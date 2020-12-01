RealMe Android 11 Release Schedule (UPDATED)

RealMe has conformed its Android 11 rollout schedule – here’s everything you need to know…
If you’re running a RealMe Android phone, you’re probably interested in learning when your phone will get the latest version of Android – Android 11.
Google released Android 11 earlier this year, but it always takes phone makers like RealMe and Samsung awhile to get the update pushed out to their respective phones.
And some Android brands are A LOT better than others. But Realme, keen to build on the momentum it established during 2020, has now published its Android 11 roadmap for its available phones.
And it looks a little something like this…
RealMe Android 11 Update Release Date Rollout
- Realme X50 Pro — September 2020
- Realme 7 Pro — November 2020
- Realme Narzo 20 — November 2020
- Realme X2 Pro — December 2020
- Realme 7 — December 2020
- Realme 6 Pro — December 2020
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro — Dec. 2020
- Realme X3 — January 2021
- Realme X3 Superzoom — January 2021
- Realme X2 — January 2021
- Realme 6 — January 2021
- Realme C12 — January 2021
- Realme C15 — January 2021
- Realme 6i — February 2021
- Realme Narzo 10 — February 2021
- Realme Narzo 10A — March 2021
- Realme C3 — March 2021
- Realme X — Q2 2021
- Realme XT — Q2 2021
- Realme 5 Pro — Q2 2021
- Realme 3 Pro — Q2 2021
- Realme Narzo 20A — Q2 2021
RealMe UI 2.0 – New Software For Android 11
Ahead of the rollout of Android 11, RealMe debuted its new Android skin – RealMe UI 2.0. The new Android UX software is designed specifically with Android 11 in mind and is focused heavily on customization options.
You can literally tweak everything inside RealMe UI 2.0 – from changing fonts to editing the notification bar and shortcut buttons. With fonts, you can even change the thickness of the fonts used across the entire operating system.
RealMe has updated plenty of features inside the software too. You now have an upgraded dark mode, better floating windows, a vastly improved suite of Digital Wellbeing apps, Private Space to hide apps and files, and a Security Shield that will screen calls, secure your payments, and give you a better overview of app permissions.
The RealMe X50 Pro will be the first RealMe phone to get Android 11 and the new-look RealMe UI 2.0. But other RealMe phones will get the new UI as well. Here’s a breakdown of the RealMe phones that will get RealMe 2.0 UI:
September 2020
- Realme X50 Pro
- Realme X2 Pro
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme 7
- Realme 6 Pro
- Realme Narzo 20 Pro
- Realme Narzo 20
Q1 2021
- Realme X3
- Realme X3 Superzoom
- Realme X2
- Realme 6
- Realme 6i
- Realme Narzo 10
- Realme Narzo 10A
- Realme C12
- Realme C15
- Realme C3
Q2 2021
- Realme X
- Realme XT
- Realme 5 Pro
- Realme 3 Pro
- Realme Narzo 20A
