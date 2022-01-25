Does The iPhone 11 Have MagSafe? What You Need To Know

Apple’s iPhone 11 is still an excellent buy in 2022, despite it now being two years old. But does the iPhone 11 have MagSafe? Let’s find out…

MagSafe is one of Apple’s new innovations. The technology, which is composed of a wire coil located inside your iPhone, lets users attach things to the back of their iPhones – things like an external battery pack or a holder for your cards.

All of Apple’s latest iPhones – meaning the iPhone 13 range – come with MagSafe as standard. The iPhone 12 also has MagSafe too. But what about Apple’s iPhone 11? Does the iPhone 11 have MagSafe too?

Does iPhone 11 Have MagSafe?

Apple’s iPhone 11 does not support MagSafe. The technology was only introduced aboard the iPhone 12. This means no iPhone 11 – not the standard model nor the iPhone 11 Pro Max – supports MagSafe. If you want MagSafe, you’ll need to go with either the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.

But all is not lost. Because the iPhone 11 is still selling like hotcakes via refurbished channels, plenty of third-party accessory brands have found workarounds that bring MagSafe-style connectivity to Apple’s iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

MagSafe Case For iPhone 11

Moment, a case manufacturer, has designed a new case that will bring MagSafe to the iPhone 11 – all models. Called the Moment M(Force), the case uses Moment’s M(Force) technology which is basically just MagSafe by another name. With the case on your iPhone 11, you can start using nearly all compatible MagSafe products.

With a Moment M(Force) case on their iPhone 11, users can connect wallets, use MagSafe chargers (though not at 15W), or even use Apple’s new MagSafe Battery Pack with minimal compromises. These cases also support Moment’s line of MagSafe M(Force) mounts. Moment offers various mounts, including a car vent mount, tripod mounts, cold shoe mounts, wall mounts, and more. Apple Insider

Save Moment Rugged Case for the iPhone 11

Moment’s new M(Force) cases are now widely available for all of Apple’s iPhone 11 models. They’re also really nice to look at too. I really love the Moment Rugged Case for the iPhone 11 – it looks premium as heck and fits super-snuggly to your iPhone’s chassis. If you want to pick one up, these cases are now available to buy for $49.99.

And if you want to get really fancy, most of Moment’s MagSafe – uh, M(Force), sorry – cases support its Moment Lenses, so you can attach a wide array of different styles of lenses directly to the case, including fisheye lenses and macro lens. Pretty cool, right?

Aside from 5G, MagSafe is one of the only things really missing from the iPhone 11 in 2022. I’ve written multiple posts extolling the virtues of buying an iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2022. The phone now costs less than a standard iPhone 12, has more than enough processing power and performance, and has a brilliant camera too.

And for better than half the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, that makes the iPhone 11 Pro Max excellent value for money – especially if you’re looking to save some expenditure in 2022. I currently run one right now and plan on doing so until at least 2023. It has everything I need and more. You cannot get 5G where I live, so saving $400+ on the phone was a no-brainer when I needed a new phone mid-way through 2021.

And while I could have got the entry-level iPhone 12, I figured I’d be better off with the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Better to have a slightly older flagship with all the trimmings than a newer, standard model, right?

Save Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.