the new Galaxy S21 FE is looking like it’ll be a seriously tasty update too.

The latest Samsung Galaxy FE phone is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This phone launched in 2020 and will be replaced by the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE inside 2021. And the new Galaxy S21 FE is looking like it’ll be a seriously tasty update too. Samsung Galaxy A Series Phones – Samsung’s Galaxy A series range of phones now includes a bunch of models. You have the A01, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G, and A71 5G. The latest, however, is the Samsung Galaxy A72; it launched in March 2021.

Samsung’s Galaxy A series range of phones now includes a bunch of models. You have the A01, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G, and A71 5G. The latest, however, is the Samsung Galaxy A72; it launched in March 2021. Samsung Galaxy M Series Phones – In 2021, Samsung released a bunch of Galaxy M series phones. You have the Galaxy M02, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M42 5G, and the Galaxy M62. Again, the higher the series number, the better the phone’s specs and hardware.

In 2021, Samsung released a bunch of Galaxy M series phones. You have the Galaxy M02, Galaxy M02s, Galaxy M12, Galaxy M32, Galaxy M42 5G, and the Galaxy M62. Again, the higher the series number, the better the phone’s specs and hardware. Samsung Galaxy Fold Phones – Samsung’s latest foldable phones are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 2. Both cost over $1000 each. However, both of these phones will be replaced by the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 inside 2021, so if you want a foldable phone it is probably worth holding off on your purchase until the new models launch.

What is The Best Samsung Phone?

The best Samsung phone will depend entirely on your needs, your budget, and what you want from a phone. If you want the best specs, the best camera, and the best overall performance, you’ll have to go with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – it is the company’s current flagship.

If you just want solid performance and you can live without all the fancy bells and whistles of the Ultra model, the base model Galaxy S21 will be fine. Ditto the Galaxy S21 Plus, if you want something a little fancier but still cheaper than the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Save

If you want to go the budget route, Samsung’s Galaxy A72 is an excellent option. It packs in things like an OLED display, an impressive triple-lens camera, and 5G, so you’re pretty much future-proofed with respect to specs, hardware, and connectivity.

Most think Samsung’s biggest selling phones are its flagships, but this is not the case. The majority of Samsung’s phone sales are made up of its cheaper models from its Galaxy A and Galaxy M range of phones. The Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 being two of the most popular options with consumers.

Which Samsung Phone is Biggest?

If you’re interested in finding out about the sizes of Samsung’s phones, we have a dedicated post that compares the different sizes and dimensions of Samsung’s phones, so check that out for more information on how they all compare with respect to screen size, dimensions, and weight.

The biggest current Samsung phone is the Galaxy S21 Ultra; it has a 6.7in OLED display and the largest footprint of Samsung’s current flagship models. Unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has the biggest display, it is over 7in, so you’re very much in tablet territory here.

The Galaxy S10e is one of the smallest – and best value – Samsung phones you can buy right now.

It has a 5.8in OLED panel that, thanks to the phone’s design being more or less all display, makes for a seriously portable (and really potent) smartphone experience. The S10e is now pretty cheap too, thanks to the fact that it is a couple of years old.

What About Android Updates?

Samsung now offers three years’ worth of Android updates on select models in its Android phone range. If you buy either a Galaxy S line phone or a Galaxy Fold, you’ll get three years’ worth of Android updates.

This is a good thing because running the latest build of Android makes your phone more secure and more useful. Sadly, not ALL Samsung phones get the same support.

Galaxy A series phones will get three years worth of updates, but it is currently limited to the following handsets:

Samsung Galaxy A71 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy A51 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G/5G

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Similarly, the following Samsung Galaxy Note phones are included in Samsung’s three-year Android update initiative:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 5G/4G

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Therefore, if you want the best possible support with Android updates, you’ll need to use one of Samsung’s more expensive phones – either one of its Galaxy S-brand phones or one of its foldable Fold phones.

What’s The Best Value Samsung Phone?

If you do not want to pay big bucks for your next Samsung phone but you still want flagship performance and decent specs, your best bet is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – it is just as good as the Galaxy S20, minus a few non-essential specs and tweaks.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G is another excellent option. This phone punches well outside its weight for sheer performance, specs, camera performance, and battery life. It isn’t an S series phone. But with this kind of value for money, who cares?

Best Way To Buy A Samsung Phone

One of the keys to Samsung’s success is that it has excellent distribution and support from phone networks and carriers. All major phone networks and carriers carry Samsung phones. And most carry ALL of Samsung’s models too.

Here’s a breakdown of ALL the networks and carriers that carry Samsung phones:

Alternatively, if you want to buy your Samsung phone outright, you can do so direct from Samsung itself – it has a great web store. Samsung also offers 0% finance on many of its new phones, so you can spread the cost of buying a new phone over 12 or 24 months without paying any interest.

Of course, you’ll have to be approved for the credit. But once you are, you could buy the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for a very manageable $30/£30 a month over the next 18-24 months. The longer your finance agreement, the lower your monthly fees. And vice versa.

Or, you could buy a refurbished Samsung phone and save 40% compared to buying a new one.

And remember: a refurbished phone looks and functions like a new phone, it isn’t the same as a “used” phone. It has been vetted, tested, restored, and essentially made as good as new before being resold.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.