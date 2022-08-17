Do iPads Have A Headphone Jack?

Is the 3.5mm headphone jack dead on the iPad?

In September 2016, Apple introduced the iPhone 7 and with they removed a port that had been standard on every iPhone since the original came out in 2007: the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack is arguably one of Apple’s most controversial decisions of the past decade. Fans of high-quality headphones were outraged, while people who agreed with Apple said the move made sense as headphones were moving to an all-wireless world.

Indeed, many suspected Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7 to boost sales of its AirPods.

But ever since the iPhone 7, Apple has stuck to its guns and hasn’t brought the 3.5mm headphone jack back to the iPhone (the iPhone SE, also introduced in March 2016, was based on the iPhone 6s design, which had the 3.5mm headphone jack).

After Apple ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone, it started removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from iPads as the years went on. As a matter of fact, only one model of iPad still has the 3.5mm headphone jack in 2022…and soon none may have it…

Which iPads Still Have A Headphone Jack in 2022?

Apple makes four iPad lines: the iPad Pro, the iPad Air, the iPad, and the iPad mini.

But only one of those lines still features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The only iPad with a 3.5mm headphone jack that Apple still sells in 2022 is the ninth generation iPad. This is the entry-level iPad with a touch ID home button.

However, rumors are Apple will release the 10th generation iPad in October 2022, and that iPad is rumored to come without a 3.5mm headphone jack. If that’s the case, then soon no iPad or iPhone will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Why Does Apple Want To Kill The Headphone Jack?

The cynics say it’s because Apple wants to sell more AirPods – and sure, that probably is an ancillary benefit of removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from iPhones and iPads. However, Apple probably also envisions of near future where every device they make is port-less.

Apple eventually wants the iPhone and iPad to just be a single slab of class with no ports – all data transmission and power charging done wirelessly.

If that’s the case, the 3.5mm headphone jack has to go sooner or later. Honestly, it’s a bit surprising the ninth generation iPad still has a 3.5mm headphone jack in 2022. But as mentioned, the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPad is expected to go the way of the dinosaur soon.

Can You Use Wired Headphones With The iPad?

Many people assume that because most iPads and all iPhones no longer have a 3.5mm headphone jack that you can’t use a pair of wired headphones with them.

But that’s far from the truth. As long as you have a wired headphone with a 3.5mm headphone jack you can buy a 3.5mm headphone jack-to-Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack-to-USB-C connector adapter and plug a pair of wired headphones right into the Lightning or USB-C ports on your iPhones and iPads.

These adapters can be bought from Apple or through online retailers like Amazon.

