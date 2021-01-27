Is The RealMe X50 Pro 5G Worth Buying? In A Word: YES…

Priced at just £499.99 and packing some killer specs, the RealMe X50 Pro 5G is one of 2021’s best options when it comes to high-spec Android phones – here’s why…

At the top end of the phone market you have plenty of options from Samsung, OnePlus and Apple. But in order to get a true flagship experience from these Triple-A brands, it’ll cost you over £1000 in most cases. But, as any tech journalist worth their salt will tell you, most of the time you’re paying more for the brand than the phone’s actual specs and features.

And if we’re being totally honest, this is perhaps the best kept secret in tech: iPhones and Samsung phones don’t cost any more money to make than cheaper alternatives from brands like RealMe, VIVO, and OPPO.

Apple and Samsung just have a more established brand, so Apple and Samsung can (and do) charge more for their respective products. But things are changing and consumers are waking up. And the drivers of this change are brands like RealMe, VIVO, and Xiaomi. Although the pioneer of this type of phone was, of course, OnePlus – even if it has now abandoned this business model.

And one of the best phones from this new breed of phone companies is the RealMe X50 Pro. And you’re about to find out why…

Meet The RealMe X50 Pro 5G: The New Flagship Killer

What do most people want from a phone? Pretty simple, really: good battery life, nice design, a nice expansive display, and plenty of performance, as well as decent amounts of storage and a capable camera. Nail all of these things, and get the price right, and you’re well on your way to a winning formula.

This is exactly what RealMe has done with the RealMe X50 Pro. It is a flagship-grade phone with flagship-grade performance in all departments that retails for £499.99. You have full support for 5G, an OLED display, a top of the line processor, up to 12GB of RAM, and a quad-lens camera complete with a wide, ultra-wide, telephoto, and depth lens.

RealMe even outfitted this bad boy with a dual-lens front-facing camera (1x 32MP wide and 1x 8MP ultra-wide) for outstanding selfies and flawless video-call quality. Add in things like solid battery performance, Android 11, and an under-display fingerprint sensor and you’re looking at hell of a phone. Even by normal, £1000 flagship phone standards.

How Much RAM Does The RealMe X50 Pro 5G Have?

When it comes to RAM, you have a few options. Starting out, you have a 6GB variant, followed by an 8GB model, and topping the range a 12GB model.

The higher the RAM, the higher the internal storage too, so if you go with the 12GB model, you’ll get 256GB of internal storage. And both the 8GB and 6GB model come with 128GB of storage. None of the models support MicroSD though, so if you’re after expandable storage, you’re out of luck.

Is The RealMe X50 Pro 5G Waterproof?

When it comes to waterproofing, the RealMe X50 Pro does not have any official IP rating. This is kind of par for the course cheaper, Chinese Android flagships. IP certification costs money and not doing means you have lower costs associated with creating the handset which, in turn, can be put towards a lower RRP when it comes time to sell it.

Anecdotally, there are plenty of reports online about the RealMe X50 Pro surviving submersion in water, however, if you do buy the phone it is always best to just assume it is NOT waterproof and keep it away from any sources of water. Just as you would Apple’s iPhone 12 which is said to be IP68 rated but, in my experience, might not be quite as water-proof as Apple makes out.

RealMe X50 Pro 5G Specs

With general specs and hardware, the RealMe X50 Pro is a tour de force – it has everything you’d want from a high-end smartphone, from the latest type of RAM and ROM an internal vapor cooling system, something Apple is said to be working on for its iPhone 13 release in 2021.

Snapdragon 865 5G – Up to 2.84GHz

64MP Quad Camera

Dual In-display Selfie Camera

65W SuperDart Charge – 100% Charge in 35 mins

LPDDR5 & UFS 3.0+Turbo Write+HPB. New Gen RAM & ROM

90Hz Super AMOLED Fullscreen

92% Screen-to-body Ratio

Vapor Cooling System

Basically, for the money you can getting a metric-ton of specs and hardware. In this respect, RealMe has cut ZERO corners. This phone is packing some serious heat.

Does It Have Wireless Charging?

The RealMe X50 Pro does not come with wireless charging. Again, likely as a result of cost-cutting on RealMe’s behalf. However, this does not matter because the RealMe X50 Pro comes with RealMe’s insanely fast 65W wired charging which will charge the RealMe X50 Pro’s 4200mAh battery from dead to 100% inside 35 minutes.

And because the battery life on the RealMe X50 Pro is already pretty darn solid, you probably won’t even get to actually use the 65W charging to its full potential. I have a phone that does 65W charging at the moment, and it is staggeringly fast compared to what my iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20.

In fact, given the choice between 65W wired charging and wireless charging, I’d take 65W wired every day of the week and twice on a Sunday.

RealMe X50 Pro 5G Camera Specs

Rear camera 1 – 64MP, f/1.8, 0.8um, 4K at 30fps

Rear camera 2– 12MP, f/2.5, 1um, 20x hybrid zoom

Rear camera 3 – 8MP, f/2.3, 119° FoV, Wide-angle lens

Rear camera 4 – 2MP, f/2.4, 1.75um, Portrait lens

As you can see, the RealMe X50 Pro packs in a very impressive array of lens, sensors, and modules. You a 64MP main lens, a 12MP with hybrid zoom (20x), and a third 8MP lens for ultra-wide shots. And of that wasn’t enough, it also has a dedicated 2MP portrait lens thrown in for good measure.

For most users, this camera will be more than enough. In fact, at this price point some of the hardware seems like overkill. The RealMe X50 Pro camera isn’t going to match the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s for quality and low-light performance but it is still very, very good. And for this money, you’re not going to get anything better. How good is the RealMe X50 Pro’s camera? I’d say it is about as good as the one aboard the OnePlus 8, maybe slightly better.

Should You Buy The RealMe X50 5G Pro?

I mean, yeah – if you want a killer phone for not much money, it is kind of impossible not to like this phone. It has all the makings of a high-end flagship, just for a fraction of the cost. I love the way it looks, it comes in two gorgeous color options, Moss Green or Rust Red, it has a metric-ton of power under its hood, it has 5G, and it has great battery and it runs Android 11.

What more could you want?

And while the phone isn’t perfect, or as good as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, it is still a very impressive phone that, for this type of money, serves up some of the best value for money you’re likely to come across on the market right now.

I highly recommend this phone to anyone. Expect to be hearing A LOT more about RealMe in 2021 and beyond…