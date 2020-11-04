iPhone 12 vs iPhone SE (2020) – Which iPhone Should You Get?

Apple has now completely refreshed its iPhone lineup for 2020. Of course, in recent weeks Apple introduced the new iPhone 12 series, which includes the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Pro models. But these iPhones were the last to debut in 2020.

Earlier in the year, Apple updated its iPhone SE model–the first iPhone to get a 2020 update. The iPhone SE model has long been a fan favorite thanks to its legacy features, like Touch ID. However, with the introduction of the iPhone 12, the iPhone SE is starting to look a bit…dated, let’s say.

But how exactly do the iPhone 12 and iPhone SE stack up? Let’s take a look.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone SE (2020) Quick Comparison

Design

The iPhone 12 and iPhone SE 2020, while both released in 2020, are two very different iPhones. The iPhone SE 2020 is essentially an iPhone 8 redux, just with Apple’s A13 CPU inside it (and some small tweaks to the camera). For the most part, it is an iPhone from Apple’s TouchID era. It has a physical home button, it looks identical to the iPhone 8 (and the iPhone 7, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s), and it does not feature FACE ID or 5G. It also uses a pretty low-fi 720p LCD display.

The iPhone 12, meanwhile, is the successor to 2019’s massively popular iPhone 11. Apple has switched up the design, ever so slightly, this time around, implementing a flatter, blockier side profile that is reminiscent of the iPhone 4’s design – only here you’re dealing with a much larger phone. The iPhone 12 uses a 6.1in OLED display, a first for Apple’s entry-level models, carriers a dual-12MP camera on its rear and runs 5G out of the box. You also have Apple’s A14 CPU, an insanely powerful chipset, more RAM, and a choice of several colors.

From a design perspective, the iPhone 12 is a superior phone. And even if you want a smaller iPhone, the iPhone 12 Mini is a better option than the iPhone SE 2020 – you’ll get OLED displays, 5G, and essentially the same specs as the iPhone 12 just inside a significantly smaller package. The iPhone 12 Mini is closer in size to the iPhone 4s than it is to the iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a glass and aluminum body with flat edges. Face ID and an edge-to-edge display are standard. It comes in blue, green, red, white, or black models.

The iPhone 12 features a glass and aluminum body with flat edges. Face ID and an edge-to-edge display are standard. It comes in blue, green, red, white, or black models. iPhone SE – The iPhone SE also has a glass and aluminum body, too. However, it features rounded corners. It also lacks an edge-to-edge display and instead of Face ID, offers Touch ID. It comes in red, black, or white color options.

Winner? iPhone 12 – The iPhone SE just looks dated. Thanks to the iPhone 12’s new design and edge-to-edge display, the phone looks like the future.

Displays

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a 6.1in OLED Super Retina XDR display that has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution.

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1in OLED Super Retina XDR display that has a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution. iPhone SE – The iPhone SE features a 4.7in Retina HD LCD display that has a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution.

Winner? iPhone 12 – Hands down, the iPhone 12 wins here. The OLED display is leagues better than the LCD display found on the iPhone SE.

CPU/Processor

iPhone 12 – the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset.

the iPhone 12 features the A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone SE – the iPhone SE features the A13 chipset.

Winner? iPhone 12 – The A14 will get you up to 25% more CPU processing power for processor-heavy tasks like gaming and video creation.

Camera

The iPhone SE 2020 uses (more or less) the same camera as the iPhone 8. Apple has made a few tweaks, but what you get is what you got in the iPhone 8 and the iPhone XR.

The iPhone 12’s camera is a dual-lens set-up, consisting of a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 2x optical zoom. On paper and in real-life usage, the iPhone 12’s camera is the superior shooter.

If you value the ability to take good-looking pictures and videos, the iPhone 12 is the one to go for. Yes, it’s more expensive. But the reason it is more expensive is that it runs a lot of technology that isn’t present on the iPhone SE 2020.

Things like dual-lens cameras, optical zoom, OLED displays, a new CPU, and, of course, the ability to connect to 5G networks.

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear you get a dual-lens camera that features a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens and 2x optical zoom out.

The iPhone 12 features a 12MP selfie camera. On the rear you get a dual-lens camera that features a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens and 2x optical zoom out. iPhone SE – The iPhone SE features a 7MP selfie camera. On the rear is a single-lens camera that features a 12MP wide-angle lens.

Winner? iPhone 12 – A two-lens rear camera system with optical zoom out handily beats the single-lens system found on the iPhone SE.

Storage Options

iPhone 12 – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

64GB, 128GB, or 256GB iPhone SE – 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB

Battery Life

The iPhone SE 2020, by its very design, was never going to be a powerhouse in the battery department. For mixed usage, it’s fine – although if you push the phone with heavy usage you will need to top up mid-way through the day.

The iPhone 12 has a larger battery and will last longer than the iPhone SE 2020. But it is not as good as the iPhone 11, its predecessor.

Apple opted to use a smaller battery in the iPhone 12 than the iPhone 11 and this, combined with the inclusion of 5G, has resulted in the iPhone 11 outperforming the iPhone 12 in the battery performance department.

And not by a small margin, either: the iPhone 11 will last around 4 hours longer than the iPhone 12. Crazy, right? That’s the price you pay for 5G.

iPhone 12 – The iPhone 12 battery will get you about 17 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It features wireless charging with Apple’s new MagSafe technology.

The iPhone 12 battery will get you about 17 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It features wireless charging with Apple’s new MagSafe technology. iPhone SE – The iPhone SE’s battery will get you about 13 hours of battery life with mixed usage. It features standard wireless charging, but lacks the new MagSafe technology.

Winner? iPhone 12 – You’re getting an extra FOUR hours of battery life on the iPhone 12–and the wireless charging also includes the cool new MagSafe tech.

Price

The 6.1in iPhone 12 costs $799 (64GB) and $849 (128GB) and $949 (256GB)

The 4.7in iPhone SE costs $399 (64GB) and $449 (128GB) and $549 (256GB)

Verdict?

It would be unfair to the device to say the iPhone SE isn’t a good phone. It’s a TERRIFIC phone for the price – especially compared to most Android phones. Even when compared to previous iPhones, the iPhone SE is nothing to laugh at. Its A13 processor runs circles around previous processors. And as already said, that sub-$400 entry point is a fantastic price.

However, when comparing the iPhone SE to the iPhone 12, it’s clear the iPhone 12 is the better deal. Yes, it is $400 more expensive than the SE, but for that $400 you are getting a much faster processor, a much better and larger screen, a much better camera system, better battery life, better wireless charging, and support for 5G cellular networks.

In other words, the only reason you should choose the iPhone SE over the iPhone 12 is the cost. From a technology perspective, the iPhone 12 is the much better deal.

iPhone 12 vs iPhone SE (2020): Specs

Here are the specs for the iPhone 12:

Display: 6.1in OLED Super Retina XDR display with a 2532 x 1160-pixel resolution

Dimensions: 146.7 mm x 71.5 mm x 7.4 mm

Weight: 164 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A14 Bionic chip

Front camera: 12MP FaceTime HD camera

Rear camera: 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12MP Wide. 2x optical zoom out

Battery: Up to 17 hours (video playback)

Other: 5G, Face ID, NFC, wireless charging with MagSafe, IP68 waterproof (6m)

And here are the specs for the iPhone SE (2020):

Display: 4.7in LCD Retina HD display with a 1334 x 750-pixel resolution at 326ppi

Dimensions: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm

Weight: 148 grams

Storage: 64, 128, or 256GB

Processors: A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Front camera: 7MP FaceTime HD camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode

Rear camera: Single 12MP Wide camera.

Battery: Up to 13 hours (video playback)

Other: 4G, Touch ID, NFC, wireless charging, IP67 waterproof (1m)

Frequently Asked Questions Q: Is The iPhone 12 Better Than The iPhone SE 2020? Yes, whichever way you slice it, the iPhone 12 is a better phone than the iPhone SE 2020. The iPhone 12 has many features the iPhone SE 2020 lacks. Here are just a few things the iPhone 12 has that the iPhone SE 2020 completely lacks: OLED displays FACE ID 5G Dual-Lens Camera A14 CPU More RAM

Q: Is The New iPhone SE Worth Buying in 2020? It depends largely on what you want from a phone. If the price is the main thing for you then, yes, the iPhone SE 2020 is well worth a look – it is the cheapest iPhone you can buy right now. However, the iPhone SE 2020 is no longer the smallest iPhone you can buy: the iPhone 12 Mini is smaller, packs in 5G and an OLED display, and runs the same spec as Apple’s iPhone 12 model. The iPhone SE 2020 also lacks 5G, a dual-lens camera, and an OLED display, as well as Apple’s latest A14 CPU – unlike the iPhone 12 Mini which has all of these things.

Q: What is Better About The iPhone 12? The iPhone 12 picks up where the iPhone 11 left off, adding in OLED displays, 5G-support, and Apple’s new A14 CPU. The design is now slightly different too; the iPhone 12 has flat, blockier side panels like the iPhone 4. The main difference between the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 is that the iPhone 12 has an OLED display, a new CPU, and can connect to 5G networks. Bizarrely, though, the iPhone 11 has better battery performance than the iPhone 12. The reason for this is that the iPhone 12 uses a smaller battery and runs 5G, a very power-intensive new type of mobile data. Why Apple, who knew about the power-draining aspects of 5G, opted to do this is not yet known. Expect answers later this year…