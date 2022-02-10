The Samsung Galaxy S22 is now official, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. But is the Samsung Galaxy S22 waterproof? Let’s find out…

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is officially official, following its launch on February 9, 2022. The phone, as expected, isn’t a massive update on what came before, making the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra still a very good option in 2022 – especially now that it is A LOT cheaper.

There are improvements, however; Samsung has improved the processing power by including new chipsets and the cameras have been updated on all models. As for the design, the Samsung Galaxy S22 doesn’t look too dissimilar from the Samsung Galaxy S21 – all the models are fairly incremental in this respect.

If you’re thinking about picking up the Samsung Galaxy S22, you might be wondering about its waterproofing capabilities. If you’ve never used a Samsung phone before, this is a good question as well – having a waterproof phone, for many users is essential. Let’s find out, shall we?

Is The Samsung Galaxy S22 Waterproof

Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 – and that includes the Plus and Ultra models too – does have a water and dust resistance rating (IP68) which means it can survive submersion in water for prolonged periods of time, as well splashes of water either in the shower or from a tap or hose.

Water-resistance is NOT the same as waterproof, however; no phone is truly waterproof. If you leave your phone in a body of water, it will eventually break – water will find a way in and when it does it will fry the phone’s inner circuits and electronics.

Having said that, plenty of tests have shown that an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone can survive underwater for weeks at a time. When the Galaxy S20 launched, one guy bought one and plopped it in a fishbowl full of water. He left in there for weeks, live streaming the entire test over YouTube.

No company – Apple or Samsung, for instance – will ever claim that their phones are totally waterproof, though. And the reason for this is simple: people would do something like store their phones in a pond for months and then complain that they broke when Apple or Samsung said THEY WERE TOTALLY WATERPROOF.

In this respect, it is more of a liability issue. Apple and Samsung do not want to be liable for phones that break on account of water damage, so they make them as water-resistant as possible, get them certified with an IP rating, usually IP68, and then advise users to exercise caution when using their phones in and around bodies of water.

The bottom line here, however, is simple: the Samsung Galaxy S22 is waterproof. It will survive and dip in the ocean, your pool, or the bath. You can take it swimming with you, in the shower, and you shouldn’t run into any problems. Should you do this? Probably not; it is always best to err on the side of caution when using electronics around water.

I found this out the hard way with my iPhone XS Max a couple of years ago. For this reason, do your best to keep your phone dry and away from water – it is an electronic device after all!

Galaxy S22 Specs (ALL Models)

Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Price $1,199 $999 $799 Android version 12, One UI 4 12, One UI 4 12, One UI 4 Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ Refresh rate 1-120Hz 10-120Hz 10-120Hz CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 108MP (f/2.2) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 10x telephoto, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto Front camera 40MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2) 10MP (f/2.2) Video Up to 8K 24 fps Up to 8K 24 fps Up to 8K 24 fps Battery 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 3,700 mAh Charging 45W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless 25W wired, 15W wireless Size 3.1 x 6.4 x 0.4 inches 3 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches 2.8 x 5.7 x 0.3 inches Weight 8.1 ounces 6.9 ounces 5.9 ounces Connectivity Embedded S Pen, Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/sub6) Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6) Wi-Fi 6E, UWB, 5G (mmWave/Sub6) Colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Burgundy Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, Pink Gold

