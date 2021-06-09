RealMe GT Price & Specs Confirmed: It’s Very Impressive…

RealMe has a new “flagship killer” coming to the UK. Called the RealMe GT, the phone is positioned to go up against Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro and Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra

RealMe is one of the fastest-growing phone companies on the planet right now. In 2020 and 2021, its growth outpaced both Apple and Samsung, as well as Xiaomi and Huawei.

Indeed, the only other company to post anything remotely close to RealMe’s figures was VIVO. Interestingly, both RealMe and VIVO are owned by the same parent company, BBK Electronics.

Xiaomi kicked off 2021 with a bang; its Xiaomi Mi 11 quickly became one of the hottest Android phones on the planet. It followed up with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra a few months later.

The RealMe GT Launch

Hot on the heels of Xiaomi’s big launches, RealMe has big plans for the UK phone market. Its new phone, the RealMe GT, has specs that you’d normally see on a £1000 phone.

Only here, with the RealMe GT, you’ll pay £550 for the phone – or around 60% less than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

And for £550, you get A LOT of spec and hardware, as you can see below.

RealMe GT Full Specifications

Display: 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED w/ 120Hz

CPU: Snapdragon 888

Camera: 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2-megapixel macro lens

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Battery: 4500mAh

5G: Yes

Operating System: Android 11

UI: RealMe UI

Fast-Charge: Fast charging 65W – 100% in 35 min

As you can see, the specs and hardware on show here are very impressive. Even compared to the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, the RealMe GT looks very competitive.

RealMe is focussed solely on winning over the younger end of the phone market; that is why its phones are priced so affordably. It knows teenagers (AKA future, potential brand ambassadors) don’t have much free cash.

RealMe GT Key Points:

Launch Date: June 15, 2021

Release Date: July 2021

Price: £550

Availability: UK & Europe, No USA Release

The company also knows that these youngsters like nothing more than shooting selfies, videos, and posting nonsense on platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

This is why the RealMe GT is kitted out with one of the best camera sensors in the business: Sony’s IMX682. And if that wasn’t enough, the impressive 64MP main camera is backed up by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The macro lens will almost certainly be pants, but for less than £600 you’re getting a hell of a lot of phone here. It is a flagship too, make no mistake about that – it has everything a flagship should.

From 120Hz displays to insane cameras and Qualcomm’s latest SoC, the Snapdragon 888, the RealMe GT has the chops to go toe-to-toe with the current best Android phone options on the planet right now.

It even has 65W fast charging which will charge the phone from dead to 100% in just over 30 minutes. Neither Apple nor Samsung can match this, so hats off to RealMe for focussing on what customers ACTUALLY want…

And given the price difference between this phone and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, I can see RealMe winning over a fair few new users in 2021 and beyond with the RealMe GT.

