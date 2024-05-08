...

Pixel 8a Deals UK – All The Plans In One Place

Richard Goodwin

google pixel 8a dealsPin

How much is the Pixel 8a on contract? It’s more affordable than you think – here’s the best Pixel 8a deals for the UK…

The Best Value Phone For 2024!

Here’s All The Best Pixel 8a Deals in One Place

The Pixel 8a brings a raft of improvements over the 7a, adding in high-end features across the board. The camera is massively improved and it is now more powerful and packs in Google’s latest AI smarts.

Buy Pixel 8a Outright – £499.99

Richard GoodwinPin

If you’re looking for value for money, the Pixel 8a is next to impossible to beat. Not only is it one of the smartest phones on the market, but it also packs in a camera that’ll easily match anything you’ll find on phones twice the price.

— Richard Goodwin, Editor

Pixel 8a: What You Need To Know

You now get 7 years’ worth of Android updates

Packs the latest Tensor chipset for improved performance and AI smarts

New 256GB storage model

Features myriad of high-end camera updates

Available on a range of contracts, starting from as low as £14.99 a month

Pixel 8a Deals

£19

per month

ID MOBILE

Calls & Texts: Unlimited

Handset: FREE

Data: Unlimited (5G)

24 months

£14.99

per month

VODAFONE

Calls & Texts: Unlimited

Upfront Cost: £99.00

Data: Unlimited (5G)

24 months

£18.99

per month

ID MOBILE

Calls & Texts: Unlimited

Handset: FREE

100GB (5G)

24 months

£20

per month

VODAFONE

Calls & Texts: Unlimited

Upfront Cost: £50.00

Data: 150GB (5G)

24 months

£18.99

per month

ID MOBILE

Calls & Texts: Unlimited

Handset: FREE

Data: 100GB (5G)

24 months

Pixel 8a Features & Updates Detailed

google pixel 8a everything you need to knowPin

Google Tensor G3 chip and AI-powered features

The Pixel 8a is powered by the latest Google Tensor G3 chip, enabling a range of AI-powered features like Gemini, Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser.

These features make photography, video editing, and productivity tasks easier and more efficient.

Improved camera system

  • Dual rear camera with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens.
  • 13-megapixel front-facing camera with a large field-of-view for better selfies and group shots.
  • Advanced camera features like Super Res Zoom (up to 8x), Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Photo Unblur, and Real Tone.

Enhanced display and design

  • New Actua display that is 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a and features a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Refined A-Series design with rounded edges, matte back, and aluminum frame for a premium look and feel.
  • Most durable A-Series phone to date, resistant to slips, spills, and dust.
  • Increased storage capacity and color options
  • New 256 GB storage option, providing users with more space for their photos, videos, and apps.
  • Four attractive color options: Aloe (limited-edition), Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

Long-term software support and security

  • Seven years of software support, including security updates and Android OS upgrades.
  • Ongoing Feature Drops to ensure users have access to the latest features and improvements.
  • Enhanced security with the Google Tensor G3 chip, Titan M2 security chip, and built-in VPN.

These five significant updates make the Google Pixel 8a an compelling choice for users looking for a feature-packed, AI-powered smartphone with excellent camera capabilities, long-term software support, and top-notch security at an affordable price point.

Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.
