Google Pixel 4a Size & Dimensions 100% Detailed: Small is BACK!

The Google Pixel 4a is now officially available to buy – and it is a killer smartphone! Here’s a quick breakdown of its size and dimensions stats…

After much ado, the Google Pixel 4a FINALLY got its release date on August 20, 2020. The phone, like its predecessor, the Pixel 3a, serves up massive amounts of value for money, a stunning camera, and the purest Android experience money can buy – at any price point.

How big is the Pixel 4a? Unlike most modern Android smartphones, the Pixel 4a is actually rather small. It has a 5.8in OLED display and a slim chassis that lends itself perfectly to one-handed use. In terms of an overall footprint, the Pixel 4a, despite having a larger display, is actually smaller than the Pixel 3a.

Pixel 4a Size & Dimensions

Pixel 4a Dimensions: 144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm

Pixel 4a Display Size: 5.81 OLED 1080 x 2340 pixels

Pixel 4a Weight: 143g

The Pixel 4a is Smaller Than The Pixel 3a

Despite having a larger display than the Pixel 3a, 5.8in versus 5.6in, the Pixel 4a is a smaller phone. The difference isn’t huge, as you can see below:

But it is enough to make a difference. I own both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 4a and the difference, especially with respect to one-handed use, is pretty significant – even though there’s only 6mm in it.

Google managed to reduce the size of the Pixel 4a by removing the top and bottom bezels. Unlike ALL previous Pixel releases, the Pixel 4a utilizes a more modern ALL-DISPLAY frontage – there are no physical keys or buttons.

It’s just one big OLED panel with a punch-hole camera (located in the top left corner). There is a slight, curved bezel around the edges of the phone but it is hardly there at all – and when the phone is on, or in Dark Mode, you barely even notice it.

What About The Pixel 4a XL?

Last year, Google released the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. But in 2020, after months of delays, we only got one Pixel 4a handset – the Pixel 4a. What happened to the Pixel 4a XL then?

As it turns out, we actually won’t be getting one. Instead, Google will focus on just two Pixel phones for 2020/21 – the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5.

The decision to nix the Pixel 4a XL was likely based on sales; the Pixel 3a outsold the Pixel 3a XL by quite a margin, so, taking this into account, plus the fact that the Pixel 5 will get a release during Q4 2020, Google decided to streamline its Pixel phone lineup for 2020/21.

How many Pixel phones did Google sell in 2019? According to IDC, Google posted a 52% year-on-year increase in sales. And the vast majority of these sales were generated by the Pixel 3a – the cheapest phone Google has ever released inside its Pixel brand.

Conversely, the more expensive Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 sold in far fewer numbers – less than 2 million combined. The Pixel 3a range, meanwhile, accounted for approximately 4 million units. This is why we got the Pixel 4a. Google’s cheaper Pixels are WAY more popular than its more-premium Pixel releases.

And this is also why Google is changing its tack with the Pixel 5 in 2020; it will not be a true, bleeding-edge flagship. Instead, it will run on a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU and will almost certainly retail for less than Apple’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 – so, around $599/£599.

