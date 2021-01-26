“Is the iPhone 12 waterproof” – this is one of the most Googled terms about Apple’s iPhone 12.

The answer is, of course, yes; Apple’s iPhone 12 is waterproof. And so too are the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

So when you buy a new iPhone 12, not only are you getting OLED displays across the entire range, and 5G, but you also get full IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. However, there’s a but…

Is Apple’s iPhone 12 ACTUALLY Waterproof Though?

And that “but” relates to HOW waterproof Apple’s iPhones actually are. In my own, admittedly, anecdotal experience, I did run into some “issues” with an IP68 rated iPhone.

My issue was that my iPhone XS Max, an IP68 rated phone, after the briefest exposure to some water, was effectively ruined. Like, unusable-ruined. The type of ruin that means a trip to the nearest Apple Store 45 miles away.

How did this happen? Well, it was a hot day and some droplets of water got inside the FACE ID sensor. I didn’t see them at first, but as the day progressed, I noticed a cloudy film developing over the FACE ID lens.

It was condensation.

And I could not get rid of this condensation for the life of me; I tried everything from rice to kitty litter.

And this iPhone, the iPhone XS Max, has the exact same rating as the iPhone 12, so forgive me if I don’t take Apple at its word. I’m sure, most of the time, water isn’t a problem for modern iPhones. But it killed mine, so I am ALWAYS wary about the official claims made about an iPhone’s water-resistance.

Moral of the story? Don’t get your iPhone 12 wet. Treat it as if it is not waterproof; at least, that way, you’ll avoid getting it wet and experiencing what happened to me which effectively ruined my iPhone.

Is The iPhone 12 Waterproof?

Officially, yes. Off the record, I trust Apple’s IP68 rating about as far as I could throw Steve Wozniak. So if you do buy an iPhone 12 please, for the love of god, DO NOT GET IT WET!

In my experience, Android phones tend to have vastly superior water-resistance.