Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Which is Best?

Which Pixel 6 should you get?

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: It’s the comparison Pixel fans have been agonizing over. Which phone is better? That’s not as easy a question to answer because cost is involved.

The Pixel 6 is $599, while the Pixel 6a is only $449 – $150 cheaper.

But let’s dive in and take a look at how the phones compare to one another and see if the higher cost of the Pixel 6 is worth it…

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Specs

Pixel 6 Specs:

Display: Full-screen 6.4-inch (163 mm) display. FHD+ (1080 x 2340) OLED at

411 ppi.

Battery: 4614 mAh. Over 24 hours battery life. Or over 48 with Extreme Battery Saver. Wireless charging.

RAM: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

Biometrics: Fingerprint reader

Processor: Google Tensor

Rear camera: 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera

Front camera: 8 MP

Cellular: 5G

OS: Android 12

Colors: Light green, coral, or black

Pixel 6a Specs:

Display: Full-screen 6.1-inch (156 mm) display. FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED at 429 ppi.

Battery: 4410 mAh. Over 24 hours battery life. Or over 72 with Extreme Battery Saver.

RAM: 6 GB LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 128 GB

Biometrics: Fingerprint reader

Processor: Google Tensor

Rear camera: 12.2 MP dual pixel wide camera

Front camera: 8 MP

Cellular: 5G

OS: Android 12

Colors: Sage, chalk, or charcoal

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Display

The Pixel 6’s display is superior to the Pixel 6a. While the Pixel 6a has a slightly higher pixel density, the Pixel 6 display is not only larger at 6.4-inches, but it also features a higher refresh rate of up to 90 Hz.

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Battery

The Pixel 6a comes out ahead in the battery life department, however. Though it has a slightly smaller battery and also has a 24+ hour battery life, if you use the Extreme Battery Saver mode, the Pixel 6a can last for up to 72 hours, while the Pixel 6 can only last up to 48 hours.

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: CPU, RAM & Storage

When it comes to the insides, the Pixel 6 comes out on top. While both phones use the Google Tensor chip, the Pixel 6 comes with 25% more RAM at 8GB. The Pixel 6 also comes in two storage options: 128GB or 256GB. The Pixel 6a only comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Cameras

OK – this is where the Pixel 6 DESTROYS the Pixel 6a. While both phones have an 8MP front camera, the rear cameras couldn’t be any different.

The Pixel 6a features a 12.2 MP dual-lens rear camera system with a 12 MP ultrawide camera. It has an ƒ/1.7 aperture with autofocus with dual pixel phase detection.

Now compare that to the Pixel 6 and its 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera that features a ƒ/1.85 aperture with laser detect autofocus.

It’s no contest, the 50 MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera on the Pixel 6 blows away the 12.2 MP dual-lens rear camera system on the Pixel 6a.

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Verdict

So, which Pixel should you buy? There’s a $150 difference between the 128GB versions of the phones. If you buy the 128GB Pixel 6 for $599, that $150 extra gets you a bigger screen with a higher refresh rate, 25% more RAM, and a vastly superior rear camera system.

Many people will say the superior rear camera is worth the $150 extra alone.

However, at just $449, the Pixel 6a is nothing to laugh at. It’s a terrific mid-level Android phone with some pretty great specs for that price point.

