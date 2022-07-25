America's Cheapest Data Plan...

Pixel 6a Reviews: Is It Worth Buying Over Pixel 6?

By Richard Goodwin •  Updated: 07/25/22
The Pixel 6a is officially here. But at just $150 less than the Pixel 6, has Google’s budget Pixel lost its appeal? Let’s find out by looking at all the latest Pixel 6a reviews…

After much ado, the Pixel 6a is now official and the first batch of reviews has landed. In this post, we’ll take a look at a bunch of reviews from around the web, assess the changes Google has implemented (good and bad), look at its specs, and at the end attempt to decide whether it is a better option than the only-slightly-more-expensive Pixel 6.

Not so long ago, Google’s Pixel A phones were the talk of the town. Google had an instant hit on its hands when it unleashed the Pixel 3a, its first truly affordable phone since its Nexus days. The 3a was very popular. It was also a very good phone too – I used one for close to six months. Then can the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5a. Now it’s the turn of the Android 12-powered Pixel 6a.

But in 2022, the Pixel 6a is a tougher sell than ever. It costs £399/$449, making it only slightly cheaper than Google’s Pixel 6. It costs more or less the same as Samsung’s Galaxy A53, a hugely popular phone right now, and you no longer get a headphone jack on the phone (thanks to the release of Google’s PixelBuds Pro). But you will get three major Android updates and four years’ worth of security updates, as well as the best UX available on an Android phone.

Let’s first take a look at some Pixel 6a reviews to get a meter on what the general consensus on this phone is. After that, we’ll take a look at its specs and how it compares to the Pixel 6 and other similarly-priced phones, and, finally, we’ll then recap everything we’ve covered to anger the question: is the Pixel 6a worth buying in 2022?

Normally, a phone like this would be a simple recommendation. But 2022’s market is very competitive, so things could go awry for the budget Pixel phone…

Google Pixel 6a Reviews

80

Android Authority

There’s a lot to like about the Google Pixel 6a. It falls right in the sweet spot for one-handed use with its 6.1-inch OLED display, but it keeps the Pixel 6 design traits and overall build quality we’ve come to love. The Pixel 6a even incorporates Google’s in-house Tensor chip for the first time. And while it does struggle with sustained performance due to some overheating issues, it’s still a nice kick over the mid-range Snapdragon offerings of past budget Pixels.

At $349, or even $399, the Pixel 6a would be an incredible deal. A sub-$400 price would also paper over some of the more notable cracks, especially the not-so-great battery life and 18W wired charging, both of which come up short of some of the Pixel 6a’s closest rivals. And while the display is great, the 60Hz-locked refresh rate makes it less satisfying to use than some alternatives.

80

The Verge

The Pixel 6A is a flagship phone with some of the nicer features stripped back — that’s one approach to building a midrange phone. The other approach is to invest a little more in those nice-to-have features, like a fast refreshing screen, but to include a cheaper processor and sacrifice a bit on performance. That’s the route that Samsung took with the Galaxy A53.

The road that Google took makes sense to me, at least. The Pixel 6 series phones make a bold statement, from their unusual design to the custom chipset. They’re phones for people who want phones that do really cool stuff. The Galaxy A53 is a little different. It’s for someone who wants the biggest and best display they can get for their money and who doesn’t mind giving up a little bit of processing power to get it. I know which category I fall into, and you probably know where you stand, too.

So, if a really big screen isn’t a priority and you (like me) prefer a sensibly sized phone that might actually fit in your pocket, then the 6A is easy to recommend. It offers excellent performance, its camera system is reliable, battery life is very good, and it’ll receive frequent software updates for many years to come. That’s hard to beat for $449.

80

Tom’s Guide

Puzzling battery performance aside, the Pixel 6a is hard to beat if you’re looking for a great phone for under $500. The phone has a compelling look, a bright display and better performance than its closest Android archrival, the Galaxy A53. It’s once again one of the best camera phones among midrange devices, capable of competing with phones that are much more expensive. And that Tensor chipset means your budget phone is capable of doing much more than the low-cost competition.

Really, the Pixel 6a’s greatest competition may come from other Google phones. For just $150 more — less if you find one of the best Google Pixel 6 deals — you can pick up the Pixel 6 and get a device with a larger screen and a better camera. (Also slightly better, though still subpar battery life.) You could also wait around until the fall to see if the already-confirmed Google Pixel 7 offers any appealing features beyond a newer Tensor chipset.

But if you’ve been waiting for a great camera phone at a great price, there’s no need to wait any longer. The Pixel 6a delivers on just about every front.

80

PC MAG

Google has outdone itself with the follow-up to its excellent Pixel 5a, as the Pixel 6a only improves upon the strengths of its predecessor. Highlights include a premium design, powerful hardware, a beautiful display, excellent battery life, and solid cameras.

The phone’s cellular performance could be more consistent, and we’d like to see a power adapter included, but those compromises are reasonable relative to the sub-$500 price.

Apple users will likely want to consider the slightly more affordable iPhone SE (for more on how these two phones stack up, check out our head-to-head comparison), but Android fans needn’t look any further than the Google Pixel 6a.

100

Guardian

Google is on a roll. After years of good but not great phones, the Pixel 6a is another excellent model bringing the Android-maker’s magic down to a more affordable price.

It uses the same recipe that makes Apple’s iPhone SE so good: a mid-range phone with the company’s top chip. That makes the 6a faster than almost any other phone priced at £399 and gives it access to the same features as Google’s flagship phones. The battery life is very good for a smaller phone too.

The software is smart and refined, and will be updated for at least five years, which is longer than most rivals. The camera is miles better than any mid-range model, competing with phones twice the price or more.

While the back is less premium, plastic not glass, and screen is not as slick as rivals, it still looks great. The smaller size makes it easier to hold too.

The Pixel 6a is the best mid-range phone you can buy and a fantastic option if you’re looking for a smaller Android.

80

Expert Reviews

So there’s plenty to like about the Pixel 6a, then. Not that you should be surprised – after all, Google’s pedigree is well-documented at this point – but the Pixel 6a should still be applauded for squeezing this much stuff into a handset this affordable.

Very few phones can match the calibre of images it’s capable of capturing, and those that can are typically flagships costing twice as much as the Pixel 6a. Performance is also spot-on, not to mention that it uses one of the most colour-accurate displays I’ve ever laid eyes on.

But it’s not without fault. The Pixel 6a’s battery life is weaker than its predecessor (but still good) and the lack of a microSD slot and face unlock continues to be an annoyance.

What’s most bizarre, though, is its timing. The nine-month-old Pixel 6 has dropped in price since launch and currently isn’t far off what Google is charging for the Pixel 6a. If you can spare the extra cash, you’re better off going with Google’s flagship – if anything just for the slightly larger 6.4in 90Hz display and 50MP main camera.

However, if your wallet simply can’t stretch past the £400 mark, then the Pixel 6a 5G can’t be beaten.

Pixel 6a Specs

  • Screen size: 6.1-inch OLED (2400 x 1080)
  • Refresh rate: 60Hz
  • CPU: Tensor
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Expandable: NO
  • Rear cameras: 12.2MP main (f/1.7), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2)
  • Front camera: 8MP (f/2.0)
  • Battery size: 4,410 mAh
  • Battery life (Hrs: Mins): 6:29
  • Charging speed: 18W wired
  • Size: 6 x 2.8 x 0.35 depth inches/152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm
  • Weight: 6.3 oz/178 g
  • Colors: Sage, Chalk, Charcoal

Pixel 6a Camera Overview

As you can see, the Pixel 6a packs in plenty of what made the Pixel 6 such a compelling phone. On paper, the Pixel 6a appears to run a less impressive camera module than the Pixel 5a (16MP vs. 12MP). But that’s just the sensor; the real magic of Google’s phones has always been in image processing and the 6a benefits from a larger sensor, so it lets more light in, and this translates into improved performance over its predecessor.

pixel 6a
  • Save

I was disappointed to see that Google didn’t include at least one of the Pixel 6’s updated cameras in the Pixel 6a. The Pixel 6, for comparison’s sake, runs a 50MP sensor as its main lens and runs the same advanced post-image processing as the 6a and Pixel 6 Pro. Again, if image quality and overall camera performance are a must for you, you’ll want to go with the Pixel 6 – the difference is night and day.

The Pixel 6a is no slouch; it’ll shoot 4K video at 60fps and supports Live HDR+ too. With respect to overall performance, the Pixel 6a’s camera is solid, as you’d expect, but it isn’t going to give any of the top flight phones – Apple’s iPhone 13, Galaxy S22, Pixel 6 Pro – any trouble in this context. For a cheaper phone, though, its camera performance is still punching well outside its weight class.

Pixel 6a Performance

With overall performance, the Pixel 6a is more or less on par with the Pixel 6; it runs the same Google Tensor CPU, after all, so this is to be expected. The iPhone SE 3 will still run rings around it but that’s just par for the course when you’re talking about Apple’s A15 CPU – it is monstrously powerful. The Pixel 6a is faster than the Galaxy A53 in nearly all benchmarks tests, however, proving Google is making very good progress with its custom silicon.

The Pixel 6a’s under-display fingerprint scanner, as expected, is slow and laggy compared to the competition. This is a huge clanger of an issue that Google really needs to fix. I cannot believe, with all of its money and resources, that Google cannot come up with something better or faster. As it stands, the Pixel 6a’s under-display fingerprint scanner is one of its worst features – it makes using the phone a pain, and that is deeply troubling considering how often you have to use the feature.

The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 out of the box and it’ll be one of the first Android phones to get Android 13 too. But for overall support, Google is no longer the best option in the Android market. Samsung now promises four major Android updates, even on its cheaper phones like the Galaxy A53, so for overall longevity that phone, not Google’s, is now a better option. Google really needs to sort this out.

Pixel 6a Battery Life

One area where, I think, Google has potentially dropped the ball is in the battery performance department. For whatever reason, The Big G decided to outfit the Pixel 6a with a smaller battery than the Pixel 5a – it runs a 4,410 mAh vs 4,680 mAh on the Pixel 5a. Given what we know about 5G, Tensor, and how much people hammer their phones these days, this probably wasn’t a good move.

Nearly all of the Pixel 6a reviews online cite battery life as “below average” and this is a real shame because Google’s previous Pixel A releases have always had really solid battery life. Why Google didn’t just bite the bullet and add in a larger battery cell is beyond me; no one minds a slightly thicker and heavier phone if the trade-off is exceptional battery life.

You also only get 18W charging on the Pixel 6a; now, that’s OK when compared to Apple’s iPhone, but it pales in comparison to what you get on similarly priced Android phones, where 30W and even 60W is now the norm. Again, given Google’s decision to reduce the size of the battery, this is another area where it could have improved things. Had the Pixel 6a launched with actual fast charging, its sub-par battery life might have been less of an issue.

Is The Pixel 6a Worth It?

The Pixel 6a is a bit of an odd phone. In many respects – its design, the camera, the overall polish of Android 12, and its features – the Pixel 6a is a very compelling phone that delivers pretty solidly across the board. But for only $150 more, you could get the Pixel 6 – and that phone is just better whichever way you slice it.

If you cannot stretch to the extra $150, the Pixel 6a is a brilliant device chock full of useful features and it possesses a truly brilliant and very smart camera, complete with Google’s Magic Eraser tool. In some respects, the Galaxy A53 is perhaps a better option: it’ll get more Android updates and it has better battery life. But the Pixel 6a is a better all-around performer in most instances.

Is the Pixel 6a worth it? I’d say, yes, the Pixel 6a is well worth the asking price – it punches well outside its weight class with features, overall design, and camera and video performance. The only issue with the phone is Google’s muddled pricing. Why go out for hamburgers (Pixel 6a), when you have steak (Pixel 6) at home?

My advice? Spend a little extra and get the Pixel 6. It’s a better phone. You’ll get a significantly improved camera module, better battery life, the same level of support from Google, and a larger display with an improved refresh rate. And it only costs $150 more…

pixel 6a review
  • Save

Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

