iPhone 13 Pro Max Reviews: What’s The Verdict?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 06/03/22
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is Apple’s bonafide flagship, the phone with ALL the bells and whistles. But is it worth buying? Let’s find out…

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been out for a while now but if you’re due an upgrade soon, is this the phone you should be looking at? It is Apple’s most powerful model, it has the best camera module (including Apple’s LiDAR sensor), the largest display, and the largest battery. Basically, it is the iPhone 13 Pro, just bigger and better in almost every way.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is also Apple’s most expensive model. It’s the one you get if you want the biggest and best display, the best camera, and the best overall battery life. The Pro model is much the same, having the same camera system, but it does have a smaller display and a smaller battery, and a smaller battery means shorter battery life – not by a lot, but it is noticeable.

Apple might have struggled to differentiate its Pro models from its standard models at first, but with the iPhone 13 series, the difference between the standard iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is significant – as you can see below. All the big differences relate to the camera module, with the Pro you get the best possible performance as well as things like Apple’s LiDAR sensor.

iPhone 13 Updates List

  • iPhone 13 gets trickle-down updates from iPhone 12 Pro; it now runs the same 12-megapixel lens with an f/1.6 aperture as 2020’s iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 13’s new ultrawide camera also has a faster f/2.4 lens and 120-degree field of view, as well as sensor-shift stabilization technology.
  • All iPhone 13 models feature Cinematic Mode; this technology will automatically transition focus in real-time which will make all the phones in the range better for shooting video. Apple used a parody of Knives Out to demonstrate how Cinematic Mode works.
  • The iPhone 13 range features a smaller notch. The notch on the iPhone 13 is 20% smaller than it was before.
  • iPhone 13 has better 5G performance than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13’s connection to 5G networks is faster, according to Apple, and it will support more than 200 carriers in over 60 countries by the end of 2021.
  • The iPhone 13 features Apple’s new A15 CPU. Apple says the new A15 chipset, while still a 5nm SoC, is 50% faster than its nearest competitor (the Snapdragon 888), although these claims have not been tested yet.
  • The A15 chipset features two new high-performance cores and four new high-efficiency cores.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max Updates List

  • All of Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro models feature new 120Hz Super Retina XDR screens with improved brightness (up to 1000nits).
  • The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in the following colors: graphite, gold, silver, and a new light blue.
  • All three cameras have been updated inside the iPhone 13 Pro lineup; you have better low light performance, thanks to larger sensors, a wider aperture for the ultra-wide lens, and 3x zoom for the telephoto lens. Night Mode is now supported on all three lenses too.
  • The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max now feature a new macro lens that’ll let you shoot objects from just 2cm away. All of Apple’s Pro models now feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization.
  • The Pro models also get Cinematic mode but will also benefit from Apple’s new ProRes technology. You can film in 4K up to 30fps with the iPhone 13 Pro models and, with ProRes, a higher quality video format, you can then edit in more detail after footage has been filmed.
  • All iPhone 13 Pro models get an extra tier of storage, 1TB – this is likely down to its use of ProRes.
  • Apple has improved the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro’s battery life; the iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specs

  • Dimensions: 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm, 240g
  • Display: 6.7″ Super Retina XDR OLED w/ 120Hz
  • Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Software: iOS 15
  • Rear camera: 12MP (wide) + 12MP (ultra-wide) + 12MP (telephoto) + ToF 3D LiDAR
  • Front camera: 12 MP
  • Battery: 4352mAH
  • 5G: Yes
  • Headphone Jack: No
  • SD Card: No
  • Colors: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue, Alpine Green

iPhone 13 Pro Max Review: Analysis of Specs & Design

Apple hasn’t really altered the design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max too much. To most people, it will look more or less the same as the iPhone 12 Pro Max. But that’s kind of the point. People buy iPhones because they know what they’re getting, there are no surprises. Apple’s approach to design is decidedly conservative and this, for many of its users, is a big part of the brand’s appeal.

Where things get a little different from the iPhone 12 range, however, relates to the battery life. Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max has superb battery performance, thanks to its larger battery and Apple’s super-efficient A15 CPU. The iPhone 12’s battery performance, thanks to the inclusion of 5G, was worse than the iPhone 11’s, whereas the iPhone 13 is now back in line with where things like off with the iPhone 11.

With the Pro Max model, you get the biggest display – a 6.7in Super Retina XDR OLED w/ 120Hz – and the best refresh rates in the range. This makes the iPhone 13 Pro Max an obvious choice for anyone that considers themselves a serious gamer and/or likes to watch a lot of media on their phones, things like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. From a design and display perspective, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is essentially flawless – you will love everything about it.

Things get even better with performance too. If you’re coming from an older iPhone model, like the iPhone X or even the iPhone 11, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will feel insanely potent. Apple’s A15 CPU is ridiculously powerful, running rings around the latest and greatest Samsung and Qualcomm chipsets. It can handle everything from video editing to music production, and it does it all without breaking a sweat (which is another way of saying it doesn’t overheat).

The camera is superb, one of the best on the market. The LiDAR sensor is incredibly useful, even if you’ve never used one before. There’s also plenty of new and interesting software on the phone for photo and video editing on the fly, things like ProRes and Cinematic Mode, and these really come into their own with the Pro Max – it runs the most advanced camera module of all of Apple’s iPhone 13 models. If you like shooting video, and you want it to look professional, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the only phone you need to be looking at right now.

What does this all mean? Simple, really – the iPhone 13 Pro Max, while expensive, is perhaps the perfect phone. It does all the core stuff perfectly and has plenty of additional extras to keep you engaged and interested over the longer term. The battery life is incredible, the screen is superb, the camera is a marvel, and the performance is off the charts, surpassing what you get on similarly priced Android phones by as much as 50%.

That’s my hot take on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. But what did other reviews make of the phone? Let’s take a look at some iPhone 13 Pro Max reviews from other tech sites and see how the iPhone 13 Pro Max scored.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Reviews

100

Tom’s Guide

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is that rare phone that gets a 5-star rating from us. You get superior cameras and video recording capabilities — including the very compelling Cinematic mode and macro mode — blistering performance and a very responsive 120Hz display. Plus, the battery life is even better this time around and among the best we’ve seen from a 5G flagship.

I also appreciate the slightly better 3x optical zoom and 15x digital zoom on the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the brighter screen and the slightly smaller notch. But I wish Apple could deliver faster charging, and I’d like to see a sleeker design next time around with the iPhone 14 with less of a camera bump and perhaps full-screen look. 

Some may simply prefer the iPhone 13 Pro because it’s smaller and lighter, as there are no other functional differences between the two handsets. But if you prefer a bigger screen, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the closest thing to perfect you can get in a phone.

80

Expert Reviews

The iPhone 13 Pro Max isn’t a huge upgrade over its predecessor. It’s an iterative update that keeps it abreast of the competition at the high end of the smartphone market, and it will keep Apple fans satisfied, especially those who are upgrading from an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

And although the improvements are small, Apple must be applauded for making those small improvements in pretty much all the most important areas, with faster performance, a brighter, smoother display, superior cameras and longer battery life than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The big question is, do you buy this phone or the regular iPhone 13 Pro in 2021? My answer to that question is that, for most people, the iPhone 13 Pro is the Apple smartphone to buy this year. However, if you absolutely must have the best battery life (the 13 Pro’s is still perfectly good) and a bigger screen, then you should consider paying £100 more.

90

TechRadar

If you’re after the best iPhone Apple has ever made by a long way, then the iPhone 13 Pro Max is it – mostly down to having a genuinely long-lasting battery. You’ll need deep pockets, both literally and figuratively, to own this phone, as it’s big and rather expensive – but you’re getting a decent amount for your money.

Some upgrades seem pretty minor – we struggled to get a lot from the new 120Hz ProMotion display and Cinematic mode will get quickly forgotten – but the low light camera is excellent, the power onboard outstrips any phone on the market for heavy tasks and it’s bound together by a cohesive user interface and app experience.

If you want a big iPhone that you’ll enjoy for years, this is it.

80

Guardian

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a beast with Apple’s biggest screen, longest battery life, and highest price. There aren’t many phones that can last more than 48 hours on a charge, particularly with top-class chips, cameras, a 120Hz screen, and upwards of six years of software support.

But all that size and power come at a very heavy cost. Literally. The phone is just too heavy.

If you’re an iPhone buyer looking to replace a worn-out handset, you can stomach spending over £1,000 and need it to last at least two days of use on battery, the 13 Pro Max is it. For everyone else there are better, lighter options.

100

Android Authority

The iPhone 13 Pro Max certainly won’t shake the hecklers, but I’d describe Apple’s approach as staid rather than shiftless. The company knows what works and the iPhone 13 Pro Max is an unadventurous but respectable continuation of that successful formula with just enough new twists to keep it near the top of the pack.

The drawback is that Apple’s ultra-premium flagship can’t really be said to be on the cutting edge. Apple’s ProMotion display is late to the 120Hz party and it’s going to be many more months until third-party developers leverage the phone’s capabilities. The phone certainly isn’t the fastest at wired or wireless charging either. Likewise, Apple’s photography rivals are forging further ahead with long-range periscope and dual focal-length designs.

That said, the iPhone 13 Pro Max remains a photography, videography, and performance powerhouse. It’s a phone absent of glaring weaknesses and one that will serve even the most demanding users very well indeed. The software experience is also seamless enough to make the switch from Android without much hassle, should you be so inclined.

100

Laptop Mag

I like big phones, and I can not lie. If I wasn’t so Team Android, the iPhone 13 Pro Max would probably be my smartphone of choice. It’s overpowered and gorgeous as hell, which is just my style.

And since I’m a content hoarder, I’d seriously consider the $1,599 model that I reviewed. Should you? No, you can probably get away with 256 or 512GB of storage. And just to take things further, a great many of you probably don’t need the iPhone 13 Pro Max – you’d be just fine with the iPhone 13 Pro or even the iPhone 13.

Before you do a double take, I said what I said. The iPhone 13 Pro Max kicked ass on just about every test we threw at it. It’s a multitasking/gaming/photography machine without question. And it lasted over 12 hours on our battery test.

But the like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the iPhone Pro Max 13 is really for heavy duty users, not those of us who are just watching videos, trawling social media, reading books and texting,

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

