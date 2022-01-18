Samsung Galaxy S22 Wireless Charging: How Fast Will It Be?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 shipped with 15W wireless charging capabilities. But how will the Samsung Galaxy S22’s wireless charging speeds compare? Let’s find out…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will get a launch and release date during February, although, oddly, not on 22/2/22. If I were in Samsung’s marketing division, I would have pushed for this date simply because of how cool it’d look on marketing materials. Who doesn’t love a bit of number play, after all?

As you probably well know, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is shaping up to be quite an update. There’ll be three phones, as per usual, with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra topping the range. All of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phones will, for the first time, run Qualcomm chips in all regions too, apparently.

There’s talk of redesigns, new cameras, and even the inclusion of native S-Pen support. All good stuff, to be sure. But what about the Samsung Galaxy S22’s wireless charging capabilities? How fast will it be in 2022? Will it improve on the Samsung Galaxy S21’s rather paltry 15W wireless charging speeds? Let’s do some digging…

Samsung Galaxy S22 Wireless Charging Speeds

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is not yet official, so nothing is certain. But if FFC records are anything to go by – and they usually are – then it looks as if the Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature 25W wireless charging, meaning it will have an extra 10W of power versus the Samsung Galaxy S21. Not bad, but still nowhere near some of its Chinese counterparts.

It is nice that Samsung is addressing its wireless charging speeds, but it is still massively lagging behind brands like OPPO, OnePlus, and Xiaomi – they’re all pushing 30W to 50W wireless charging. And on much cheaper phones, no less. Still, at least Samsung is now well in front of its main rival, Apple, with respect to wireless charging speeds.

Save Leaked Image of Samsung Galaxy S22

Why are Apple and Samsung lagging behind brands like OPPO and OnePlus? I think it has a lot to do with how many people actually use wireless chargers. Take me, for instance: I have a phone that is capable of 50W wireless charging. But I seldom use it, preferring instead to charge my phone once a day via its cable (usually overnight).

Apple and Samsung DO NOT Care About Wireless Charging

I guess Apple and Samsung have done their respective market research and come to the same conclusion: hardly anyone actually uses wireless charging, so why bother pushing the envelope with respect to wireless charging speeds. If this is indeed the case, it would explain why the world’s two biggest phone brands don’t seem too fussed about the technology.

Taking things a step further. In order to DO wireless charging, you will need to buy an actual wireless charging platform. These cost money. And if you have a cable, most people – including myself – simply wouldn’t bother with the additional expense just so they could charge their phone without a cable. I mean, it’s not that fast anyway.

To be frank, I think Samsung – and Apple – are more focused on developing their hardware and specs. To these brands, performance and brand appeal – something that is born from useful design and great software – is clearly more important than arbitrary “updates” like wireless charging speeds. Incidentally, this is also why Apple dragged its heels on making its iPhones water-resistant for so long.

Either way, we won’t have too long to wait. The Samsung Galaxy S22 will get official during February and will almost certainly be available to buy before the month is out. And if you cannot wait for that phone to land, you can pick yourself up the vastly cheaper Galaxy S21 FE right now.

Me? I’d wait out the Galaxy S22 and see what Samsung brings to the party. I have a feeling the Galaxy S22 will be quite an interesting update.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.