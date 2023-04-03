Google Pixel Fold: Everything You Need To Know [UPDATED]

Google’s foldable phone – the Google Pixel Fold – is launching soon, and here’s everything you need to know!

Google is the next big smartphone brand to try its hand at foldables. Many smaller brands, such as Tecno and Honor, have recently released foldables, and we have started to see various types of foldables from different brands.

But many of these foldable have yet to make their way to the US shores. The foldables segment is still populated by Samsung’s foldables, and there currently needs to be an alternative for them in the US market.

Google Pixel Fold will join Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as the only alternative for it on the US market.

The European market has recently seen Oppo launch its foldable Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip. It is yet to get the foldables from Xiaomi, Honor and Tecno. It did get the Moto Razr series and the latest 2022 edition of Moto Razr, which the US market didn’t get to see.

Google Pixel Fold would join Oppo foldables as the frontrunner for being the alternative to Samsung’s lineup of foldable phones.

Let us take a look at everything rumoured about the yet-to-be-released Google Pixel Fold in this article.

The company has not officially revealed the Google Pixel Fold’s release date. But we do have rumours and leaks about the release date of the phone as well.

According to a report from 9to5Google in 2020, the foldable Pixel phone was reportedly launched in Q4 2021. That did not happen, nor did it launch in 2022.

Now, 2023 is the target, and it seems that the Pixel foldable will launch in spring 2023, as reported by display expert Ross Young, YouTuber Jon Prosser and Korean publication The Elec.

This means the phone will launch at the Google I/O 2023 conference in May alongside the upcoming Pixel 7A phone.

Android Authority details this same time frame in the roadmap of Pixel phones it leaked earlier last year.

However, The Elec also published another report saying that the mass production of the phone has been delayed and the launch might be pushed back to Q3 2023 (July to September).

This might mean the phone would be only shown off or revealed at the Google I/O event, with sales of the phone starting somewhere in Q3 2023.

Google Pixel Fold Price

According to a Front Page Tech YouTube channel report, Pixel Fold is set to be priced at $1799. It is the same as Galaxy Z Fold 4, making it a direct competitor to Galaxy Z Fold 4.

But a newer tweet from Twitter leakster @heyitsyogesh seems to suggest that Pixel Fold might be priced at $1300 to $1500. This pricing makes better sense as Google usually goes for slightly lower pricing than its Samsung counterparts in the Pixel series of phones.

Google Pixel Notepad: Is It The Real Name Of The Phone?

Earlier last year, it was rumoured that Google is working on a foldable phone, and it would be named Google Pixel Notepad.

It was also reported that Google Pixel Logbook was also under consideration earlier.

But as the Pixel Notepad was leaked earlier last year, we can’t be sure that it will be the official name of the phone when it launches. Plans can change over a year, and new names could be considered.

At this point, Fold is associated with Samsung’s foldable phones, and Google might choose the Notebook name to distance itself from Samsung.

Google Pixel Fold Design

Google Pixel Fold design was leaked as renders earlier by @OnLeaks and Howtoisolve.com, and Front Page Tech. YouTuber Dave 2D has also revealed a dummy of the phone.

Here are the renders revealed by Front Page Tech:

Here’s the 360° 3D render video published by howtoisolve.com:

Here are the CAD render images leaked by OnLeaks:

The design seems to follow the existing design language of the Pixel phones, we can see the famed camera bar here as well, but it doesn’t extend to both sides; it’s more like a big camera island now.

The leaks reveal that Pixel Fold would come with a design more in line with Oppo Find N2 rather than Samsung’s offering, Z Fold 4. Foldable smartphones come in two design styles; one side of the camp has a tall outer display that opens up to a tall inner display. Some phones in this camp are the foldables from Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi. Oppo then launched Oppo Find N2 with a wider outer screen, which opens to a landscape-style inner display.

Google will be going for Oppo’s style for its Pixel Fold. This leak shows that Pixel Fold has a 7.67-inch inner display and a 5.79-inch outer display. The inner display is touted to come with a 1080×2100 pixels resolution, while the outer display comes with 1080×2100 pixels.

The phone is also relatively thin for a foldable. It comes at 5.7mm without the camera bump unfolded, while the camera bump adds up to 8.65mm.

One rumour suggests that Google would not use a notch or punch hole for the inner camera; instead, it would hide the camera on the inner bezels. We can see the same from the dummy unit Dave 2D showed off.

Interestingly, one Reddit user claims to have seen the Pixel Fold on a subway.

The image doesn’t look like a Pixel foldable form this image, but the user claims to have seen the classic Pixel camera bar on the back of the device.

Google Pixel Fold Specifications & Features

Google Pixel Fold would be using its own chipset, Google Tensor G3 or Tensor G2, with this phone as Google has resorted to using its own chipsets for its phones. As Google used Tensor G2 in the Pixel 7 series, we could see the same in the Pixel Fold if it launched earlier than the Pixel 8 series.

A Twitter User @Za_Raczke has spotted something interesting from the newly released Android 14 Developer Preview 2.

The newly released Developer Preview 2 of Android 14 seems to suggest an interesting thing: the upcoming Pixel foldable might support face unlock but only on the outside screen pic.twitter.com/4vIFyr8HpD — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 8, 2023

This seems to suggest that the upcoming Pixel smartphone would only support face unlock on the outside screen.

Google Pixel Fold Camera

Twitter user @Za_Raczkie has previously spotted the code in the previous version of Android. It suggests that the phone will come with a Song IMX787 main camera, a telephoto camera with a Samsung ISOCELL S5K3J1 sensor and Sony IMX386 ultrawide sensor. The inner camera is a Sony IMX355 sensor, and the front camera is another S5K3J1 sensor.

It is interesting to note that the rear camera setup spotted from the code is different from the existing camera setup from Pixel 7 Pro. Pixel 7 Pro uses a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide.

If Pixel Fold comes with cameras as the code suggested, it has a 64MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto sensor and a 12.2MP ultrawide on the back. The outer front camera will use a 10MP sensor, while the inner camera will use a 12MP sensor.