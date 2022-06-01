Pixel 6 Reviews: For the cost, the Pixel 6 soars...

The Pixel 6 is Google’s mid-range flagship, but is it worth it? Hey’s what the Pixel 6 reviews say…

Many people consider the Pixel line of smartphones to be the “iPhone of the Android world.” What they mean by that is that the Pixel phone’s hardware and software are designed by Google–just as Apple designs the hardware and software of the iPhone.

That’s why many people feel that if you want to have the maximum Android experience – the Android experience as Google envisions it – you’ll want to pick up a Pixel smartphone as your next Android handset.

Such is the reason that whenever a new Pixel is launched, Android fans understandably get very excited. And there was perhaps no greater excitement around the Pixel line than when Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last October.

While the Pixel 6 Pro is the ultimate Pixel you can currently get, many people flocked to the Pixel 6 due to its price-to-feature ratio. But what were the professional Android reviews saying about the Pixel 6? Read on…

Pixel 6 Specs

Display: Full-screen 6.4-inch (163 mm) display. FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 411 ppi.

Full-screen 6.4-inch (163 mm) display. FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at 411 ppi. Battery: 4614 mAh. Over 24 hours battery life. Or over 48 with Extreme Battery Saver. Wireless charging.

4614 mAh. Over 24 hours battery life. Or over 48 with Extreme Battery Saver. Wireless charging. RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

128 GB or 256 GB Biometrics: Fingerprint reader

Fingerprint reader Processor: Google Tensor

Google Tensor Rear camera: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera

50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Cellular: 5G

5G OS: Android 12

Android 12 Colors: Light green, coral, or black

Specs & Design Analysis

Google’s Pixel 6 tagline is “Completely reimagined, inside and out.” And for the most part the Pixel 6 lives up to it. Much of that is thanks to the Tensor chip that’s inside the phone. Besides powering all the normal features of a smartphone–apps, streaming, camera snaps–the Tensor chip adds some advanced features to the Pixel 6.

Those Tensor-enabled features include the ability for the Pixel 6 to recognize and translate text with the phone’s camera as well as enables robocall screening–so you get fewer annoying phone calls. However, while the tenor chip does allow for some cool features, reviewers generally say its speed and processing power don’t really match the latest Snapdragon.

What many reviewers say is disappointing, however, is the limited storage. The Pixel 6 only comes in 128 GB or 256 GB storage options. That’s a bit disappointing as many Android flagships offer 512 GB models or larger.

But reviewers are also generally in love with the Pixel 6’s large display. Its full-screen 6.4-inch OLED FHD+ display has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 at 411 ppi looks beautiful. However, its refresh rate is limited to 90Hz, which may disappoint avid mobile gamers. Phones like the OPPO Find X5 Pro sport a 120Hz refresh rate.

And while most reviewers celebrate its dual-lens camera system, which sports a 50MP sensor, they lament that its ultrawide camera is stuck at 12MP. Yet, many wish Google would have opted for a triple-lens system, which is more common on Android flagships. Reviewers say the lack of a telephoto lens is disappointing – but then again, that’s what the Pixel 6 Pro is for.

Let’s check out what some of the biggest reviewers are saying about the Pixel 6…

Pixel 6 Reviews

The Pixel 6 is the best phone Google’s ever made. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily ready to supplant flagships from Apple and Samsung among the best phones you can buy… Between the new capabilities introduced by both Tensor and Android 12, though, the Pixel 6 is definitely a contender to become your next phone. Android fans who want the best out of Google’s software would do well to consider an upgrade to the latest Pixel. TomsGuide

The Google Pixel 6 isn’t the most powerful phone on the market, but its new Tensor chipset elevates its photo-taking capabilities beyond that of rival handsets. While it lacks a telephoto lens, and its battery life isn’t anything to brag about, it’s a big phone with a 6.4-inch display, a radical new design, and a price that can undercut rival Android phones – although carrier-specific versions might be pricier. TechRadar

To boil down this Pixel 6 long-term review into simple terms, while not every aspect is endearing in the same way that older Pixels have, this is the best phone that Google has made to date. It defies its price point at times and often you forget that it is the base model in the Pixel 6 lineup. For $599 you get an entry into the flagship Pixel series, not unlike the way the A-series opened up the Pixel camera to the affordable space, but here there are fewer compromises and now, fewer bugs to boot. 9to5Google

I genuinely believe that Pixel phones are just easier to use than other smartphones from other manufacturers. That’s still very much the case for the Pixel 6, but now there aren’t any glaring omissions or oversights that need addressing. Battery life is great. The screen, performance, audio experience, and cameras are all solid. The overall package Google delivered with the Pixel 6 is astoundingly good and is absolutely worth buying in 2022. Throw in that cheap price tag, and you have yourself one of the easiest-to-recommend smartphones ever made. AndroidAuthority

Is The Pixel 6 Worth It?

Despite its drawbacks – the lack of a telephoto lens, higher storage options, and just average battery life – most reviewers say the Pixel 6 is an excellent phone for those who want a mid-range Android flagship. Because Google designed both the hardware and software, there are few Android phones that meld better with Android 12 than the Pixel 6.

But another reason reviewers seem to love the Pixel 6 comes down to price. When considering its price to the features the Pixel 6 offers, the Pixel 6 can look like a steal. That’s socially true since Google lowered the price of the Pixel 6 (as of the time of this writing).

The Pixel 6 original started at $599, but can now be bought for just $499. That price is particularly enticing when you consider that Apple’s mid-range flagship, the iPhone 13, comes in at $699 for the same amount of storage. Coming is $200 cheaper than its iPhone competition really highlights the bang for the buck you are getting with the Pixel 6.

