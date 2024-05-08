How much is the Pixel 8a on contract? It’s more affordable than you think – here’s the best Pixel 8a deals for the UK…
The Best Value Phone For 2024!
Here’s All The Best Pixel 8a Deals in One Place
The Pixel 8a brings a raft of improvements over the 7a, adding in high-end features across the board. The camera is massively improved and it is now more powerful and packs in Google’s latest AI smarts.
If you’re looking for value for money, the Pixel 8a is next to impossible to beat. Not only is it one of the smartest phones on the market, but it also packs in a camera that’ll easily match anything you’ll find on phones twice the price.
— Richard Goodwin, Editor
Pixel 8a: What You Need To Know
You now get 7 years’ worth of Android updates
Packs the latest Tensor chipset for improved performance and AI smarts
New 256GB storage model
Features myriad of high-end camera updates
Available on a range of contracts, starting from as low as £14.99 a month
Pixel 8a Deals
£19
per month
ID MOBILE
✓
Calls & Texts: Unlimited
✓
Handset: FREE
✓
Data: Unlimited (5G)
✓
24 months
£14.99
per month
VODAFONE
✓
Calls & Texts: Unlimited
✓
Upfront Cost: £99.00
✓
Data: Unlimited (5G)
✓
24 months
£18.99
per month
ID MOBILE
✓
Calls & Texts: Unlimited
✓
Handset: FREE
✓
100GB (5G)
✓
24 months
£20
per month
VODAFONE
✓
Calls & Texts: Unlimited
✓
Upfront Cost: £50.00
✓
Data: 150GB (5G)
✓
24 months
£18.99
per month
ID MOBILE
✓
Calls & Texts: Unlimited
✓
Handset: FREE
✓
Data: 100GB (5G)
✓
24 months
Pixel 8a Features & Updates Detailed
Google Tensor G3 chip and AI-powered features
The Pixel 8a is powered by the latest Google Tensor G3 chip, enabling a range of AI-powered features like Gemini, Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser.
These features make photography, video editing, and productivity tasks easier and more efficient.
Improved camera system
- Dual rear camera with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens.
- 13-megapixel front-facing camera with a large field-of-view for better selfies and group shots.
- Advanced camera features like Super Res Zoom (up to 8x), Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Photo Unblur, and Real Tone.
Enhanced display and design
- New Actua display that is 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a and features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
- Refined A-Series design with rounded edges, matte back, and aluminum frame for a premium look and feel.
- Most durable A-Series phone to date, resistant to slips, spills, and dust.
- Increased storage capacity and color options
- New 256 GB storage option, providing users with more space for their photos, videos, and apps.
- Four attractive color options: Aloe (limited-edition), Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.
Long-term software support and security
- Seven years of software support, including security updates and Android OS upgrades.
- Ongoing Feature Drops to ensure users have access to the latest features and improvements.
- Enhanced security with the Google Tensor G3 chip, Titan M2 security chip, and built-in VPN.
These five significant updates make the Google Pixel 8a an compelling choice for users looking for a feature-packed, AI-powered smartphone with excellent camera capabilities, long-term software support, and top-notch security at an affordable price point.