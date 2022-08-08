AirPods Pro 2: Specs, Price, Release Date & More

New AirPods Pro 2 are rumored to be on the horizon. Here’s what we know about them so far…

If you’re a fan of the original AirPods Pro, you probably can’t wait for the AirPods Pro 2.

The original AirPods Pro were released in October 2019 – quite some time ago by technology standards. That means the AirPods Pro are now almost three years old, which is an insanely long time for an Apple gadget to go without an update.

But rumors are rampant that we may not have to wait much longer to see the AirPods Pro’s successor the AirPods Pro 2. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming gadget.

Save

AirPods Pro 2: Design

When rumors of the AirPods Pro 2 first broke, it was widely reported that the AirPods Pro 2 would take on a new design. For reference, the original AirPods Pro debuted a radically new design from the AirPods. The AirPods Pro 2 were more oval in shape, had interchangeable ear tips, and had a much shorter stem.

The first rumors about the AirPods Pro 2 suggested Apple could do away with the short stem alltogether. If this is the case, the AirPods Pro 2 were expected to feature a design closer to the Google Pixel Buds: that is, the bulb of the AirPods Pro 2 would sit in the ear and no stem would protrude down.

However, recent reports have suggested that Apple is having a problem with the smaller form factor. But why Apple and not Google? Because Apple needs to creme in not only all the regular tech in the AirPods Pro 2 body, but also the noise-canceling tech, which the Pixel Buds lack.

It’s possible Apple found the new, smaller body’s sound quality subpar. That means the AirPods Pro 2 could end up looking remarkably similar to the original AirPods Pro.

And as far as we know, the AirPods Pro 2 will only come in white, so don’t hold out hope for additional colors.

AirPods Pro 2: Features

Not much is known about the features of the AirPods Pro 2. Rumors have suggested the AirPods could one day measure the heart rate of the wearer, but it’s not expected that these health features will make it into the AirPods Pro 2.

What is expected is Apple Lossless audio (ALAC) support. Right now the current AirPods Pro do not support Apple Lossless audio (ALAC) due to limitations with Bluetooth technology. However, Apple may have come up with an alternate way to stream Apple Lossless audio songs from a user’s iPhone to AirPods.

Another feature expected for the AirPods Pro 2 is sound support for the Find My features of the gadget. Find My allows AirPods to be tracked on a map should you lose them. But adding sound features to the Find My support in the AirPods Pro 2 could make them much easier to find by forcing them to emit a loud sound.

AirPods Pro 2: Connectivity

If the new AirPods Pro 2 do support ALAC sound files, it’s possible Apple may be including a new type of chip to enable this type of music playback. If that’s the case, this technology could be integrated into a new H1 chip inside the AirPods Pro 2.

A new H1 chip may also allow for better noise cancelation and better sound quality in general.

Fans of USB-C will be happy to know that there are strong rumors the AirPods Pro 2 case could ditch the Lightning connector for a USB-C connection.

AirPods Pro 2: Price

It’s unknown what Apple will price the new AirPods Pro 2 at. The current AirPods Pro are $249. If Apple discontinues them upon the release of the AirPods Pro 2, it’s likely the AirPods Pro 2 will retain that price point. However, it’s possible Apple could price the AirPods Pro 2 higher – around $279, maybe.

AirPods Pro 2: Release Date

Rumors have it that the AirPods Pro 2 will be released before the end of 2022. If that’s the case, they are likely to be released alongside the iPhone 14 series in September 2022.

Save

Share via: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Mix

Reddit

WhatsApp

Flipboard

Pinterest

More