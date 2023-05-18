Google Pixel 7a Review: Don’t Fold, Get This Instead

Pin

Is the Google Pixel 7a a worthy update? Is it worth buying? Let’s take a look at what the Google Pixel 7a reviews say…

In a world where we’re constantly teetering on the edge of financial collapses, economic ruin, or having your job stolen by AI, phones like the Google Pixel 7a should be getting WAY more attention.

For most people, times are tough. Dropping $1900 on a fancy foldable phone (like Google’s Pixel Fold) or an ultra-flagship from Samsung or Apple? Probably not a great idea. Not when you can get plenty of bang for your buck with a cheaper phone.

Google’s Pixel A-series phones have always been great value; the 3a was a revelation when it launched way back when, undercutting literally everything on the market. Google followed suit with a slew of additional A-series Pixel phones and, for the most part, they were great.

What is The Google Pixel 7a?

If you’re not familiar with Google’s Pixel A series phones, allow me to explain: Google makes two types of Pixel phones, for instance, its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro – these are its higher-end, more costly phones.

The Pixel A-series phones, in this case, the Pixel 7a, is a cheaper version of the Pixel 7. You still get all the Pixel goodies like outstanding camera performance, timely updates, and stunning software, just without the more advanced bells and whistles some users pay more for.

If you just need a phone that has snappy performance, a great camera, decent battery life, and all the trappings of a modern smartphone, just without the huge price tag, the Pixel 7a is what you’ve been looking for – it represents outstanding value for money.

The Pixel 6a was great too, but Google has really upped the ante with the Pixel 7a, adding in a new 48MP camera – the same one it uses inside its Pixel 7 – and things like wireless charging and a better quality OLED display.

Pixel 7a Reviews

Of course, the Pixel 7a isn’t the only budget-friendly cellphone on the market. You also have plenty of options from the likes of Samsung and Motorola to consider, as well as OnePlus and Nothing too.

But is the Pixel 7a any good? Let’s now take a look at some Pixel 7a reviews to build a better picture about what this smartphone is all about.

The Guardian

The Pixel 7a is the best mid-range Android phone available. It squeezes even more of the premium smartphone experience into a smaller, cheaper model. Google’s top chip, plenty of RAM and a decent amount of storage, make it faster than most competitors. Its great, bright screen has a 90Hz refresh rate to keep things smooth when scrolling, which is a major perk of high-end phones alongside wireless charging. Great software and five years of support mean you can keep using it for longer. The camera is class leading and then some, beating many phones twice the price and totally trouncing the competition in the mid-range. The back is plastic not glass, though most will put it in a case anyway. The 34-hour battery is solid enough for a good day but short of the best. But the 7a is so good for the money, I’m not sure why you’d pay an extra £150 for the Pixel 7. In fact, the 7a’s biggest problem is that the Pixel 6a is still on sale from last year and is now reduced to £349, which is tremendous value. SOURCE

Phone Arena

Overall, the Pixel 7a is a more than a decent phone with very decent improvements over the Pixel 6a. Should you upgrade from last year’s affordable Pixel? No. You shouldn’t, just save your money. But if you’re coming from an older Pixel, say, a Pixel 4a or a Pixel 5, the the Pixel 7a is a very, very, very lucrative and appealing offer. It brings the best of Google in a user-friendly and affordable package that makes. If you don’t need some of the exclusive flagship features of the pricier Pixels, then this stock Android champ is certainly the phone to get. After all, it has it all, the AI/ML chops of the larger Pixels, a capable camera with many software features, a super compact size in comparison with your average Android phone, and finally, a $500 price tag that is very sensible. SOURCE

The Verge

The screen isn’t quite as nice as the Galaxy A54’s, but it’s improved enough to satisfy most people. The camera doesn’t always nail it, but it’s impressively capable for this class. And even though it’s pricier than last year’s model, it comes with some serious upgrades not often seen in this class, like wireless charging. The Galaxy A54 has the bigger, smoother-scrolling display, and it does come with the promise of four OS upgrades in its lifetime, which is one more than the 7A. But the 7A’s flagship-grade processor puts it ahead in terms of performance now and likely well into the future. The Tensor G2 is up against heavy competition in the flagship class, where it sits alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but it’s easily one of the best processors you’ll find on a midrange phone. SOURCE

Tom’s Guide

The Pixel 7a can pretty much do everything the Pixel 7 can and for $100 less. Maybe this is a moot point once the Pixel 8 arrives, but unless you need the telephoto lens that only the Pixel 7 Pro offers, the Pixel 7a is the Google phone you should get. Is it the best phone under $500? The Galaxy A54’s 120Hz refresh rate and vastly improved cameras make that a tough call. But the Pixel 7a’s Tensor-powered features make this a unique device that remains a good bargain, even if it’s more expensive than last year’s model. SOURCE

Digital Trends

If you’re looking at the Pixel 7a by itself, it’s a pretty capable device for just $499. It’s the smallest of the Pixel 7 lineup, but the 6.1-inch display looks good with vibrant colors and rich blacks, and the 90Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and gaming better. You get Android 13 powered by the Tensor G2 chip, so everything runs smoothly and is quite snappy and responsive, especially with the 8GB RAM. You also get an impressive 64MP main camera and 13MP ultrawide lens, and thanks to the Tensor G2 chip, the camera app is pretty fast when it comes to capturing photos, even when your subject is in motion. Plus, this is the first time that the Pixel A-series has wireless charging. However, keep in mind that though the camera has a higher megapixel count than the regular Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the sensors on the Pixel 7a are smaller, so lowlight images won’t turn out as well. And battery life is far from great, and wireless charging is quite slow. SOURCE

Pixel 7a Analysis – Is It Worth Buying?

Google’s Pixel 7a brings with it many improvements over the Pixel 6a. It is also more expensive – but only by $50. And for that extra cash, you’re getting quite a few additional features over its predecessor – stuff like wireless charging, a 90Hz OLED display, and a new 48MP camera.

The price is appealing, sure, but what you have to consider before buying this phone is this: the price of the Pixel 7 will soon come down, as Google starts prepping the release of its Pixel 8 series. On top of that, Google – and its carrier partners – regularly do sales on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7a Specs Starting Price: $499

Screen Size: 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080, 429ppi)

Refresh Rate: 90Hz

CPU: Tensor G2

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB (Non-expandable)

Rear Cameras: 64MP (f/1.89) main; 13MP (f/2.2)

Front Camera: 13MP (f/2.2)

Battery Size: 4,385 mAh

Battery Life: 10 hours, 5 minutes at 60Hz

Wired Charging Speed: 18W

Wireless Charging: Yes

Size: 6 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches / 152 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm

Weight: 6.8 ounces / 193.5 grams

Colors: Charcoal, Sea, Snow, Coral (Google Store exclusive)

What I’m getting at here is that, while the Pixel 7a is a brilliant device that packs in plenty of features and benefits, you can – pretty easily – get access to one of Google’s more premium Pixel phones for not that much more, and for some users this is definitely worth keeping in mind.

Me? I’ve always been a fan of Google’s Pixel A-series phones and the Pixel 7a is the best yet, by a considerable margin. It comes with all the trappings of a flagship phone (high-end camera performance, wireless charging, and a flagship CPU) just without the associated cost.

If you’re looking for more value for money in 2023 with your next phone upgrade, the Pixel 7a is looking like one of the best options on the market right now.

Google Pixel FAQs

What is the starting price of the Google Pixel 7a? The Google Pixel 7a starts at $499. In the UK, you can pick it up from £360 as well as on a range of contracts What is the screen size and resolution of the Google Pixel 7a? The Pixel 7a has a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 429ppi.

What is the refresh rate of the Google Pixel 7a’s screen? The screen of the Pixel 7a has a refresh rate of 90Hz, up from 60Hz on the Pixel 6a. What kind of processor does the Google Pixel 7a have? The Google Pixel 7a is powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor, the same CPU used inside the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Fold.

How much RAM and storage does the Google Pixel 7a have? The Google Pixel 7a comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which is not expandable. What are the camera specifications of the Google Pixel 7a? The Pixel 7a features a 64MP (f/1.89) main camera and a 13MP (f/2.2) secondary camera on the rear, and a 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the front.

What is the battery size and life of the Google Pixel 7a? The Pixel 7a comes with a 4,385 mAh battery, which can last up to 10 hours and 5 minutes at a 60Hz screen refresh rate. Does the Google Pixel 7a support wireless charging? Unlike the Pixel 6a, the Google Pixel 7a does support wireless charging – although it is not very fast.

What are the physical dimensions and weight of the Google Pixel 7a? The Google Pixel 7a measures 6 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches (152 x 72.9 x 9.0 mm) and weighs 6.8 ounces (193.5 grams). What colors are available for the Google Pixel 7a? The Google Pixel 7a is available in Charcoal, Sea, Snow, and Coral colors. The Coral variant is exclusive to the Google Store.