The biggest flagships of 2021 so far have officially been announced. Samsung has released its next-generation Galaxy devices. This time the phones come in three models: the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy S21+ 5G, and the Galaxy S21 5G.

Needless to say, there’s a lot to unpack with what is sure to be Android’s hottest smartphones of the year. Let’s dive in and see how the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the Galaxy S21+ 5G, and the Galaxy S21 5G compare against each other.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G vs Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Galaxy S21 5G Quick Comparison

Design

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8in display. Its industrial design features a Gorilla Glass Victus display and comes in two colors – Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.8in display. Its industrial design features a Gorilla Glass Victus display and comes in two colors – Phantom Black and Phantom Silver. Galaxy S21+ 5G – The Galaxy S21+ 5G has a 6.7in display. Its industrial design features a Gorilla Glass Victus display and comes in four colors – Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Pink, and Phantom Violet.

The Galaxy S21+ 5G has a 6.7in display. Its industrial design features a Gorilla Glass Victus display and comes in four colors – Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Pink, and Phantom Violet. Galaxy S21 5G – The Galaxy S21 5G has a 6.2in display. Its industrial design features a Gorilla Glass Victus display and comes in four colors – Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Pink, and Phantom Violet.

Winner? Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – At 6.8in the phone is an absolute beast. The Phantom Silver color option is also beautiful.

Displays

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 6.8in Edge Quad HD+ display and features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 6.8in Edge Quad HD+ display and features a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S21+ 5G – The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.7in Flat FHD+ display and features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has a 6.7in Flat FHD+ display and features a 120Hz refresh rate. Galaxy S21 5G – The Galaxy S21 5G features a 6.2in Flat FHD+ display and features a 120Hz refresh rate.

Winner? Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – The Edge Quad display is truly stunning. It stands out above the other S21 models by a long shot.

CPU/Processor

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features the Octa-core 2.84GHz Exynos 2100 SoC chipset.

the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features the Octa-core 2.84GHz Exynos 2100 SoC chipset. Galaxy S21+ 5G – the Galaxy S21+ 5G features the Octa-core 2.84GHz Exynos 2100 SoC chipset.

the Galaxy S21+ 5G features the Octa-core 2.84GHz Exynos 2100 SoC chipset. Galaxy S21 5G – the Galaxy S21 5G features the Octa-core 2.84GHz Exynos 2100 SoC chipset.

Winner? Draw. They all use the same Exynos 2100 SoC chipset, which is a blazing fast 5nm chip.

Camera

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a staggering 40MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a quad-lens 12MP ultra wide, 108MP wide, and 2x 10MP telephoto lenses.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a staggering 40MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a quad-lens 12MP ultra wide, 108MP wide, and 2x 10MP telephoto lenses. Galaxy S21+ 5G – The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 10MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a triple-lens 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a 10MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a triple-lens 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto. Galaxy S21 5G – The Galaxy S21 5G features a 10MP front-facing camera. On the rear camera you get a triple-lens 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto.

Winner? Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – The 40MP selfie camera is insane. That’s not even to mention the QUAD-lens rear camera with a combined, staggering 100x Space zoom.

Storage Options

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – 128, 256, or 512GB

128, 256, or 512GB Galaxy S21+ 5G – 128 or 256GB

128 or 256GB Galaxy S21 5G – 128 or 256GB

Battery Life

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s battery is 5000 mAh. That should get you over a day’s use with mixed usage.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s battery is 5000 mAh. That should get you over a day’s use with mixed usage. Galaxy S21+ 5G – The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s battery is 4800 mAh. That should get you over a day’s use with mixed usage, too.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G’s battery is 4800 mAh. That should get you over a day’s use with mixed usage, too. Galaxy S21 5G – The Galaxy S21 5G’s battery is 4000 mAh, which should get you over a day’s use with mixed usage.

Winner? Draw. Despite the varying battery sizes, they all get you over a day’s use on a single charge.

Price

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – $1199 (512GB), $1249 (256GB), or $1199 (128GB).

$1199 (512GB), $1249 (256GB), or $1199 (128GB). Galaxy S21+ 5G – $1049 (256GB) or $999 (128GB).

$1049 (256GB) or $999 (128GB). Galaxy S21 5G – $849 (256GB) or $799 (128GB).

Verdict?

The great thing about all three of these phones is that no matter which you choose, you’re getting a lot of identical tech inside. For example, all three phones feature the same 5nm Octa-core 2.84GHz Exynos 2100 SoC chipset. All of the phones also have over a day’s battery life, wireless charging, 120Hz displays, 5G, and the Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor.

In other words, no matter which S21 you pick, you’re getting a killer Android handset.

However–all that being said–there’s a reason Samsung named the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G “Ultra” for a reason. It has a far superior display thanks to its Edge design. But the single biggest reason to go with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is for the cameras. The 40MP selfie camera on the Ultra blows the 10MP front cameras you get on the other models away.

And that rear camera setup on the Ultra: QUAD lenses. Two 10MP telephoto lenses, a 108MP wide lens, and a 12MP ultra wide is just amazing. It’s hard to believe so many lenses can be packed into one phone. And it’s sure to set your pics apart. In other words, if you have the cash, go with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G vs Galaxy S21+ 5G vs Galaxy S21 5G: Specs

Here are the specs for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G:

Display: 6.8in Edge Quad HD+ 120Hz

Dimensions: 75.6×165.1×8.9mm

Weight: 229 grams

Storage: 128, 256, or 512GB

Processors: Exynoss 2100 SoC

RAM: 16GB (512GB model) 12GB (other models)

Front camera: 40MP

Rear camera: 12MP ultra wide, 108MP wide, and 2x 10MP telephoto lenses

Battery: 5000 mAh

Other: Ultrasonic Fingerprint, IP68, S Pen compatible, 5G

Colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver

Here are the specs for the Galaxy S21+ 5G:

Display: 6.7in Flat FHD+ 120Hz

Dimensions: 75.6×161.5×7.8mm

Weight: 202 grams

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Processors: Exynoss 2100 SoC

RAM: 8GB

Front camera: 10MP

Rear camera: 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto

Battery: 4800 mAh

Other: Ultrasonic Fingerprint, IP68, 5G

Colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet

And here are the specs for the Galaxy S21 5G:

Display: 6.2in Flat FHD+ 120Hz

Dimensions: 71.2×151.7×7.9mm

Weight: 171 grams

Storage: 128 or 256GB

Processors: Exynoss 2100 SoC

RAM: 8GB

Front camera: 10MP

Rear camera: 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto

Battery: 4000 mAh

Other: Ultrasonic Fingerprint, IP68, 5G

Colors: Phantom Grey, Phantom White, Phantom Pink, Phantom Violet