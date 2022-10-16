iPhone 14 Deals

Google Pixel 7 Pro Camera Specs: Upgrades & Tweaks Detailed

By Richard Goodwin
Updated: 10/16/22 - 7 min read
News

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has a brilliantly potent camera. Here’s all the Pixel 7 Pro camera specs and its new features and abilities detailed in one place…

Google has seriously beefed up the Pixel 7 Pro’s imaging capabilities, so much so that there is now a clear and definite case for skipping the cheaper – still excellent value – Pixel 7 and splashing out for The Big G’s 2022 flagship device.

And the star of the show, besides its truly smart and useful features, is, of course, the camera. This year’s Pixel 7 Pro features a new 48MP telephoto lens that’ll seriously ups the phone’s zooming capabilities and, when taken in full, alongside its 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide lens, the complete package is very compelling.

Google Pixel 7 Camera Specs

  • Primary: 50 MP 1/1.31-inch sensor, 1.2μm pixels, 24mm equivalent f/1.85-aperture lens, OIS, PDAF, Laser-AF
  • Ultra-wide: 12MP 1/2.86-inch sensor, 1.25μm pixels, 13.4mm equivalent f/2.2-aperture lens, PDAF
  • Tele : 48MP 1/2.55-inch sensor, 1.4μm pixels with binning, 116.2mm equivalent f/3.5-aperture lens, OIS, PDAF
  • Video: 4K at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60fps (tested at 4K/30fps)

Pixel 7 Pro Zoom Capabilities

When Will Pixel 7 Go On Sale
The Pixel 7 Pro has three cameras in its main module, including the new 48MP telephoto lens. With respect to its overall zooming capabilities, the Pixel 7 Pro recruits all of its lens to create a near-continuous zoom range from 0.5x to 30x and the image is then “treated” by Google’s new Super Res Zoom algorithm.

What is this Super Res Zoom algorithm? It’s essentially yet more super-smart camera software that works by capturing multiple frames and, through the magic of machine learning, composites them to create a fuller, more detailed image free from noise and/or other artefacts that are usually present when zoomed in on a subject.

Going deeper in the Pixel 7 Pro’s zooming capabilities, with 2x zoomed shots, the Pixel 7 Pro crops into 50MP primary sensor to create a 12.5MP image which is then enhanced by Google’s HDR+ algorithm as well as re-mosiaced. Beyond 2x, the Pixel 7 Pro uses ML fusion which combines data from its main sensor and telephoto lens for optimal photo quality.

Up to 5x, the Pixel 7 Pro uses optical zoom and pixel binning to improve both its performance in low light conditions as well as the image’s overall quality and dynamic range. Beyond 5x, the Pixel 7 Pro switches back to software-lead zoom which is assisted by Google’s machine learning algorithms, and this process remains the same right up to 10x zoom.

When shooting between 20x and 30x zoom, the Pixel 7 Pro leverages Google’s Super Res Zoom algorithm and combines this with the Tensor G2 CPU’s new ML upscaling component create and build supremely detailed images free of noise and the usual mess you experience when zoomed in at the 20-30x range.

Overall Camera Performance Versus Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro was no slouch in the camera department but Google has made some serious improvements aboard the Pixel 7 Pro – some hardware-based but the vast majority, as per usual, is software-driven. It comes with a fusion algorithm now, as seen on other high-end camera phones, which improves texture rendering in zoomed-in shots, resulting in smoother, more natural looking images – regardless of zoom length.

The new fusion algorithm uses a combination of information from the tele camera and the Pixel 7 Pro’s main camera to essentially “fill in the gaps” and smooth out the edges of shots taken at different zoom lengths. Before, zoomed-in images had a tendency to look messy and choppy, with this new software tweak they’re almost as solid as non-zoom images.

The Pixel 7 Pro now also has a new macro mode that activates automatically as soon as you start getting close to your subject. Macro shots uses the ultrawide lens and is great in all kinds of lighting conditions thanks to its f/2.2-aperture lens. You can also disable the automatic loading of macro mode with a simple on-screen tap. Not that you’ll want to; the macro mode is super useful.

Pixel 7 Pro Camera Reviews

But just how good is the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera next to, say, the iPhone 14 Pro Max? It is better at zoom than Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra? Is this the year that Google retakes its crown as the best overall camera in the business? Let’s find out what the critics thought about the phone and find out…

90

XDA

The Google Pixel series is known for its cameras, and yet again the Google Pixel 7 Pro does a fantastic job. It has its pitfalls — same as any other — but the shots it’s capable of are incredible. I’m hoping that Google fixes the autofocus issue as that is currently my biggest gripe with the phone’s camera system. The video is much improved, the photos are great, particularly in low light on the main sensor, and I’m happy to be using a Google Pixel camera again.

100

Guardian

The combined system is impressive, going further than others in blending multiple cameras into one smooth zoom range, while out-zooming all of the competition bar Samsung’s S22 Ultra, which has four separate cameras to achieve similar. I still got the best results by using the native magnification of each camera, so 1x and 5x, but having the 10x optical zoom meaningfully closes the distance on those faraway objects. The selfie camera shoots excellent 10MP images in a variety of lighting conditions, too.

Google’s low-light mode is still the best in the industry and is now significantly faster. Astro-photography mode is still brilliant. Video captured up to 4K at 60 frames a second in HDR was good, while the phone features various new tricks, including portrait blurring for videos and more control over white balance, exposure and focus.

85

Digital Trends

The ultrawide camera is also very good! It captures very similar colors to the main camera, and the extra field-of-view adds a lot of extra context for your shots. No complaints here at all.

But the ultrawide camera is really impressive with its new Macro Focus shooting mode. Similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, getting close enough to a subject automatically switches to the ultrawide camera for a macro image — and the results are great. From looking at individual grains of sand to getting up close with a flower, the Pixel 7 Pro does an incredible job here. So long as you can look past the distortion around the edges of these shots, they’re a ton of fun to capture.

95

Trusted Reviews

If you’re coming from an older device, be it Android or iOS, the Pixel 7 Pro is fantastic and one of the phones I have enjoyed using most this year.

The camera takes very pleasing, contrast-rich shots in all sorts of conditions and the app itself packs numerous AI tricks. Performance is good, if not the best, while the software experience is great.

It’s also important to take the price into consideration. The Pixel 7 Pro costs £849 / €‎899 – making this far more affordable than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in Europe

Is The Pixel 7 Pro Worth It?

I think the case for the Pixel 7 Pro, over the standard Pixel 7, has never been stronger than it has with this year’s Pixel phones. The Pixel 7 Pro’s camera will run rings around the Pixel 7’s; the Pro model has a higher resolution display with a higher refresh rate; it has more RAM and more options for storage; and, finally, it has a larger battery too.

And you get all of this for considerably less than Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max and/or Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra – both of which retail for well over $1000. The Pixel 7 Pro undercuts both with its $899 RRP, making it one of the best ultra flagship options on the market right now, from a value for money perspective.

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro
4.5
From $899

If you want the absolute best Google has to offer, the Pixel 7 Pro is an obvious choice. It packs in a market-leading camera, complete with a 48MP telephoto lens, a 120Hz QHD+ OLED display, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It's a spec-monster and it is considerably cheaper than Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max too.

Pros:
  • Big, Bright Display w/ 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Fast Performance
  • Amazing Camera w/ 48MP Telephoto Lens
  • Masses of Power
  • Great Battery Life
VIEW LATEST DEALS
We earn a commission if you click this link and make a purchase at no additional cost to you.
Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

