Samsung Galaxy A72 5G Just DROPPED: First Look…

Here’s the specs and what you can expect from Samsung’s incoming Galaxy A72 5G in 2021…

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G is not official yet but thanks to leaked information released this week, we now have a pretty good idea about what the phone will be like.

According to the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will run on the Snapdragon 730G, the same, very capable chipset found inside the Pixel 5. You’ll also have options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB and 256GB of storage.

With the screen and design, you’re looking at a 6.7in Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a finger print reader built into it. No mention on refresh rates or resolution, but we’d expect this phone to ship with a 90Hz 1080p panel.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will run on Android 11 once it drops as well as Samsung’s newly minted One UI 3.1 which debuted on the Galaxy S21 range.

With imaging, the Galaxy A72 5G will apparently run a quad-lens camera with the following modules: 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP – not too shabby, at all! As for other specs, it’ll have a headphone jack (yay), USB Type C, dual-SIM support, and there is talk of it being bundled with a 25W charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G Release Date?

We don’t have a release date for the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G just yet, but it is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy A52, the successor to the very popular Samsung Galaxy A51, later this year. With pricing, you’re looking at perhaps less than $400 for the A72 and around $200 for the A52.

Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but if Samsung can get the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G on market for less than $400, I think it will have a lot of new friends on its hands.

Price?

The specs and hardware on the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will almost certainly give the $599 Pixel 5 a good ol’ whipping, so providing Samsung can nail the pricing nice and low, the Samsung Galaxy A72 5G could well be one of 2021’s most popular releases…