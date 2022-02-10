Which Galaxy S22 Model Comes With S-Pen: A Guide…

Samsung’s S-Pen is back and this time it is inside the Samsung Galaxy S22. But which Galaxy S22 comes with S-Pen? Let’s find out…
The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is now official. As expected, there are three models in the range – the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The S-Pen has returned too, like a phoenix from the flames. But Samsung has pulled an Apple here…
And this Apple-style move, if you want the S-Pen, is something you need to know about before you pull the trigger on the Samsung Galaxy S22. Not all models come with the S-Pen embedded inside, you see. The reason for this is simple: like Apple, Samsung wants clear “differences” between its models.
Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Model Comes With S-Pen?
If you want S-Pen embedded in your Samsung Galaxy S22 phone, you’ll have to cough up for the most expensive model. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the ONLY model in the Samsung Galaxy S22 range that comes with the S-Pen embedded inside it. Neither the Samsung Galaxy S22 nor the Plus supports S-Pen.
Apple does similar tricks with its Pro and Pro Max models. And the modus operandi behind these “decisions” is simple – they want users to be drawn to the most expensive, flagship models. They want you to spend more money. This is why all the latest features are locked away inside the flagship models.
In addition to this, Samsung has also added a new storage tier for its Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You can now get a 1TB model. And this will come in very handy if you plan on shooting lots of 4K and 8K video with its camera. Video you can edit using your S-Pen.
As you can see below, there’s quite a bit of difference between the three models in Samsung’s Samsung Galaxy S22 range. Although, not so much that I would be rushing to update if I had a Galaxy S21 phone. There are improvements to be sure but they’re not too drastic; the S22 feels slightly incremental when compared to the still very good Galaxy S21.
|Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Galaxy S22 Plus
|Galaxy S22
|Price
|$1,199
|$999
|$799
|Android version
|12, One UI 4
|12, One UI 4
|12, One UI 4
|Display
|6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+
|6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+
|6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+
|Refresh rate
|1-120Hz
|10-120Hz
|10-120Hz
|CPU
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB, 12GB
|8GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Rear cameras
|108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto
|50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto
|50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto
|Front camera
|40MP (f/2.2)
|10MP (f/2.2)
|10MP (f/2.2)
|Video
|Up to 8K 24 fps
|Up to 8K 24 fps
|Up to 8K 24 fps
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
|4,500 mAh
|3,700 mAh
|Charging
|45W wired, 15W wireless
|45W wired, 15W wireless
|25W wired, 15W wireless
|Size
|3.1 x 6.4 x 0.4 inches
|3 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches
|2.8 x 5.7 x 0.3 inches
|Weight
|8.1 ounces
|6.9 ounces
|5.9 ounces
|Connectivity
|Embedded S Pen, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/sub6)
|Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6)
|Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold
|Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold
Will The S-Pen Work With Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus?
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with the S-Pen embedded, whereas previously with the Z Fold 3 and S21 Ultra you had to buy it separately. This is the good news. The bad news, however, is that the S-Pen will ONLY work with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, not the standard or S22 Plus model.
That means if you want to use the S-Pen – and not have to buy one – you’re basically limited to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You could, of course, pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – it is now heavily discounted – and buy a separate S-Pen and use it with that phone. But for the true S-Pen experience, as it was on the Galaxy Note, you’ll need to go with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.
