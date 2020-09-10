iPhone 12 Dimensions Guide: New Models = NEW SIZES!

Apple’s incoming range of iPhone 12 phones will be similar to what came before, however, there will be a few curveballs in the form of the iPhone 12 itself – Apple’s new entry-level model

The entry-level iPhone for the past couple of iPhone generations has been a fairly large phone; the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 both had 6.1in displays and dimensions of 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm.

The new entry-level iPhone, the base model iPhone 12, however, will be a lot smaller than the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. Reports suggest the iPhone 12 will have a 5.2in OLED display, so it’ll be almost an inch smaller than the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 12 Max will replace the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR; it will have a 6.1in OLED display, not an LCD panel. And if this does indeed turn out to be the case, the iPhone 12 will end up being smaller than Apple’s iPhone SE 2020…

iPhone 12 Dimensions vs iPhone SE: How Big Will Apple’s New iPhones Be?

If the reports are true, and Apple’s iPhone 12 has a 5.2in display, it would be closer to the original iPhone SE in size than the outgoing iPhone 11. In fact, it will almost certainly be smaller than the current iPhone SE 2020.

How? Doesn’t the original iPhone SE 2020 have a 4.7in display? Yes, it does – but it also has a home button. Doing away with the home button frees up about half an inch in space at the bottom of the phone.

This is why the iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone X, and iPhone XR are all smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus with respect to overall dimensions, despite having significantly larger displays.

So the overall dimensions of the iPhone 12, with its 5.2in OLED display, will likely be in and around the 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm mark, making it closer in size to the iPhone SE, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5s than the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Dimensions & Size – What To Expect…

At the other end of the scale, you have Apple’s iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max. According to leaked reports, Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max will be the biggest iPhone the company has ever released.

Rumored dimensions for the iPhone 12 Pro Max are as follows: 78.09 x 160.84 x 7.39 mm. If these dimensions are correct, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max does ship with a 6.7in OLED panel, it will be even larger than 2019’s iPhone 11 Pro Max – by around 2mm give or take.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone 12 Max, the iPhone 11’s replacement, will likely maintain its 6.1in display, only this time it will be OLED, and like the same dimensions as its predecessor – around 75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3 mm.

The iPhone 12 Pro, true to form, will most likely have dimensions similar to the current iPhone 11 Pro model (144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm). And that will complete the series. So, to recap, here’s what you can expect from the iPhone 12 range with respect to dimensions and overall size:

iPhone 12 Dimensions (All Models)

iPhone 12 – 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm (approx)

iPhone 12 Max – 75.7 x 150.9 x 8.3 mm

iPhone 12 Pro – 144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 78.09 x 160.84 x 7.39 mm

The key thing about Apple’s iPhone 12 range of phones, aside from the addition of an extra model, is that all will feature OLED panels and all the models will ship with 5G.

Apple will also likely improve the camera tech too, though we’ll have to wait until launch day to find out more about that.

The last thing of note, however, is that, due to COVID, this year’s iPhone 12 release cycle could be staggered. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will land first, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max slightly later.

All models will have release dates before Christmas though, so no worries on that count.

