Best Google Pixel 7a Deals UK: Where To Buy & How Much To Pay

The Google Pixel 7a is finally here, bringing some pretty sizeable updates over its predecessor. Here’s all the best Pixel 7a deals UK right now…

Like a breath of fresh air for inflation / cost of living crisis-hit Britain, Google’s brand new Pixel 7a is here, providing a raft of new features and improvements over its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, at a price point that is still very, very agreeable.

The Pixel 6a was one of the best value smartphones of 2022, and the 7a carries on this mantle. Only this time, Google has added in a raft of improvements, most notably to its camera – the Pixel 7a now uses the same 64MP main camera as the more expensive Pixel 7.

The phone retails for £449 in the UK and $499 in the USA, making it one of the most affordable smartphones on the market. Plus, with its Tensor G2 chipset and brilliant camera, it is arguably a much better buy than anything from Apple and Samsung.

Is The Pixel 7a Any Good?

The Google Pixel 7a, a successor to the fan-favourite Pixel 6a that was launched a year ago, was unveiled at the Google I/O developer conference on May 10. The A-series is Google’s affordable line that brings the best of Pixel features to more users.

With a price tag of £449, the Pixel 7a is a budget-friendly option compared to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, retailing at £599 and £849 respectively. Despite being more expensive than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a shares a lot of the same high-end features.

Specs

The Pixel 7a is powered by the robust Tensor G2 processor, complemented by a dedicated Titan M2 security chip – the same as the flagship models. It’s equipped with 8GB of RAM, promising stellar performance, impressive battery life, and a suite of software features, including voice memo transcriptions and photo enhancement tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

Boasting a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz high-refresh display, the Pixel 7a is perfect for immersive gaming and smooth system animations. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies, video calls, and enabling Face Unlock. On the rear, there’s a dual-camera system with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Pixel 7a, available in four stunning colours: Charcoal, Sea, Snow, and Coral (exclusive to the Google Store), is a great deal for anyone looking for the best Pixel 7a deals in the UK.

Pixel 7a Price

Now, let’s address the million-pound question: How much does the Pixel 7a cost? The Google Pixel 7a is priced at £449, which is slightly higher than the Pixel 6a but still a great bargain considering its features.

It supports all types of 5G, including millimetre-wave, promising the fastest download speeds available in the UK. You can even enjoy a generous discount of up to £220 – via O2’s deal – when you trade in your old phone for the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7a was announced on May 10, 2023, at the Google I/O conference, and it packs an array of exciting features. From its durability to a 24-hour battery life, advanced voice transcription, a heavily updated camera system, and its potent and AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel 7a is a brilliant device with an extremely compelling price tag to match.

Free Pixel Buds With All Pixel 7a Orders

Regardless of where you order from, you’ll be eligible to claim a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (worth £99) with your new Pixel 7a. This makes any of the retailers listed below a great place to find the best Pixel 7a deals in the UK.

