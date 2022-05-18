Here’s a quick look at some of the rumored updates coming to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is NOT official just yet, but leakers have been publishing details about the phone for a couple of months now. The latest comes via Ice Universe and relates to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Camera Specs

According to the leaker, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have one of the most impressive camera modules to date with a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a third 12MP lens with 3X zoom. For the sake of clarity, that’s bigger and better than all of Samsung’s current foldable models.

Of course, because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is not yet official, all of the above must be taken with the obligatory pinch of salt. We’ve heard previous rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 using a 108MP sensor, for instance, so one of these “leaks” is clearly not correct.

Save

The other odd thing about the 108MP leak was that it claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, in this configuration, would not come with Samsung’s lazer autofocus, a feature all of Samsung’s 108MP camera phones have, which makes me think Ice Universe might be closer to the truth with his 50MP Main camera + 12MP Ultrawide angle + 12MP 3x zoom claim.

Either way, the jury’s still very much out on this one. As for when we can expect a release date, the current consensus seems to be that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get a release in and around August 2022. This means there will likely be a launch event just before – perhaps as early as late July.

What Else Do We Know?

We don’t know too much about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 right now. There have been quite a few leaks about its design, however, with reports claiming Samsung has a new hinge system in place for this model, as well as a completely different camera module – it will apparently look just like the Galaxy S22’s. But again, none of this is confirmed.

As for prices, again, nothing concrete is known. But what we do know is that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be expensive. All foldable phones are. In this respect, it is more a case of just HOW expensive it’ll be – reports suggest anywhere from $1500 to $1800 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

With the display, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 7.6in interior display and a 6.2in exterior display, meaning it will remain the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The only slight change in this context relates to its dimensions: 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.27 inches (155 x 130 x 7.1 mm) – if true, this would make the Galaxy Z Fold 4 shorter, wider, and thicker than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not come with an S-Pen slot either. The phone will work with S-Pen, Samsung is even updating its display to improve performance in this regard, but it will not have a slot for storing the stylus. If you want to use the S-Pen with it, you’ll have to carry it in your pocket or bag. Again, this could change before the phone launches. But as of right now, there doesn’t appear to be a built-in slot for the S-Pen.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More