Samsung Galaxy S22 Size & Dimensions REVEALED…

With its launch just around the corner, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has had its size and dimensions revealed, among other things…

February 9. That is the day the Samsung Galaxy S22 gets official. Samsung confirmed the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch date earlier this month and since then there have been a plethora of leaks about its incoming handsets.

There will be three models inside the Samsung Galaxy S22 range: the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with each model being more expensive than the last. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is the entry-level model.

I’ve done a post explaining the main differences between the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 as well, so check that out before you upgrade – the Galaxy S21 is still a beast of a phone. Even with a successor model on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Dimensions & Screen Size

As the leaks and rumors fly, we now know quite a bit about the Samsung Galaxy S22. For instance, when it comes to screen size and overall dimensions, we know that the phones will measure in at 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6mm and 167g for the Galaxy S22, 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.64mm, and 195g for the S22 Plus, and 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm and 227g for the S22 Ultra.

With screen sizes, the Galaxy S22 will run a 6.1in display, the Galaxy S22 Plus a 6.6in display, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will rock a massive 6.8in display. All of the panels will support high-resolution visuals, meaning QHD resolutions, and all the models will run Samsung’s new 120Hz screen tech as well.

The Ultra model, however, will sport a curved display, helping to differentiate it from the standard and Plus models. The Ultra will also be able to drop its refresh rate to as low as 1Hz, according to leaks, while the Plus and Standard model will bottom out at 10Hz.

All models will run Gorilla Glass’ new Victus protection technology too, so they should be properly tough. And with chipsets, you’re looking at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for US-bound Galaxy S22 models (all models) and those in Europe and outside the US will get Samsung’s new Exynos 2200. Android 12 will ship as standard too. And all models will have IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Battery Sizes

How big will the battery be on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 models? According to leaked information, the battery sizes across Samsung’s three models will breakdown like this:

Galaxy S22 – 3,700mAh

Galaxy S22 Plus – 4,500mAh

Galaxy S22 Ultra – 5,000mAh

With colors, you’re looking at black, white, pink gold, and green for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and black, white, burgundy, and green for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

For more detail on Samsung’s incoming new phones, check out our Samsung Galaxy S22 resource hub – it covers everything we know about the phones, including leaked pictures, specs, new features, and updates.

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.