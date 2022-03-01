Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra RAM: How Much Does It Have?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now available but how much RAM does the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have? Let’s find out…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is now official. After months of waiting and loads of leaks, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range is now widely available in the UK, USA, Europe, and elsewhere in the world.

As always, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the flagship model. It has the best specs, the biggest changes, the most power, and the highest price tag. But unlike previous years, this year’s Ultra model is apparently selling really well – Samsung posted record pre-orders.

But if you’re thinking about picking up the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, you might be wondering how much RAM the phone ships with. RAM is important too, especially with Android phones, as they use memory in a different – less efficient – way than iPhones.

Having more RAM, generally speaking, improves the overall performance of your phone. If you want to do intensive tasks or run high-end games on your phone, you’ll need plenty of RAM. This is why many Android phones now ship with 12GB of RAM.

How Much RAM Does The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Have?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available in a few storage variants, from 128GB to 1TB. Samsung also makes two versions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with respect to RAM too; one model ships with 8GB of RAM and the other ships with 12GB of RAM. The 12GB of RAM model is reserved for higher storage versions (those over 128GB).

What does this mean? If you want a higher storage version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – basically, any of the models over 128GB – you will be getting the 12GB of RAM model. If you go with the 128GB model, you’ll get the 8GB of RAM version of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. And, of course, the higher the RAM and storage, the higher the cost of the phone.

Is 8GB of RAM Enough?

The base model Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. This is more than enough for most people. With 128GB of storage, you have plenty of room for apps, games, photos, and videos. Plus, 8GB of RAM should ensure your phone runs very snappily.

If you KNOW you’ll be using your phone for more intensive tasks, things like creating and editing video content, for instance, then you’ll want to move up to one of the higher storage models with 12GB of RAM. The reason for this is simple: photos and videos, especially 4K and 8K footage, take up A LOT of room. You’ll need more than 128GB of storage if you’re using the phone for media production.

And, lest we forget, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does not come with SD card support. Instead, Samsung would rather you buy a more expensive, higher storage model like its new 1TB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which, as you’d expect, is not cheap. But if you’re going to be using the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to produce content for Twitch or YouTube, you’ll need all the storage you can get, so a 512GB or 1TB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra does make sense.

If you’re just using the phone for normal, everyday usage – things like apps, a bit of gaming, web browsing, and communication – you will be fine with one of the cheaper, lower storage models like the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 8GB of RAM. This is the cheapest model you can buy, and it will still pack a punch where it counts.

How Does The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Compare To The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra?

Samsung has made a few changes to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has improved the performance with a new chipset, updated the camera module for better performance, and improved the general efficiency and power of the phone. You get more grunt from the S22 than then S21 – but it isn’t a case of night and day, as you can see below.

SPECIFICATIONS Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S21 Ultra DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm,

228 g 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm,

227 g DISPLAY 6.8 inches, 1440 x 3088 pixels (Quad HD+), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.8 inches, 1440 x 3200p (Quad HD+), Dynamic AMOLED 2X PROCESSOR Samsung Exynos 2200 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, octa-core 2.8 GHz or octa-core 3 GHz Samsung Exynos 2100 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, octa-core 2.9 GHz or octa-core 2.84 GHz MEMORY 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 12 GB RAM, 512 GB – 12 GB RAM, 1 TB 12 GB RAM, 512 GB – 12 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB – 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SOFTWARE Android 12, One UI Android 11, One UI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Quad 108 + 10 + 10 + 12 MP, f/1.8 + f/4.9 + f/2.4 + f/2.2

40 MP f/2.2 front camera Quad 108 + 10 + 10 + 12 MP, f/1.8 + f/4.9 + f/2.4 + f/2.2

40 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh, fast charging 45W and Qi wireless charging 15W 5000 mAh, Fast Charging 25W, Qi wireless charging 15W ADDITIONAL FEATURES 5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, IP68 waterproof, stylus support 5G, optional dual SIM, optional eSIM, IP68 waterproof, stylus support

If you’re in the market for a cheaper phone, but still want a flagship device, I would definitely recommend you take a look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is now quite a bit cheaper and it packs in an array of very impressive specs and features. The phone is the older model, yes, but it is still way more powerful than most things on the market right now.

If you’re a basic user, meaning you don’t place massive demands on your phone, and just use it to play games, browse the web, and message people, go with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra instead of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in 2022 could be one of the easiest ways to save a bunch of money and still get a brilliant phone.

I mean, the difference in price between these two models is pretty significant.

For those that like to have the latest and greatest, however, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is just about as good as it gets in the Android space. The phone looks stunning, has an incredible camera module, market-leading battery life, and it will get three major Android updates, taking you well into the mid-2020s. If you can stomach the price, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is well worth the price of admission…

