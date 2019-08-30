Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL – What’s The Difference?

Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL – which is the best option for you? We take a look at how Google’s 2018 flagship phones compare to find out which is #1!

Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL (Specs List)

When you’re considering buying an Android phone, Google’s Pixel range of smartphones is an excellent option; they get updates first, full support for up to three years, and they have some of the best cameras in the business. Let’s take a look at how the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL compare. Remember, though, these are not the latest models; that’d be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and you have the ultra-cheap Google Pixel 3a range to consider as well…

Design

Google Pixel 3 – Exciting? No, but the Pixel 3’s industrial design language is definitely smart and classy. Both phones, which are identical, save for their dimensions, cut a dapper figure, are available in a range of colors, and it still looks every bit a flagship phone. I’ve always liked the look and feel of the Pixel 3 range; they’re different from what everybody else is doing and are designed to just be totally functional, which they really are.

– Exciting? No, but the Pixel 3’s industrial design language is definitely smart and classy. Both phones, which are identical, save for their dimensions, cut a dapper figure, are available in a range of colors, and it still looks every bit a flagship phone. I’ve always liked the look and feel of the Pixel 3 range; they’re different from what everybody else is doing and are designed to just be totally functional, which they really are. Google Pixel 3 XL – The Pixel 3 XL looks the same as the Pixel 3, save for the notch on its display. The display is larger too; it’s also higher resolution. The XL, like the standard Pixel 3, is available in multiple color options, though neither the Pixel 3 nor the Pixel 3 XL feature a headphone jack.

Winner? Draw – they’re both more or less identical, save for display resolution and size.

Display

Google Pixel 3 – The Google Pixel 3 is designed to be the more compact option of the two. It features a 5.5in OLED display (2160 x 1080) that is coated with Gorilla Glass and looks properly great in all settings, thanks to its use of OLED. Internally, the handsets are the same. Google did this for one simple reason: users should not be punished for wanting a smaller handset.

– The Google Pixel 3 is designed to be the more compact option of the two. It features a 5.5in OLED display (2160 x 1080) that is coated with Gorilla Glass and looks properly great in all settings, thanks to its use of OLED. Internally, the handsets are the same. Google did this for one simple reason: users should not be punished for wanting a smaller handset. Google Pixel 3 XL – The Google Pixel 3 XL features a larger 6.3in OLED panel (2960 x 1440), making it an ideal choice for fans of larger, “phablet-style” phones. Again, it shares the same internals as the Pixel 3, as well as the same camera, so whichever one you go for will depend solely on whether you want a big phone or not.

Winner? Google Pixel 3 XL – it has a higher resolution OLED display.

CPU

Google Pixel 3 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU Google Pixel 3 XL – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 CPU

RAM

Google Pixel 3 – 4GB

– 4GB Google Pixel 3 XL – 4GB

Camera

Google Pixel 3 – The Pixel 3 features an impressive camera setup; you’re looking at a single 12.2MP lens with 1.4-micron, f/1.8 aperture, and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). And this is all backed up by Google’s market-leading machine learning image processor. The results are startlingly good, which is why the Pixel 3 is still one of the best camera phones on the market right now.

– The Pixel 3 features an impressive camera setup; you’re looking at a single 12.2MP lens with 1.4-micron, f/1.8 aperture, and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). And this is all backed up by Google’s market-leading machine learning image processor. The results are startlingly good, which is why the Pixel 3 is still one of the best camera phones on the market right now. Google Pixel 3 XL – As noted above, the Pixel 3 XL features the same camera setup as the Pixel 3. As a straight-up point-and-shoot camera, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are utterly superb, easily two of the best camera phones on the planet. And this is largely thanks to Google’s heavy investment in AI for its image signal processor.

Winner? Draw – both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL use the same camera tech.

Battery Life

Google Pixel 3 – The Pixel 3 is smaller and, therefore, has less room for a battery cell. Google outfitted the Pixel 3 with a 2915mAh battery that, with moderate to heavy usage, will almost certainly see you through a full day’s worth of use. It’s better than the iPhone X in this context, though it’s not quite as good as its larger sibling…

– The Pixel 3 is smaller and, therefore, has less room for a battery cell. Google outfitted the Pixel 3 with a 2915mAh battery that, with moderate to heavy usage, will almost certainly see you through a full day’s worth of use. It’s better than the iPhone X in this context, though it’s not quite as good as its larger sibling… Google Pixel 3 XL – The Pixel 3 XL uses a 3430mAh battery and that, when combined with Android’s efficiency savings, makes for seriously potent battery performance. The Pixel 3 XL is the type of phone you can forget to charge overnight and then use it normally through most of the proceeding day. If battery life’s your thang, go with the Pixel 3 XL.

Winner? The Pixel 3 XL – it has a superior battery life, thanks to its larger battery.

Performance

Google Pixel 3 – Google’s Pixel range of phones is basically its own version of the iPhone. The phone and software are designed together by Google for maximum efficiency and performance. You have plenty of RAM and a very good processor. Add in great software and support for Android updates as and when they land, and you’re in a very good place with respect to performance.

– Google’s Pixel range of phones is basically its own version of the iPhone. The phone and software are designed together by Google for maximum efficiency and performance. You have plenty of RAM and a very good processor. Add in great software and support for Android updates as and when they land, and you’re in a very good place with respect to performance. Google Pixel 3 XL – Again, both handsets run the same internal specs. The ONLY difference is the size and display resolutions. The big point here, however, is that you’re getting an Android phone with flagship-grade performance, one of the best cameras in the business, and near-constant Android updates as soon as they arrive until at least 2022.

Winner? Draw – both phones perform identically.

Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL – TL;DR Version…

Save

Ah, Google – you really do know how to make phones! Both the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL are remarkably similar; and that’s the point – these phones are meant to be equals, not competitors.

Really, the ONLY major difference between the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL is size – and, obviously, display and battery. The Pixel 3 XL has a larger QHD panel (6.3in vs 5.5in) and a larger battery (3430mAh vs 2915mAh) than the Pixel 3.

Want A Compact Phone That’s Ultra-Powerful, Get The Pixel 3

Want A Larger Phone With A Bigger Battery And Higher Resolution Display, Get The Pixel 3 XL

But that is literally it; internally they are exactly the same – they have the same storage, the same CPU, the same amount of RAM, and the same camera tech. If battery life and screen size are important to you, go with the Pixel 3 XL.

If you want something smaller and more portable, go with the Pixel 3. Both handsets run the latest build of Android and both will get Android 10 too, once it launches. In terms of raw performance, again, they’re exactly the same, so really, the only question you need to ask yourself is which do you prefer the look of?

And because both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are now older models, you can get some pretty good deals on them via Amazon (both retail for less than $500) .

Full Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL Comparison

Save

The Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL were Google’s third attempt at creating its very own iPhone. Like the handsets that came before them, the Google Pixel 3 range is ALL about Android – Android just as Google intended it to be. This means no bloatware, no custom skins – no nothing. Just pure, unadulterated Android just as it is designed to be…

Upon announcing the new models, Google said: “Today we’re introducing Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, the new smartphones from Google. Pixel brings you the best of Google in a phone, powered by AI to deliver more helpful, thoughtful and enjoyable experiences. That means a phone that answers for you when a telemarketer calls, a camera that uses AI to make sure you never miss the shot, and a more helpful visual and audio experience while charging, powered by the Google Assistant.”

The base Pixel 3 has a 5.5in screen, while the bigger Pixel 3 XL features a 6.3in screen. And they look basically the same. But surely there must be more differences than screen size, right? Let’s take a look to find out. And first, we’ll look at how the Google Pixel 3’s specs compare to the Google Pixel 3 XL’s…

Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Specs

Here are the specs for the Google Pixel 3:

Display: Fullscreen 5.5” display, FHD+ flexible OLED at 443ppi

Fullscreen 5.5” display, FHD+ flexible OLED at 443ppi Dimensions: 145.6mm x 68.2 mm x 7.9 mm

145.6mm x 68.2 mm x 7.9 mm Storage: 64GB or 128GB

64GB or 128GB Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

4GB LPDDR4x RAM Processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Front camera: 8 MP, 1080p video

8 MP, 1080p video Rear camera: 12.2 MP, Optical + electronic image stabilization, 4K video

12.2 MP, Optical + electronic image stabilization, 4K video Battery: 2915 mAh

2915 mAh Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

And here’s the specs for the Google Pixel 3 XL:

Display: Fullscreen 6.3” display, QHD+ flexible OLED at 523ppi

Fullscreen 6.3” display, QHD+ flexible OLED at 523ppi Dimensions: 158mm x 76.7 mm x 7.9 mm

158mm x 76.7 mm x 7.9 mm Storage: 64GB or 128GB

64GB or 128GB Memory: 4GB LPDDR4x RAM

4GB LPDDR4x RAM Processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Front camera : 8 MP, 1080p video

: 8 MP, 1080p video Rear camera: 12.2 MP, Optical + electronic image stabilization, 4K video

12.2 MP, Optical + electronic image stabilization, 4K video Battery: 3,430 mAh

3,430 mAh Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

Okay, there’s no denying it. These phones are VERY similar when it comes to internal specs. Matter of fact, they’re identical. Both phones come in either 64GB or 128GB storage options, all models of both phones feature 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, and both phones sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with an Adreno 630 GPU. So trust me, choosing which one you want will be no problem at all based on spec.

Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Display & Design

Save

The difference between these phones lies in their display. No–not even their design; their display. But let’s just get the design out of the way because there is a single difference. Besides the fact that the XL is physically larger and weighs a bit more because of its size, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL look virtually identical. Each has an Aluminum frame and hybrid coating and is IPX8 water and dust resistant.

Now let’s get to that display, which is the main difference. The Pixel 3 has a smaller 5.5in display. It’s an FHD+ flexible OLED at 443ppi. Because of its dimensions, it’s also got an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 3 XL, on the other hand, has a larger 6.3in display that is a QHD+ flexible OLED at 523ppi. However, it’s got an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Because of the slightly different aspect ratios, content, video, and apps could look *slightly* different depending on which phone you get.

Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Cameras

Save

Google! You’ve really made this “versus” too easy. Even the cameras are exactly the same on both phones. Both feature an 8 MP, 1080p video front camera and the exact same 12.2 MP rear camera, which features optical and electronic image stabilization and records in 4K video. What’s really a shame is Google has not followed the trend by adding dual-lens rear cameras to its flagships.

Google Pixel 3 vs Google Pixel 3 XL: Cost

The final difference is, of course, the price. For the 5.5in Pixel 3, you’ll pay $400 for the 64GB model. For the 6.3in Pixel 3 XL you’ll pay $468 for the 64GB model and £969 for the 128GB model.

But because both handsets are about to be replaced by the Google Pixel 4, you can now grab either for under $500 via Amazon. And that is incredible value for money for a pair of phones that cost almost $1000 when they first landed.

And if you want even better value for money, and don’t mind missing out on a few choice specs and features, the Google Pixel 3a is even cheaper.

Bottomline?

Save

The Pixel 3 XL is bigger and has a larger battery. You also get the benefits of having a larger display too, which makes for better media experiences. The meat and potatoes of both phones, however, are very similar. But this is to be expected: Google has always made its Pixel phones very similar; it doesn’t like making concessions on the smaller handset and only makes cuts that won’t be noticed.

Why’s that? Simple: it doesn’t want to penalize people for wanting a slightly smaller phone like Apple and pretty much every other phone maker does. This is a good approach to phones. I just wish more firms did it. I mean, even the displays are similar this time around: both use OLED panels, so you’re getting excellent visuals on both.

The big difference is the price. The XL is more expensive. But when you look at the specs of both handsets, it’s kind of hard to see why – they’re both almost completely equal where it counts. And like I said at the beginning of this post: Amazon has some pretty sweet deals for both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL…

Save Apple expert and novelist, Michael Grothaus has been covering tech on KnowYourMobile for the best part of 10 years. Prior to this, he worked at Apple. And before that, he was a film journalist. Michael is a published author; his book Epiphany Jones was voted as one of the best novels about Hollywood by Entertainment Weekly. Michael is also a writer at other publications including VICE and Fast Company.